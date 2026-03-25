NO HOLDS BARRED – Bodybuilding’s Hottest New Show!

by Christian Duque

After eight long years IronMagTV has brought back two very familiar faces in GREGG

VALENTINO and BIG FRANK BUDELEWSKI co-hosting the most in-your-face,

unfiltered, and unapologetically real weekly show on the net. NO HOLDS BARRED is

the first show from the bodybuilding media outlet and will serve as its headliner

program.

Each week Gregg and Big Frank will tackle issues in the world of bodybuilding and

fitness, as well as current events, and life in general. These two individuals have been

around the strength and physique worlds for decades, but unlike so many social media

influencers who only appear on IG or Tiktok, the NHB hosts get superstar treatment in

person. People recognize them wherever they go and they want to interact with them.

While many social media stars would all but have a panic attack if they had to walk a

busy expo like the Arnold Classic or the Olympia Weekend, it’s very much second

Gregg Valentino has been all over network television. He’s been featured in countless

TV and internet documentaries, as well as appeared in several movies. His demand

within the fitness industry is through the roof. In addition to being a co-host of the

marquee show at IronMagTV, Valentino makes regular appearances on Generation

Iron, RXMuscle, Muscle Sport Mag, and others.

Big Frank is one of the biggest bodybuilders in the world (literally!) and was handpicked

by the legend himself, the late great RICH PIANA to join his team. Not many athletes

can say that. In addition to being a pro bodybuilder, Frank is also well known in the arm-

wrestling world, the strength world, and is a celebrated writer in his own right.

Both Gregg and Frank love interacting with their fans and are truly exemplary

ambassadors for bodybuilding. Together, they’ll be UNSTOPPABLE with NO HOLDS

BARRED. And with the production skills of Johnny Styles and the marketing abilities of

Christian Duque, the show’s success is self-evident. This is why IronMag owner Robert

Dimaggio has been so supportive of getting the ball rolling with them.

Big things to come! Buckle up, hang on, and enjoy the ride!

nature to both Frank and Gregg. They not only can deal with it – the LIVE FOR IT!