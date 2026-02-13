Stretch marks are the worst. If you’re a bodybuilder, you may look at them as progress and show how much and how quickly you’ve put on size. But for everyone else, they suck.

No one wants to remove articles of clothing that expose heavy stretch marks that leave people wondering how you got them.

Essentially, stretch marks are thin, narrow lines that appear on the skin when it stretches too quickly, which is why bodybuilders commonly suffer from them, as well as anyone who gained weight quickly from a poor diet and lifestyle.

Stretch marks are very common and can affect anyone. That being said, they are more common in women than men.

These marks can develop on various areas of the body, such as the stomach, thighs, hips, breasts (chest), upper arms, and lower back. They form when the skin struggles to return to its normal shape after rapid growth, which often happens during pregnancy, weight changes, or puberty.

In fact, more than half of all women experience stretch marks during pregnancy.

In this article, let’s break down exactly what stretch marks are, why they’ve appeared, and how to potentially get rid of them. Let’s not “stretch” this intro out any further and dive right in. (A little stretch mark humor)

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What are Stretch Marks?

Stretch marks are a form of scarring or lesions on the skin. They are also called striae, striae distensae (SD), striae atrophicans, and striae gravidarum.

These marks commonly develop on the:

Abdomen

Buttocks

Breasts/Chest

Hips

Thighs

While stretch marks don’t pose physical health risks, they can significantly impact self-image and cause anxiety.

For many individuals, these marks represent a considerable cosmetic concern that may affect their daily life and confidence.

What Causes Stretch Marks?

Stretch marks form when your skin stretches rapidly over a short time period. This quick stretching causes the collagen and elastin in your skin to break apart.

The scars that develop as this damaged skin heals are what we recognize as stretch marks.

While stretch marks commonly appear during puberty or pregnancy, they can develop under various circumstances. You might experience stretch marks if you:

Gain weight rapidly

Undergo tissue expansion procedures (a rare complication)

Increase muscle mass when bodybuilding

Have Cushing’s syndrome (excessive cortisol production)

Receive breast implants

Use topical corticosteroid treatments

Signs of Stretch Mark

The way stretch marks look can vary based on several factors, including:

Natural skin tone

Skin health and elasticity

The area of the body affected

In general, stretch marks are different in color and texture from the surrounding skin. They can range from purple and red to light gray or whitish.

Common signs of stretch marks include:

Indented lines or streaks that vary in size

Pink, purple, red, bluish, or dark brown marks, depending on skin tone

Thin, glossy lines that may fade to a whitish shade over time

Itching or irritation in the area before stretch marks appear

How to Get Rid of Stretch Marks?

There are two ways to treat stretch marks: medical treatment and home remedies.

1. Medical treatment for stretch marks

Skin specialists and plastic surgeons offer various treatments to help reduce the appearance of stretch marks by stimulating collagen production.

Some of the common options include:

Pulsed dye laser therapy is a painless light treatment for new, red stretch marks. It helps calm blood vessels under the skin, reducing redness.

is a painless light treatment for new, red stretch marks. It helps calm blood vessels under the skin, reducing redness. Fractional CO2 laser therapy is a newer technique that can smooth out older, white stretch marks. Studies suggest it is more effective than topical creams.

is a newer technique that can smooth out older, white stretch marks. Studies suggest it is more effective than topical creams. Excimer laser therapy uses UVB light to correct pigmentation issues in stretch marks over a period of 1 to 4 months.

uses UVB light to correct pigmentation issues in stretch marks over a period of 1 to 4 months. Microdermabrasion gently exfoliates the skin with tiny crystals. When combined with chemical peels, it can help fade newer, red stretch marks.

gently exfoliates the skin with tiny crystals. When combined with chemical peels, it can help fade newer, red stretch marks. Cosmetic surgery procedures like tummy tucks may remove skin with stretch marks, but they can leave scars and are often costly and painful.

procedures like tummy tucks may remove skin with stretch marks, but they can leave scars and are often costly and painful. Chemical peels use an acidic solution to exfoliate the top layers of skin, encouraging the growth of new skin. Although they may slightly improve the appearance of stretch marks, they won’t completely eliminate them.

use an acidic solution to exfoliate the top layers of skin, encouraging the growth of new skin. Although they may slightly improve the appearance of stretch marks, they won’t completely eliminate them. Radiofrequency therapy uses heat from radio waves to stimulate collagen production. Early studies show it may be effective, but more research is needed.

uses heat from radio waves to stimulate collagen production. Early studies show it may be effective, but more research is needed. Ultrasound therapy works similarly to radiofrequency. It uses sound waves to heat and tighten the skin, boosting collagen production.

Each treatment varies in effectiveness, cost, and potential side effects.

2. Home remedies

Many creams, oils, and other topical products claim to prevent or reduce stretch marks, often featuring ingredients like cocoa butter, olive oil, and almond oil. Many women use these on their stomachs as prevention during pregnancy as well as post-pregnancy.

While these products are widely available, research suggests they are typically ineffective in preventing or treating stretch marks.

However, maintaining good skin care habits can help keep skin healthy and hydrated:

Use sun protection: While sunscreen won’t prevent stretch marks, it can improve overall skin health and prevent further damage. Sun exposure can make stretch marks more noticeable and weaken collagen fibers, increasing the risk of new marks.

While sunscreen won’t prevent stretch marks, it can improve overall skin health and prevent further damage. Sun exposure can make stretch marks more noticeable and weaken collagen fibers, increasing the risk of new marks. Keep skin hydrated: Moisturizing immediately after bathing can help maintain skin softness and relieve itching, especially for pregnant women experiencing rapid skin expansion.

Moisturizing immediately after bathing can help maintain skin softness and relieve itching, especially for pregnant women experiencing rapid skin expansion. Follow a healthy lifestyle: Staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet, and exercising regularly can support skin health and reduce the likelihood of developing stretch marks.

Staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet, and exercising regularly can support skin health and reduce the likelihood of developing stretch marks. Avoid sudden weight changes: Rapid weight gain or loss can contribute to stretch marks.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.