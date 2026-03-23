When you talk about the greatest bodybuilders of all time, the conversation always includes Lee Haney.

The eight-time Mr. Olympia dominated bodybuilding during the 1980s and helped shape what the sport looks like today. His physique, professionalism, and longevity set a standard that many athletes still chase today.

But recently, news has surfaced that Lee Haney may need a kidney transplant. For many fans (myself included), that came as a surprise.

However, when you dig deeper into the story, like what we’re about to do, the situation actually goes back many years.

Lee Haney Has Been Living with a Genetic Kidney Disease

The situation surrounding Lee Haney isn’t tied to bodybuilding drugs or something that developed later in life.

According to reports and interviews, Lee Haney was born with a genetic condition called polycystic kidney disease (PKD). Polycystic kidney disease is a congenital disorder where fluid-filled cysts form inside the kidneys. Over time, those cysts can enlarge and gradually reduce kidney function.

What’s interesting is that Lee Haney didn’t even know he had the condition for much of his life. He explained that the issue came to light after he noticed something unusual. He found blood in his urine, which eventually led doctors to investigate further and diagnose the condition.

By that time, he had already built one of the most dominant careers in bodybuilding history.

Lee Haney Won Eight Mr. Olympia Titles with the Condition

That’s what makes this situation even more remarkable.

Lee Haney reportedly lived with the condition for years without knowing about it, including during the peak of his competitive career.

During that time, he went on to win eight Mr. Olympia titles and break the record previously held by Arnold Schwarzenegger. His record would later be matched by Ronnie Coleman, but Haney was the first athlete to hit that historic number.

When you consider that Lee Haney was unknowingly dealing with a congenital kidney condition during those years, it makes his accomplishments even more impressive. It also shows how resilient the human body can be.

Why Lee Haney May Need a Kidney Transplant Now

Polycystic kidney disease is progressive. That means kidney function can decline over time as the cysts grow and interfere with normal kidney activity.

For many people living with PKD, kidney function eventually declines to the point where dialysis or a transplant becomes necessary.

Recent social media posts circulating in the bodybuilding community indicate that Lee Haney may now need a kidney transplant and is seeking a living donor.

The reports suggest he has been able to delay serious complications for many years through his lifestyle. That shouldn’t surprise anyone who has followed Lee Haney throughout his career.

Lee Haney’s Lifestyle May Have Helped Delay the Problem

If you’ve listened to Lee Haney speak over the years, you know he has always promoted a balanced approach to health.

His training philosophy famously revolved around the idea of stimulating the muscle, not annihilating it. That same mindset extended to his overall lifestyle.

Lee Haney has long emphasized things like:

Smart training

Proper nutrition

Faith and mental health

Living a disciplined life

Because of that approach, it’s possible he was able to manage the condition for many years before it progressed to the point where a transplant became necessary. Again, this is a genetic disease he was born with. (it’s not something caused by bodybuilding).

The Bodybuilding Community Is Rallying Around Lee Haney

News about Lee Haney potentially needing a kidney transplant has spread quickly across the bodybuilding world. Fans, athletes, and industry figures have been sharing posts and raising awareness about the possibility of a living kidney donor.

That response isn’t surprising.

Lee Haney is one of the most respected figures the sport has ever seen.

Beyond his eight Mr. Olympia victories, he has spent decades giving back to the fitness community through mentorship, speaking engagements, and advocacy for healthier approaches to bodybuilding.

He has also been vocal about concerns surrounding the direction of modern bodybuilding and the health risks athletes face. So, seeing the community rally around him right now says a lot about the respect he’s earned over the years.

My Take on the Situation

As someone who has covered bodybuilding for over 20 years, hearing about Lee Haney needing a kidney transplant hits a little differently.

Lee Haney has always been one of the voices promoting longevity and health in the sport. He’s someone who built a legendary career while still maintaining balance in his life.

The fact that he was dealing with a congenital kidney condition all along makes his accomplishments even more impressive. Eight Mr. Olympia titles is already historic. Doing it while unknowingly living with polycystic kidney disease adds another layer to that legacy.

Right now, the most important thing is awareness. If Lee Haney truly does need a kidney transplant, hopefully the bodybuilding community and beyond can help support him in any way possible.

After everything Lee Haney has given to the sport, it would be incredible to see the industry rally behind him during this time.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.