Have you ever thought about how you store onions in your home? Did you know that how you store onions can determine your ability to maximize their health benefits?

It’s true.

Personally, I fuss over most of my produce like an overprotective parent. I check whether my spinach is still crisp, make sure my basil plant gets just enough sunlight, and panic a little when my avocados ripen all at once.

But onions?

I have always assumed they could take care of themselves. I figured they just sat quietly in the corner of my pantry, and I never gave them a second thought.

That changed the day I spotted a bright green sprout poking out of a red onion I’d left on the counter by mistake and didn’t have with all the others in the pantry.

Suddenly, I realized that onions aren’t as low-maintenance as I thought. Could I have stored them better? Was sunlight the problem for the onion on my counter? My curiosity got the best of me, so I decided to find out how to store onions properly and keep them as fresh as possible.

How?

I spoke to a man at our farmer’s market who was selling them, and I was shocked at what he told me.

In this article, I want to unpack the information I received on how to store onions and how it maximizes their health benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Where’s the Best Place to Store Onions?

Conventional storage onions, such as white, yellow, or red varieties, should be kept in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight, moisture, and heat. This was my issue with the one I left out on the counter by mistake.

Keep them in a cabinet, pantry, or shaded spot under the counter. And for larger quantities, a mudroom or garage can work as well. The main objective is proper ventilation, so breathable containers like mesh bags, paper bags, baskets, or crates are ideal.

Organic onions, on the other hand, do better in cooler environments and are best stored in the refrigerator’s crisper drawer. They tend to sprout faster than non-organic onions because they are not treated with sprout inhibitors. Keeping them chilled helps slow down that process.

Despite what you may have thought, if your onions do sprout, there’s no need to toss them out. I always thought that meant they were bad, but I was told that’s not the case. The green shoots are simply small onion plants and are safe to eat, even if they indicate the bulb is nearing the end of its storage life.

What Causes an Onion to Sprout?

As highlighted above, onions stay freshest in cool, dark, and dry places. A warm, bright, or humid environment does the opposite, as it encourages them to sprout.

Sprouted onions are still safe to eat as long as the bulb feels firm and shows no signs of rot. However, their shelf life shortens once sprouting begins, so be aware of that and check them before you decide to cut them up.

The reason their shelf-life decreases is that after sprouting begins, the growing shoot starts drawing energy from the bulb, causing it to dry out and lose its texture over time.

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5 Tips to Store Onions to Get the Best of Their Health Benefits

Below are some easy tips on how to properly store onions.

1. Store them away from sunlight

The first rule of storing onions is to keep them in a clean, dark, and dry place with a temperature between 45 and 55 degrees F. When stored properly, whole raw onions can stay fresh for two to three months.

Good air circulation is important, so choose a spot that allows ventilation to prevent moisture buildup. It’s also important to keep onions and potatoes separate, as storing them together can cause both to spoil more quickly. More on this below.

2. Keep onions and potatoes separate

Store potatoes and onions in a cool, dark, and dry place with plenty of ventilation at room temperature. Since onions release ethylene, which can make potatoes sprout faster, it’s best to keep them separate and never in the same container.

Unfortunately, I was doing this and never understood why both my potatoes and onions never seemed to last as long as I thought they should.

For easy storage, use hanging mesh bags, place them in the pantry in aerated canisters, or get creative by tying and stringing your onions, as it keeps them fresh and even makes for an aesthetic kitchen setup.

3. Avoid plastic bags

To keep onions from spoiling, make sure they have proper ventilation. You should avoid storing them in plastic bags (another thing I used to do incorrectly), which trap moisture and cause decay.

Instead, keep them at room temperature in an open basket, a paper bag with holes, or any container that allows air to circulate freely.

4. Freeze for efficiency

I’ve started prepping my own frozen veggie blends to make weeknight cooking so much easier. You can just chop onions, leeks, garlic, and shallots along with veggies like bell peppers, celery, and carrots to create your own homemade go-to base for quick meals.

After chopping, I blanch the mix for a minute or two, then spoon it into ice cube trays and freeze. Once frozen, I transfer the cubes into freezer bags. Each cube is like a ready-made flavor starter.

I then use these frozen cubes for everything from stir-fries to soups and pasta sauces. Having these prepped and portioned cubes in the freezer saves me from the endless chopping that usually stands between me and a home-cooked dinner after a long day.

5. Buy big and layered onions

When buying onions, choose ones that are dry, firm, and have tight, papery layers. Avoid onions with soft spots, visible moisture, or signs of mold, as these indicate spoilage.

Give the onion a gentle squeeze, and it should feel solid and crisp, not soft or damp.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.