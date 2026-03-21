The suspense is killing me. It’s killing all of us. Did Nick Walker self-prep for the 2026 Arnold Classic or was he coached? It may not seem like that big of a question, but The Mutant made a point of saying he was done working with coaches. He boasted that he could do it on his own and that no one knew his body better than him. Had he looked like trash, no one would care, but he didn’t look like crap. Nick Walker looked his best in years. I, myself, was very impressed. Let’s be real here, I don’t generally pick mass monsters to win shows. I don’t like to see them win the Big 3 shows because those shows really influence the direction of the sport. That said, I do like seeing mass monsters on stage for the entertainment effect. What I saw in Columbus knocked me on my ass. Nick didn’t suddenly develop aesthetic lines and a flowing physique, but he did make improvements, he was perfectly dialed in, and I really thought he gave Andrew Jacked a run for his money. And that’s saying a lot because Andrew is an aesthetic powerhouse. But for as great as his look is, Nick was more conditioned. That’s wild!! Not only did Nick Walker prep himself flawlessly, but he did a better job prepping himself than Chris “The Technician” Aceto did with the winner of the show. Or did he? A huge controversy has ensued from Guy Cisternino’s recent appearance on Bro Chat, where Guy seems to have low-key admitted to prepping Nick. Quadro denies this claim whenever it’s raised by top media outlets like Ivan Bodybuilding, but his remarks suggest that he was far more than a mere “second pair of eyes.” But you decide!

Guy Cisternino is one of the most celebrated 212 bodybuilders in the world. Although he’s retired, he was able to achieve an impressive contest record. The fact that Guy came in as a second set of eyes is cool, but it sounds like Guy was in the driver seat the whole time. When he said Nick’s dosages were lowered, I was stunned. What does being a second set of eyes have to do with supplement protocols? Guy repeatedly said he was simply Nick’s friend and made a point to give Nick a lot of credit. For example, Cisternino credits Nick with his off-season diet. Is that even a thing? I think that just means the dude didn’t eat everything in sight. I don’t think creating and executing an off-season meal plan gives him any credit for bringing the best physique of his career to the second most important bodybuilding show in the world. I believe Nick looked better in Columbus than even in Pittsburgh. He was really on fire, but the question remains, did Nick self-prep or did Guy really save this clown and helped look his best in years!

And let me pause. I’m calling NICK a CLOWN because we have enough smoke and snake oil in this industry. Don’t perpetuate fraud. If you’re going to shit on coaches and pledge to prep yourself, but in reality GUY is coaching you? Bro…

Most fans believe Guy was shadow coaching. Shadow coaching is like ghost writing. Nick might market himself as the author of the prep, but if this were ghost coaching, then Nick did little to nothing. That’s the polar opposite of what Guy said.

Imagine how Nick must feel right now. I’ve often said that I don’t think Nick Walker would ever be confused with the inventor of the Rubix Cube, he’s not a dumbass, either. Nick must feel either dumbfounded or duped. Ivan Bodybuilding is laying into the Cisternino narrative. IB makes the case that Guy said what he said to promote himself as a coach yet try to maintain what he feels was an agreement to play the “second set of eyes” role. Ivan goes on to say that things went sideways when Guy started sharing more about what “taking the reins” meant to him. The popular YouTuber, who is also a coach, pointed out the many things Guy did for Nick was all but making the case that Quadro was the only person at the wheel. I’m sure that wasn’t Guy’s intention, but Ivan Bodybuilding isn’t the only outlet or vlogger coming to this conclusion. In fact, there’s talk on the net that these two close friends might actually be at odds in the future. I don’t know that I necessarily agree with that. Let me say, I hope it doesn’t come to that. I disagree with Ivan’s point that Guy probably doesn’t care about Nick at all. I think these guys are real friends, but I don’t believe Guy played a trivial role in Nick’s prep.

I mean if Guy is telling the 100% truth, then Nick has to stop promoting this concept of self prepping. It’s not only dishonest, but it’s already been exposed on Bro Chat. Ivan Bodybuilding even made the point that apparently Cameron Cheeke prepped Nick for a couple of weeks after the Olympia. So how much of the off-season did Nick actually have? Again, we go back to Ivan’s point, maybe Guy is just overselling Nick’s contributions to make the case that he was in the driver seat. So I ask you, do you believe any of this now? I know I don’t. I’m also starting to think that not only can’t Nick self-prep, but he might be one of these types of bodybuilders who need to have their hand held by their coach. You may not know this, but there are some competitors who need a coach to sleep in the bed beside theirs. It’s not about cutting costs, it’s about they can’t be trusted even for a few hours alone. That coach needs to be glued to them so they stay on track. I can give names of top, top pros who compete this way. They do very well on stage, but they need the most proactive coaches around. Because most coaches ARE NOT going to bunk with you, but coaches that work with these very HIGH MAINTENANCE will take them all the way to the top. And a lot of those coaches end up retiring (e.g. Matt, Hany) because it’s just too time consuming. Who knows if this is the type of coach Guy was for Nick.

I’m very intrigued by this whole situation because who doesn’t love some gossip? I’m not going to lie. Everyone has an opinion, but who’s right? I don’t write many coaching articles, but this story, here, is very interesting. Do you think Nick prepped himself for the Arnold Classic or do you think he’s trying to sell us a big burlap sack of bullshit? Nice visual, huh?

As always, I hope you enjoyed reading my article, here, at IronMag. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. Please be sure to copy and paste a link to this article for all your social media feeds. It’s guaranteed to generate lively conversation.

Author Bio:

Christian I. Duque is the owner of StrengthAddicts.com, a physique and strength website founded in 2008. He has worked for a number of bodybuilding websites, including RX Muscle and Muscular Development. Christian has written nearly 1,000 published articles for IronMag Blog, as well as articles for StrengthAddicts, RX Muscle, and others. By day, he is also a licensed attorney practicing in the areas of family law, immigration, and criminal defense.