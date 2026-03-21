Wes Watson Arrested – AGAIN!

First and foremost, let me stress what a lunatic I think this guy is. From body-shaming obese people to jumping that poor man last year at the gym, to now beating up his fiancée and holding her against her will, you’re left asking yourself “when does it end?” Isn’t Florida supposed to be tough on crime? How many chances is this guy going to get? He’s clearly violent and has practically no regard for others. Now, there are two judges in two separate criminal cases who will decide Watson’s fate. At this rate, Wes is just going to get worse. The idea that any attention is good attention – this isn’t it. There is such a thing as bad press and Wes is most definitely losing money the bigger this story gets. Nonetheless, I’m sure he’s still getting some money coming in. At this point, I think it’s safe to say that he probably has a small, but loyal core fanbase that’s going to fund his lunacy indefinitely. No judgment on them, but most fans are walking away. The more they find out, the less hardcore they think he is. What’s hardcore about allegedly jumping a man in a 5 vs 1 fight? What’s hardcore about a man allegedly beating a woman and holding her against her will until the bruises on her face heal up? Who would look up to that? But aside from losing followers and Benjamins, there’s a BIGGER issue here. How many more people must be victimized before the WHEELS OF JUSTICE start turning in the Sunshine State?

I have a problem with the way that this guy markets himself. I think that’s part of the reason why I have done video commentaries and written articles about this. The reality of the matter is that anytime somebody tries to hold themselves out as a role model and they in fact are anything but – it’s going to create backlash. I think that Wes is the kind of person that maybe came from a good home but maybe doesn’t understand the damage he’s doing to society by playing this role model of sorts. At the end of the day, he is an ex-con, an ex-gang member, and somebody who does not have a problem with fighting people the way they fought that poor man and Elev8ion Fitness last year in Miami. Where initially it seemed to be a one-on-one but ended up being a five-on-one. What the hell is honorable about that? What is hardcore about that? I don’t understand why even after all that happened many men continue to pay for these ridiculous programs where the guy that’s teaching you how to be a man is probably the worst example of it. And now he gets arrested again? It’s not enough that he’s charged with felonies in Miami and that he’s being sued in civil court, but he gets arrested again. This shows a clear disregard for the law. He doesn’t care about it, he may not even think it applies to him. I mean haven’t you guys seen the depositions? He’s lashing out at officers of the Court while the thing is being recorded. I mean this is insane. But now another arrest? What did he do now? Or I should say, what is he accused of doing now?

Well now he is accused of beating up his fiancée, committing a robbery without a firearm, and holding her against her will. The reason he held her against her will was so that the bruises he allegedly put on her face would heal because he didn’t want anyone to know what had happened. The fact that there was a forcible taking of the ring and what amounted to kidnapping is outrageous. What also speaks volumes is the fact that this guy may have funded his wife’s cosmetic surgery and that because of that thinks that he owns that part of her body. Or that he owns her! I mean this whole situation allegedly happened because of his jealousy, his sense of insecurity, and the fact that he attacked his fiancée and then essentially kidnapped her. This is outrageous and nonetheless the judge in that case gave him a bond. What adds a further twist to the story is that the judge in his other case revoked his bond. So, who knows if Wes paid the bond in the second case and remains incarcerated because of the bond in the first case. This is what happens when you have multiple open cases for dangerous felonies on your record. And what’s crazy is that I bet you in a day or two he figures out a way to get out with his high-powered lawyers. But what message does that send to society?

Society wants justice. It shouldn’t matter if you have a million followers or if you have 100 followers. Who the hell cares about followers when it comes to the law anyways? I feel that it’s about time that Watson gets treated like everybody else. And it’s not like he is accused of petty shit, either. These are dangerous felonies. That man in the gym, they could have caused him serious, permanent injury. I mean kicking and punching a guy who is totally subdued on the floor. They’re using dumbbells and weight training belts?! I mean that’s very serious. And then in this other situation he’s accused of essentially pummeling his fiancée and keeping her against her will. At what point does this guy have to pay for his wrongs? Anyway, we’re going to see what happens, but this is preposterous if he doesn’t do some real time. And the reporting from Jon Bravo and Ballerbusters has been phenomenal. I’m not going to lie. I really have not been good about following this story because I’m so busy but because of their amazing reporting, I have been able to play some catch up. Because at the end of the day even though we don’t want to claim this loser, Wes is now unfortunately part of the fitness community. He’s not the kind of person we want but he is the kind of person who we are actually writing an article about for IronMag. I mean can you actually wrap your head around that? You are actually reading an article about that clown on IRONMAG. but like I said we don’t just write about what we want to write, we have to write about what you – THE READERS – are talking about. Because without the readers what do we have? Nothing.

What’s crazy is that this guy is his own worst enemy. I suspect that he may even try to represent himself if he feels that his attorneys are not fighting hard enough for him. He’s the kind of guy who may also get in trouble once incarcerated. The reason why he is his own worst enemy is because he is the classic narcissist in my opinion. He’s never wrong, he must be the center of attention, and I think it’s safe to say that he has a propensity for violence. That’s not a good combination. If he gets into trouble in the free world, he’s going to get in trouble in the not-so-free world. At the end of the day, he seems pretty much incorrigible. He’s going to do what he wants to do and he’s going to do it at whatever price he has to pay for it. The question is at what point is the judicial system going to come into play? Because Florida markets itself as being tough on crime. But if Florida is going to be soft on crime because somebody has some social media Cloud that’s a problem. That’s what you call California. Over in California celebrities have thought they could do whatever they want because they’re held to a different standard for God darn near over a century. But if Florida wants to be the state that deals decisively with crime, why not start with an individual that seems to think promoting the prison way of doing things is the new cool. It’s not. We don’t want it. We didn’t want it from him, we didn’t want it from Kali Muscle, we didn’t want it from any of these gangbangers that wanted to perpetuate that lifestyle in our industry. There’s nothing cool about it.

At the end of the day, this isn’t an article about wanting to influence social media or be a voice to be heard in our sport. This article is about telling the courts in Florida, from the prosecutors to the judges, to quit eating shit when it comes to people like this dude. He is not someone we want to interact with in a free society. I would not want him living in my city or my neighborhood, and I can’t imagine you’d want him living in yours, either. It’s about time that these thugs be put in line.

As always, I hope you enjoyed reading my article, here, at IronMag. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. Please be sure to copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. I guarantee you it will generate lively conversation.

Author Bio:

Christian I. Duque is the owner of StrengthAddicts.com, a physique and strength website founded in 2008. He has worked for a number of bodybuilding websites, including RX Muscle and Muscular Development. Christian has written nearly 1,000 published articles for IronMag Blog, as well as articles for StrengthAddicts, RX Muscle, and others. By day, he is also a licensed attorney practicing in the areas of family law, immigration, and criminal defense.