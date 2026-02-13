There’s been a lot of chatter in bodybuilding circles lately. And it all centers around one thing. Martin Fitzwater is saying that he hates ALL bodybuilding media and that it’s trash.

Those clips and screenshots have been circulating across social media platforms. Fans are sharing them. Other pros are reacting to them. Media personalities are discussing them.

And honestly?

It’s not a great look.

In this article, I’m going to chime in on this since I’m technically “bodybuilding media,” and to lay down a blanket statement that ALL bodybuilding media is trash is quite hilarious coming from a bodybuilder that is still somewhat irrelevant in the sport.

In fact, if it weren’t for Christian Duque, no one in “bodybuilding media” would really even be praising him at this point in his career.

And this article isn’t a direct shot at Martin Fitzwater (although he’s the topic since he decided to open his mouth), this can go for all bodybuilders in the sport.

What Martin Fitzwater Actually Said About Bodybuilding Media

Based on the clips and posts being shared online, Martin Fitzwater made blanket statements along the lines of hating all bodybuilding media and calling it trash.

That’s not “some” media.

That’s not “certain outlets.”

That’s all of it.

Now, context always matters. Most of what people are seeing are short clips and reposts from social platforms rather than a polished sit-down interview.

But even with that said, the wording being circulated is strong.

Very strong.

When you say all bodybuilding media is trash, you’re not leaving much room for interpretation. And personally, I think lack of maturity got the best of Martin, and he let his emotions control what came out of his mouth.

Had he calmed down and thought about what was about to come out of his mouth, I’d assume those words would have been different. But perhaps I’m wrong, and he truly meant ALL bodybuilding media. Which, in that case, good luck having anyone ever speak highly of you ever again.

And let’s not forget, bodybuilding media is the only thing keeping Martin Fitzwater relevant. No one in the real world cares about this guy. He’s a nobody walking down the street. Is the IFBB promoting him? No.

Yet bodybuilding media talks about him and brings his name up (for both good and bad). He needs to understand that’s just part of being a pro bodybuilder and deal with it. If he doesn’t like it, find another profession that supports your fragile ego.

If All Media Is Trash… Then Everyone Is Trash?

Here’s where things get interesting.

If Martin Fitzwater believes all bodybuilding media is trash, that means everyone falls under that umbrella. That includes Christian Duque, who has praised Martin Fitzwater repeatedly.

That includes outlets and commentators who’ve supported him.

And I guess that includes me.

I haven’t even said a negative word about Martin Fitzwater. I haven’t criticized his physique. I haven’t taken shots at his placing. I haven’t created drama around his name.

But according to that blanket statement?

Trash.

That’s the problem with emotional generalizations.

You don’t just hit your critics. You hit your supporters, too.

Personally, I don’t give a flying F what Martin thinks of me. There’s no part of my day where this guy even lives in my head. He’s irrelevant to me. So, do I personally find what he said offensive?

No.

Why?

Because this guy doesn’t even know me, and I don’t know him. But I have to go by the things he says and does to judge his character. But again, I haven’t said anything bad about him, and I think he has a bright future in the sport.

So, having someone who I don’t even respect at this point saying I’m trash for being part of bodybuilding media does nothing to me. It says more about him than it does me.

Bodybuilding Media Is Part of the Sport

Here’s something a lot of athletes don’t want to admit… media is part of the sport.

Bodybuilding isn’t just about stepping on stage. It’s about promotion. It’s about personality. It’s about narrative.

Fans follow athletes because of coverage. Sponsors invest because of exposure. Shows grow because of hype.

You may not like every headline. You may not like every opinion. But without media, bodybuilding doesn’t have the same reach.

To call ALL of it trash is to dismiss a massive part of what keeps the sport alive.

Martin Fitzwater Might Need Thicker Skin

Let’s be real for a minute. Bodybuilding is not for the thin-skinned.

You’re standing on stage in posing trunks under bright lights while judges dissect every detail of your physique.

Fans will compare you to other competitors. They’ll critique your conditioning. They’ll say you’re flat. Or small. Or behind. That’s the sport.

If social media commentary and media coverage get under your skin to the point where you lash out at everyone, that’s a red flag.

Martin Fitzwater is an incredible bodybuilder. No one is taking that away from him.

But this reaction? It sounds emotional. It sounds reactive. And honestly, it sounds immature.

Social Media Isn’t Mandatory

Here’s a wild thought: if you hate bodybuilding media that much, get off social media.

You don’t have to read comments. You don’t have to watch recap videos. You don’t have to scroll through opinions about your physique.

Focus on training. Focus on food. Focus on bringing a better package to the stage.

Social media is optional.

If it’s making you this frustrated, step away. Because going online and calling ALL bodybuilding media trash doesn’t make you look strong. It makes you look bothered.

Martin Fitzwater Is Too Good for This

This is what frustrates me the most… Martin Fitzwater has serious potential. He has a physique that turns heads. He has momentum.

Why derail that with emotional outbursts?

The top guys in bodybuilding have dealt with far worse criticism. They didn’t burn the whole media landscape down. They stayed focused. They matured. They let their physiques do the talking.

Perhaps Martin needs to learn from his peers.

Martin Fitzwater… Do Better.

Let me be clear: I think Martin Fitzwater is a great bodybuilder. He brings a great package to the stage and has made some serious progress.

But when you say ALL bodybuilding media is trash, you’re not just criticizing clickbait or drama channels. You’re criticizing everyone.

Supporters included.

That’s not strength. That’s insecurity.

If Martin Fitzwater wants a long, successful career in bodybuilding, thick skin is part of the job description. And if social media commentary is getting to him this much, the best move might be simple.

Log off. Train harder. Mature.

And let the physique speak louder than the frustration.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.