Are NAD Supplements the Fountain of Youth? Longevity Expert Weighs In

NAD supplements are being called the “Fountain of Youth”… but is it really warranted?

Lately, researchers have started paying closer attention to a molecule called NAD, short for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide. For years, it didn’t get much spotlight, but that’s starting to change.

Your body makes NAD from vitamin B3, also known as niacin, and it’s present in every single cell. It plays a role in several key processes that keep your body running.

Recent research has taken things a step further.

A study published in Nature Metabolism in December 2024 highlights how declining NAD levels may be linked to aging. It also suggests that restoring those levels could help slow some of those changes.

That has naturally led to a bigger question. Can NAD+ supplements actually help with longevity?

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into NAD and NAD supplements so you can better understand the benefits and potential risks associated with this molecule.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

What is NAD?

NAD, short for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, exists in every cell in your body. It helps turn nutrients into energy, supports metabolism, and assists in repairing damaged DNA.

As you get older, NAD levels naturally decline. That drop has led researchers to examine whether boosting those levels with supplements could improve overall health and support longevity.

NAD+ also drives how your cells function day to day. It supports mitochondrial energy production, helps repair DNA, and regulates stress-response systems, including sirtuins and PARPs.

Mitochondria fuel each cell, but they also manage communication and influence how cells age and break down. Sirtuins help control inflammation and maintain DNA integrity, while PARPs support immune function and cellular stability. All of these processes depend on NAD+ to keep things running smoothly.

How Do NAD and NAD Supplements Work in the Body?

NAD plays a clear role in how well your cells function over time. Most supplements aim to raise NAD levels by providing precursor compounds, and when levels remain healthy, the body tends to work more efficiently.

For starters, NAD helps convert the food you eat into usable energy. As levels drop with age, energy production slows down, and you feel it.

It also supports DNA repair. Proteins like sirtuins rely on NAD to keep your genetic material stable and functioning properly, which can influence how cells age.

Then there’s oxidative stress. Free radicals build up over time and damage cells, but adequate NAD levels help the body manage that stress better. Over time, that may lower the risk of age-related issues.

NAD supplements (even NAD3) are great for supporting longevity and overall health in the long-term.

Benefits of NAD and NAD Supplements

Here’s what current research in humans, along with some animal studies, actually shows when you break it down by specific benefits.

1. Energy and performance

NAD supplements help mitochondria produce energy, so, in theory, higher levels should support better cellular energy output.

In one trial, older adults who took NAD supplements showed improvements in walking distance at daily doses of 300-900 mg.

2. Recovery

Animal studies show that NAD supplementation may help reduce oxidative stress after exercise and support recovery.

3. Anti-aging

NAD can support healthier-looking skin. It may help improve elasticity, soften the appearance of wrinkles, and contribute to a more youthful look.

One reason is its role in collagen production. Collagen keeps the skin firm and structured, and NAD helps support that process. It also assists with DNA repair, helping protect skin cells from damage caused by everyday stressors such as sun exposure and pollution.

Studies in animals such as worms, flies, and mice show that boosting NAD levels, either by increasing its metabolism or by using precursors, can sometimes extend lifespan or slow age-related decline.

A 2023 review found that while NAD precursors seem safe based on current studies, there’s still not enough proof to say they can actually extend lifespan or reverse aging.

4. Improves cognitive function

NAD supports cellular repair, and that can carry over into brain function. It helps maintain the health of neurons and the connections between them, which matter for memory and learning.

Some research suggests that higher NAD levels may improve focus and mental clarity. There’s also growing interest in how it might help protect against neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer’s.

Is NAD a Fad?

No, it doesn’t look like a passing trend. Not everything that gets attention in Hollywood holds up, but the interest in NAD seems to have some grounding. More people are turning to it for energy, recovery, and long-term health, and many report feeling a difference.

That said, it’s not completely simple. Some methods, like IV treatments, can come with side effects, and it’s easy to dismiss the whole space as just another supplement wave. I’ve had that thought too.

Still, the appeal goes beyond pills. For many, it reflects a shift toward taking better care of their health over time and feeling better, looking better, and staying consistent. That part, at least, makes sense.

Personally, I use a daily NAD supplement, and as a certified sports nutritionist and strength coach, I recommend NAD supplements to all of my clients. Why? Because it’s preventative, and I’ll always invest in my health and do whatever I can to improve my quality of life.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.