FCC Slaps Xponential Fitness for Violations

It pains me to have to write articles on gyms and fitness brands, but we just had the FCC come down on Xponential Fitness, and we need to talk about it. This article is more about learning from their mistakes than throwing shade at Xponential Fitness.

Running a franchise can be an exciting opportunity if you’re passionate about the business model and industry. Many entrepreneurs invest their entire savings into a brand they believe will give them a strong business foundation and a proven system to follow.

But according to federal regulators, that promise didn’t fully match reality for some franchisees tied to Xponential Fitness.

In fact, government officials recently stepped in and took action against Xponential Fitness over alleged violations related to how the company disclosed information to franchise owners.

The outcome? A massive financial settlement and several requirements moving forward.

Let’s break down what happened and why it matters so that you can learn from their mistakes and hopefully sidestep the same fate.

Xponential Fitness Hit With a $17 Million Settlement

The Federal Trade Commission secured a settlement against Xponential Fitness after alleging the company violated the Franchise Rule and engaged in deceptive practices.

As part of the settlement, Xponential Fitness will pay $17 million, which will be returned to franchisees. According to the FTC, this is the largest amount ever returned to consumers in a franchise-related case.

The government claims Xponential Fitness failed to provide important information to prospective franchisees and misrepresented key aspects of the business opportunity.

This included details about costs, risks, and how long it would actually take to open a franchise location. For entrepreneurs investing their life savings, those key details matter.

Christopher Mufarrige, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, explained the agency’s stance.

He noted that Americans often invest heavily into franchise opportunities with the hope of building a successful business. When companies fail to provide legally required information, it prevents prospective owners from fully evaluating the risks and costs associated with that investment.

What Brands Fall Under Xponential Fitness?

Xponential Fitness isn’t a small player in the fitness industry, and quite frankly, they should have known better. Not only was what they did messed up, but they clearly knew what they were doing.

The company sells franchises for several well-known boutique fitness brands, including:

Club Pilates

Pure Barre

YogaSix

StretchLab

BFT

These brands have grown rapidly over the past decade as boutique studio concepts exploded in popularity.

However, the FTC alleges that some of the information provided to franchisees during that growth phase wasn’t accurate, truthful, or complete.

What Are the Allegations Against Xponential Fitness?

According to the FTC complaint, regulators identified several areas where Xponential Fitness allegedly violated franchise disclosure requirements.

1. Claims About Studio Opening Timelines

One major issue centered around how long it actually took to open a franchise location.

Xponential Fitness allegedly told prospective franchisees that studios typically opened within six months of signing a franchise agreement. Well, that wasn’t exactly accurate.

The FTC says that, in reality, franchisees commonly waited more than a year to get their studios operational. Some studios reportedly never opened at all.

Those delays forced franchisees to absorb additional costs after already paying franchise license fees.

2. Failure to Disclose Executive Legal History

Another issue involved disclosures (or lack thereof) related to company leadership.

According to the FTC, Xponential Fitness failed to disclose that former CEO Anthony Geisler was involved in litigation that should have been included in franchise disclosures.

The complaint states that Geisler had been sued multiple times for fraud. As you’d assume, that’s information you may want to know before dumping your life savings into a franchise model run by a fraudster.

Additionally, the company allegedly did not disclose that the former President of Franchise Development had filed for bankruptcy (information that must be included under the Franchise Rule).

Again, you want to jump into a business model where the President of the franchise couldn’t run their own business? Yikes!

These types of disclosures exist so potential franchisees can evaluate the track record and financial history of the people running the company. To me, this just makes sense, and Xponential Fitness knew exactly what they were doing by not disclosing any of these details.

3. Missing or Incorrect Franchisee Information

The FTC also alleges that Xponential Fitness failed to properly disclose the names of franchisees whose studios closed within the previous year.

Under the Franchise Rule, companies must provide this information so prospective buyers can evaluate turnover and speak with former operators.

In some cases, the company allegedly omitted names entirely. In others, the contact information provided was outdated.

That made it difficult for prospective franchisees to reach out and gather insight about the business.

4. Franchise Disclosure Documents Provided Too Late

Another key allegation focused on Franchise Disclosure Documents, commonly known as FDDs.

Federal rules require companies to provide these documents to prospective franchisees at least 14 days before any agreements are signed.

The FTC claims Xponential Fitness failed to consistently provide accurate and timely FDDs. Without that information, franchisees may not have had enough time to fully review the financial risks and obligations involved.

According to the complaint, the average initial franchise fee was around $45,000 per studio, tied to a 10-year franchise agreement.

What the Settlement Requires

The proposed settlement includes several key provisions designed to prevent similar issues in the future.

1. $17 Million Returned to Franchisees

The largest component of the settlement is the $17 million payment.

Those funds will be distributed to affected franchisees as redress.

The FTC noted that this is the largest consumer repayment ever obtained in a case involving alleged violations of the Franchise Rule.

2. Restrictions on Misleading Claims

The agreement also prohibits Xponential Fitness from making misleading claims when promoting or selling franchises.

This includes misrepresentations about timelines, risks, or other operational details.

3. Compliance With Franchise Disclosure Laws

Moving forward, Xponential Fitness must comply with the Franchise Rule.

That means providing accurate, complete, and timely Franchise Disclosure Documents to prospective franchisees.

The goal is to ensure potential investors have all the information needed before signing agreements.

This is Part of a Larger FTC Effort

This case is also tied to a broader initiative within the FTC.

The agency launched a Joint Labor Task Force in February 2025 under Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson. The task force brings together multiple divisions within the agency to identify deceptive, unfair, or anticompetitive labor-market practices.

Officials say actions like the settlement with Xponential Fitness are part of that larger effort to protect workers, investors, and small business owners.

A Reminder to All Franchise Businesses

Franchising can still be a powerful way to start a business.

But transparency is critical.

Prospective owners rely heavily on the information companies provide before they commit financially. When that information is incomplete or misleading, it can have serious financial consequences.

The FTC’s action against Xponential Fitness serves as a reminder that franchise disclosures exist for a reason.

Entrepreneurs deserve a clear picture of what they’re getting into before they sign on the dotted line.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.