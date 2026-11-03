Shaun Clarida Just Beat Another Giant in the Open! The Giant Killer Strikes Again!

Shaun Clarida just did it again. The man they call the “Giant Killer” stepped onto an Open bodybuilding stage at the 2026 Everest Muscle Stars Poland Pro and walked away with another win, beating competitors with a considerable size advantage.

Let that sink in for a minute.

Clarida isn’t some massive bodybuilder who happens to be competing against slightly smaller guys. He’s a former 212 Olympia champion who continues to step outside his traditional weight class and give much larger competitors a serious problem. And apparently, he’s not done making a statement.

The 2026 Poland Pro was another example of why you should never underestimate this guy.

On top of being a great bodybuilder, he’s a good dude. I had the privilege of interviewing him several years ago, and he spoke with me like we’d been friends for years. It’s refreshing to know some of these bodybuilders actually have a personality and are good people behind closed doors.

Shaun Clarida Wins the 2026 Poland Pro

The Everest Muscle Stars Poland Pro took place October 31 through November 1 in Warsaw, Poland. The Men’s Open division featured 20 competitors, with some serious talent looking to earn a victory and secure qualification for the 2027 Mr. Olympia.

But when the final comparisons were finished, it came down to two competitors: Shaun Clarida and Josef Kveton.

Kveton brought plenty of size to the stage and pushed Clarida for the title. However, when the judges made their decision, Clarida took first place, leaving Kveton with second.

The rest of the top five included Krystian Wolski in third, Pavel Beran in fourth, and Pablo Llopis in fifth.

This wasn’t a situation where Clarida simply showed up and collected an easy victory. Kveton gave him a legitimate challenge, and the two were repeatedly compared throughout prejudging and the finals.

But Clarida got the job done.

More importantly, the victory earned him qualification for the 2027 Mr. Olympia.

The Giant Killer Continues to Make Open Bodybuilders Look Twice

If you’ve followed bodybuilding for any length of time, you know that size has become an obsession in the Open division.

Bigger. Thicker. Wider. More muscle.

That’s the direction the division has continued to move, and there’s no denying that the mass monsters bring an incredible amount of muscle to the stage.

But here’s the thing: Being the biggest guy onstage doesn’t automatically make you the best bodybuilder.

Clarida is a perfect example.

Standing about 5-foot-2, he gives up a lot of height and overall size to many of the competitors he stands next to. Yet he still puts together physiques that can beat guys who look like they’re competing in an entirely different weight class.

That’s not an accident.

Conditioning, proportions, symmetry, muscle density, and presentation all matter. You can’t simply pile on more muscle and expect that to compensate for everything else.

Clarida understands what it takes to bring a complete physique to the stage. He knows how to display his strengths, and he consistently brings the kind of conditioning that makes judges pay attention.

That’s what makes him dangerous.







This Isn’t Shaun Clarida’s First Open Victory

What’s even more impressive is that this isn’t some unexpected fluke.

Clarida has already proven he can compete successfully against the bigger guys.

He won the Legion Sports Fest Pro Open division in 2021 and followed that up with an Open victory at the 2025 Japan Pro.

Now, he’s added the 2026 Poland Pro to that list.

That’s three Open professional victories for someone whose primary competitive division has traditionally been the 212 class.

Think about that.

He’s not just showing up to Open competitions to see how he stacks up against bigger competitors. He’s showing up to win. And he’s doing exactly that.

The man has also won the 212 Olympia twice, taking home the title in 2020 and 2022. His résumé speaks for itself.

Is Shaun Clarida Going to Compete at the 2027 Mr. Olympia?

Here’s where things get even more interesting.

With his victory in Poland, Clarida secured qualification for the 2027 Mr. Olympia.

In the past, Clarida has qualified for both the 212 and Open Olympia but opted to compete in the 212 division. That’s understandable considering his history and success in that category.

However, following his Poland Pro victory, Clarida indicated that he may actually consider using his Open qualification this time around.

And I’d love to see it. But from a “business” standpoint, I’d secure the bag and look to win the 212, where he has a much better chance of placing top 5.

But imagine Clarida lining up against the biggest names in bodybuilding at the Mr. Olympia. He wouldn’t have the size advantage. He wouldn’t have the height advantage. But he’d certainly have the opportunity to make some noise.

If he decided to jump into the Open Class at the Olympia, I’m not saying he needs to win the entire thing to make an impact (because there’s no way he’s placing top 5). Sometimes, the statement is simply showing up, proving you belong on that stage, and beating out some big names in the lineup.

The Giant Killer Isn’t Done Yet

Shaun Clarida continues to remind everyone that bodybuilding isn’t a size competition.

It’s about building the best physique possible and presenting it better than the competition.

The 2026 Poland Pro was another example of that.

While other competitors chase more and more size, Clarida shows that structure, conditioning, proportions, and presentation still matter.

And honestly, I love seeing it.

The Giant Killer just took down another competitor in the Open division. If he brings that same package to the 2027 Mr. Olympia, things could get very interesting.

Never count Shaun Clarida out. He’s built a career on proving people wrong.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.