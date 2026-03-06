Mike Sommerfeld OUT of 2026 Arnold Classic

There was a lot of talk about how insane Mike Sommerfeld was looking leading up to the 2026 Arnold Classic.

Unfortunately, the Arnold Classic weekend delivered a shock before the Classic Physique athletes even stepped on stage.

Mike Sommerfeld is officially OUT.

Reports coming out of Columbus say that Mike Sommerfeld missed the weight limit required to compete in the Classic Physique division. As a result, the defending champion will not be able to step on stage to defend the title he won just a year ago.

And while there are plenty of rumors circulating online, the core issue appears fairly straightforward.

Mike Sommerfeld simply didn’t make weight.

And in my opinion, this situation falls squarely on his shoulders.

Mike Sommerfeld Missed the Classic Physique Weight Cap

According to individuals present at the Arnold Classic athlete check-in, Mike Sommerfeld arrived for the official weigh-in but did not meet the required weight limit for his height class.

This isn’t anything new, as he had issues with his weight at the 2025 Mr. Olympia and had to quickly lose weight in order to compete.

For those who may not understand how this all works, in Classic Physique, every competitor has a maximum weight allowance based on their measured height. These rules exist to maintain the aesthetic look the division is known for, rather than turning it into another mass-based category (similar to that of 212 or Men’s Open).

If you exceed that number, you don’t compete.

It’s that simple.

Reports from the check-in say Mike Sommerfeld came in roughly 7 pounds over the allowed limit based on his official height.

Sadly, for him, that immediately disqualified him from competing in the Classic Physique lineup at the 2026 Arnold Classic.

For a reigning Arnold Classic champion, that’s a massive miscalculation. Months of preparation led to this moment, and he missed his mark. Totally unacceptable and disappointing.

The Height Expectation That Backfired

The bigger story behind the weight miss appears to involve height measurements.

Sources at the Arnold Classic weigh-in say Mike Sommerfeld expected to be measured again for height. Based on that expectation, he reportedly prepared his body weight for a higher weight cap he believed he would receive if he measured taller.

That new height measurement never happened.

Instead, the previously recorded height from the Olympia remained his official measurement. That meant the lower weight cap still applied.

And when the scale told the truth, Mike Sommerfeld was several pounds over the limit.

If those reports are accurate, the entire plan hinged on a height measurement that never took place.

That’s a gamble. Why he would roll the dice on something like that is beyond me. And unfortunately for him, it was a gamble that didn’t pay off.

All that work to prep, all that money spent to prepare for the show and travel to Columbus was for nothing.

Mike Sommerfeld Was the Favorite to Win

What makes this situation even more surprising is the position Mike Sommerfeld was in heading into the show. He entered the 2026 Arnold Classic as the defending champion after winning the title in 2025.

Many fans and analysts viewed him as the favorite to win again.

His physique, conditioning, and stage presence have made him one of the most dangerous competitors in the Classic Physique division over the past few seasons.

But none of that matters if you don’t make weight. You can’t win a show if you never get the opportunity to step on stage.

The Ongoing Controversy Around Mike Sommerfeld’s Weight

This situation didn’t come out of nowhere. There has been an ongoing conversation in bodybuilding circles about Mike Sommerfeld’s size and how difficult it has been for him to make the Classic Physique weight cap in the past.

Leading into the 2025 Olympia, he had to drop a significant amount of weight in a very short time just to meet the required height and weight standards.

So, the struggle to hit the number isn’t exactly new. That’s why this situation raises some questions.

At some point, athletes need to take a step back and evaluate whether they can realistically continue competing in a division with strict weight limits.

Because if you repeatedly flirt with the limit, eventually you’re going to miss it. And that’s exactly what happened here.

Why This Situation Falls on Mike Sommerfeld

Let me be clear about something: The rules didn’t change. The weight cap didn’t suddenly appear overnight. Classic Physique has always had strict height and weight limits. Every competitor in the division knows this.

So, when someone misses weight by several pounds, it’s not a judging problem. It’s not an organizational problem. It’s a preparation problem.

Mike Sommerfeld and his team knew the number he had to hit. Even his coach said he was behind several weeks out. That should have been the first indication that something wasn’t right.

If the entire plan relied on getting a new height measurement, that’s an extremely risky strategy heading into one of the biggest shows of the year.

As an athlete at the highest level of the sport, you have to control the variables you can control. Weight is one of them.

Is It Time for Mike Sommerfeld to Move Divisions?

There’s another possibility that needs to be discussed.

Maybe Mike Sommerfeld has simply outgrown Classic Physique.

It happens.

Athletes build more muscle. Their frames fill out. And eventually, the weight cap becomes harder and harder to reach without sacrificing the physique that got them noticed in the first place.

If that’s the case, forcing his body into the Classic Physique limit might not be the best long-term strategy.

A move to the 212 division could make more sense.

There are no height-based weight caps there. The focus shifts to bringing the best physique possible within the division’s weight limit.

And frankly, Mike Sommerfeld already carries the kind of size that might translate well in that category.

Mike Sommerfeld Needs to Get This Under Control… And NOW!

At the end of the day, missing weight at a major event like the Arnold Classic is a tough pill to swallow.

Fans traveled to Columbus expecting to see Mike Sommerfeld defend his title.

Instead, the defending champion never made it to the stage.

Bodybuilding is already a difficult sport with brutal prep and razor-thin margins. But one thing you absolutely have to do is make weight.

If Mike Sommerfeld wants to remain a dominant force in Classic Physique, this is something that needs to be corrected moving forward. Otherwise, it may be time to seriously consider a new division.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.