I can’t stress enough that supplements won’t work unless you do. It’s safe to say that no one has launched a magic pill yet where you can sit on your couch, watch Netflix, sleep for 12 hours out of the day, and by the end of the week, have a crazy six-pack.

But if you find it, let me know.

The truth is, supplements are just that — a supplement. I’d like to tell you that supplements are the secret sauce to the success people have with their training, but they’re merely a tool that people use to accelerate their results.

Obviously, you have testosterone boosters for those who have low natural testosterone and want to help get it back into the normal range.

You have protein to help boost recovery and aid in building quality lean muscle tissue.

You have amino acids that can help boost recovery.

You have pre-workouts that can energize you and fuel you during your workouts to help you push yourself harder and further in the gym.

You have fat burners that boost metabolism and thermogenesis and can help you burn extra calories throughout the day, as well as stubborn body fat.

But the truth is, if you don’t do your part by exercising and following a sound nutrition plan, the supplements you use are for nothing.

In this article, we’re going to unpack the reasons supplements may not work and how you can easily make those supplements work better for you.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

It’s the Sad Reality About Supplements

Know what happens when you consume a bunch of protein and don’t exercise? It can cause you to be in a caloric surplus and put on body weight.

Not exactly the goal you had in mind, right?

What happens when you take a fat burner and don’t do cardio or any form of exercise, for that matter?

Sure, your metabolism may speed up, and you have some more energy, but if you aren’t exercising, the extra amount of calories you burn during the day is negligible at best, leaving you looking down at your stomach, wondering why your abs aren’t showing yet.

Despite the marketing behind the product, you need to understand that these tools (supplements) need to be put to work.

I mean, think about it… Do you go to Home Depot, buy a hammer and nails, and when you get home, they go build the addition on your home without you lifting a finger? No.

So, why would you expect to take a supplement, and all of a sudden, it does all of the work for you?

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Have You Done Your Research?

Something else that I think is incredibly important for people is that they do their own research on a product or ingredient, so they fully understand what it does, what it doesn’t do, and if the research backs it up.

The last thing you want to do is get all excited after reading the product claims, only to spend your hard-earned money and get zero results. You might as well take out your wallet and set it on fire.

What I would recommend you do is go to Google. Type in the ingredient or product name, and then type “AND study” — then hit the search button to get all of the results.

Start reading the studies. I understand that some of the research may be over your head, heck, most of it is over my head, but if you can read the Results section as well as the Conclusion, it should explain their findings in easier-to-understand terms.

Some other resources you can use are Healthline.com, WebMD.com, and Examine.com. These websites have a ton of useful information that can help you with your purchasing decisions. They use a lot of research in their content to explain what the findings have been with a given product or ingredient.

But again, I would check multiple sources to ensure they are all aligned, and one site says a product is good while two others are showing research saying you shouldn’t expect to see any results from using certain supplements and/or ingredients.

Utilize the Trio to Maximize Your Results

The trio I’m referring to is training, nutrition, and supplementation.

When you train, you need to train with intensity. You need to cut out the fat (that means stay off your phone). Get in the gym, crush your workout, and get out. Unless you like wasting time, there’s no reason to spend hours each day at the gym.

Set up your training program to accommodate your schedule (3 days a week, 5 days a week, you decide how many days). Use challenging weights that you can go through a full range of motion without breaking your form. Stimulate the muscle and then feed it, and allow it to recover properly through rest.

Nutrition is ultimately the fuel and foundation of your results. You can work out for hours every day, but if your nutrition is filled with a bunch of junk, you’ll never see the results you want.

Meal prepping is a great way to be prepared, so you don’t skip a meal or eat something unhealthy out of desperation.

Consume high-quality protein sources such as lean cuts of meat, eggs, fish, and/or poultry. For carbohydrates, complex sources should make up the bulk of this source. Think along the lines of green leafy vegetables, brown rice, sweet potatoes, oatmeal, and fruit. When it comes to fats, look for healthy forms such as nuts, legumes, nut butter, avocados, and you can even use fish to fulfill some of your daily requirements.

The last piece of the trio is supplements.

Figure out what you need versus what you want. Most people will start with something like a multivitamin, fish oil, vitamin C, protein, and maybe even a pre-workout or amino acid product. Use these as tools to help push yourself in the gym, fill in any nutritional gaps, and provide your body with the essential ingredients needed to rebuild torn-down muscle fibers from exercise.

This trio is complementary, where one area helps the other. Regardless of whether you are just starting out or you’re a veteran to the iron, you need these three pillars in order to see the best results.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.