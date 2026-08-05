It seems what Jay Cutler said recently has stirred up some responses, even from Kai Greene himself. But what Jay said, I’d have to agree with (at least as things stand today).

There are some topics in bodybuilding that always seem to create controversy. This is one of them.

When Jay Cutler recently said that you can’t win the Mr. Olympia naturally, the bodybuilding world had plenty to say. Some agreed. Others pushed back. But when you really look at the current landscape of professional bodybuilding, it’s hard to argue with the point he was making.

The reality is that winning the Olympia is not the same as building an impressive physique.

There are plenty of natural bodybuilders who look incredible. There are athletes who dedicate their entire lives to training, nutrition, recovery, and improving their physiques without using performance-enhancing drugs.

But the Olympia?

That is a completely different level.

Jay Cutler Explains the Reality of Winning the Olympia

Jay Cutler has been around bodybuilding long enough to understand what it takes to stand on the Olympia stage.

He wasn’t talking about whether someone can become muscular naturally. He wasn’t saying natural bodybuilding is impossible. He was specifically talking about winning the biggest bodybuilding show in the world.

And that distinction matters.

The Mr. Olympia stage represents the absolute peak of the sport. These athletes are not just big. They are massive, shredded, full, and conditioned at a level that most people will never see in person.

The standard has continued to evolve.

Decades ago, the physiques that won the Olympia looked different than what we see today. The size, density, and overall development expected from competitors have continued to increase.

And that is where Jay Cutler’s argument makes sense.

To stand next to the best bodybuilders in the world today, you need a level of muscular development that goes far beyond what the average person can achieve naturally.

Why Jay Cutler Is Right About Natural Athletes Winning the Olympia

Let’s be clear… natural athletes can build amazing physiques.

They can gain significant muscle. They can become lean. They can transform their bodies and accomplish things that most people never will.

But the question is not whether a natural athlete can look impressive.

The question is whether a natural athlete can beat enhanced athletes who are also genetic freaks, training harder than almost anyone, and dedicating their lives to bodybuilding.

That is a much different conversation.

The Olympia rewards extreme levels of muscle mass, conditioning, symmetry, and presentation. The competitors are not just trying to look good. They are trying to separate themselves from the best bodybuilders on the planet.

At that level, the margin for improvement is incredibly small.

The difference between being great and being the best in the world often comes down to having more muscle, better conditioning, and the ability to maintain that look on stage.

And that is where enhancement becomes part of the conversation.

The Olympia Is the Extreme End of Bodybuilding

Bodybuilding fans sometimes struggle with the reality of what they are watching.

Many people want to believe that every champion is simply the result of better genetics, harder training, and superior discipline (or the supplement company they are being endorsed by).

While those things absolutely matter, professional bodybuilding has always been a sport where athletes push human development to the extreme.

The Olympia is not a local show. It is not a recreational competition. It is the highest level of professional bodybuilding.

The physiques required to win today are beyond what most people would consider realistic naturally. The combination of size and conditioning required to stand at the top of the sport is why Jay Cutler’s comments resonated with so many people.

What If the IFBB Went Back to Drug Testing?

Now, this is where the conversation gets interesting.

If the IFBB decided to implement strict drug testing again, then the discussion would change. A drug-tested Olympia would create an entirely different playing field.

However, even then, bodybuilding history has shown that athletes will always look for ways to gain an advantage. Where there is competition, there will be people trying to maximize every possible edge.

That doesn’t mean every athlete would cheat. It doesn’t mean drug testing has no purpose. But it does mean that creating a completely level playing field in bodybuilding has always been challenging.

The sport is built around pushing physical limits. Athletes will always look for ways to become bigger, leaner, and better conditioned.

Jay Cutler’s Olympia Comments Shouldn’t Surprise Anyone

At the end of the day, Jay Cutler said what many people in bodybuilding already know. Winning the Olympia naturally is not realistic based on the current standards of the sport.

That does not take anything away from natural bodybuilding. It does not mean natural athletes cannot build incredible physiques. It simply means the Olympia represents the extreme end of competitive bodybuilding.

The athletes who stand on that stage are not just good bodybuilders. They are the best of the best. And when you compare a natural athlete to enhanced competitors fighting for the Sandow trophy, the conversation changes completely.

Jay Cutler’s comments may have upset some people, but they highlight an uncomfortable truth about modern bodybuilding.

To win the Olympia today, you need to be more than genetically gifted and dedicated. You need every possible advantage.

That’s just the reality of where the sport currently stands.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.