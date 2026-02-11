Perhaps you may have heard the name Roya Karimi come up if you are in the bodybuilding industry. But what you may not know is that her story sounds like something out of a movie. It’s a tale of survival, strength, and transformation.

Roya Karimi went from a life many people couldn’t even imagine to dominating in IFBB Women’s Wellness competitions on the world stage. And trust me (as a fitness writer who’s seen all kinds of industry stories), this one is something unlike anything I’ve ever seen or heard.

In this article, I’m going to showcase a story of tragedy to triumph and how Roya Karimi went from being a child bride in Afghanistan to an IFBB Women’s Wellness champion.

A Childhood Stolen

Roya Karimi grew up in Afghanistan under conditions that left little room for dreams of any kind. By her early teens, she faced unimaginable pressures far beyond her age. She was forced into marriage and became a mother while still very young. This wasn’t a choice. It was survival as a child bride.

In societies where girls often have fewer rights than boys, Roya’s early life reflects a harsh reality many face. This wasn’t just about being young… it was about losing her identity as a person before she even had a chance to build one.

Escape and New Beginnings

At great risk, Roya made the difficult decision to flee Afghanistan with her young son and her mother. They traveled through multiple countries before finally resettling in Norway. It’s a move that changed everything for her.

Norway wasn’t easy at first. New language. New culture. New expectations. But it offered something Roya Karimi had never truly known: freedom. That freedom would become the foundation for her transformation into where she is today.

Finding Strength in the Gym

In Norway, Roya Karimi trained as a nurse and started working in healthcare. But there was something else that she found a passion for… lifting weights. She discovered the gym not just as a place to work out, but as a therapy for her past.

This is where the spark and the love ignited. Bodybuilding wasn’t just reps and muscle for her… it was a reclamation of her body, her shield, and her voice. When Roya started training seriously, everything clicked.

Finding her way in the gym and building her physique also changed her personal life. At the gym, she met Kamal Jalaluddin, a bodybuilder who later became her husband and strongest supporter. That partnership helped fuel her decision to take her passion to the next level and push for her IFBB pro card.

The Road to IFBB Women’s Wellness

Turning pro wasn’t easy. Roya left her nursing career behind and dove headfirst into competitive bodybuilding. Her rise was shockingly fast and very impressive (especially considering her late start in the industry).

What’s unique about her success is that she didn’t chase the biggest muscles or conventional bodybuilding glory. Instead, Roya Karimi found her home in the IFBB Women’s Wellness division, a category that emphasizes balance, symmetry, and overall conditioning more than sheer size.

This was a brilliant move on her part. Wellness competitions celebrate a beautiful blend of aesthetics and athleticism (and Roya fits that mold perfectly). Even more, her wins weren’t just personal victories. They became symbols of empowerment for women everywhere, especially those in restrictive environments, which is why I really wanted to get her story out there.

Major Wins and Recognition for Roya Karimi

In 2025, Roya’s dedication paid off. She claimed a win in the Wellness category at the Stoperiet Open in Norway (a great accomplishment in the IFBB Women’s Wellness division).

She didn’t just stop there and soak in the victory. Roya continued to push herself and went on to win at the Norway Classic and earned a top spot at the European Championships. These weren’t just trophies. They were statements: she belonged here, and her rise was the result of focus, discipline, and grit.

Now, she’s preparing to compete among the world’s best at the World Bodybuilding Championships. It’s a chance to cement her legacy. Not just as an athlete, but as a symbol of resilience.

Facing Criticism, Standing Strong

Let’s be real: success didn’t protect Roya from backlash. Some have criticized her choices. Especially social media users who don’t like seeing a woman break from traditional roles or appear onstage in competition attire (showing a lot of skin is not traditional where she was born).

Scary enough, she’s even received death threats. And yet, she hasn’t backed down. That tells you everything you need to know about her spirit. Roya Karimi didn’t just transform her body… she transformed her mindset. And that’s the hardest part of any fitness journey.

Beyond the Stage: A Message of Hope

For Roya, this is bigger than medals. It’s about inspiring women. Especially those in Afghanistan who still live with restrictions on education, work, and freedom.

She talks openly about her past and encourages others to pursue education, independence, and self-worth.

That’s the kind of voice that carries beyond a competition stage. It echoes in gyms, dorm rooms, and (most importantly) in minds that are ready to break free from limiting beliefs.

Child Bride to IFBB Women’s Wellness

Roya Karimi didn’t just lift weights. She lifted her entire life. From child bride to a champion in IFBB Women’s Wellness, her journey is a powerful reminder that strength isn’t just physical… it’s emotional, psychological, and spiritual.

And as someone who lives and breathes fitness stories every day, I can tell you: this one is a story of true strength and resilience. It reminds us why we train, why we push, and why we never give up. No matter where we started.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.