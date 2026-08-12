The 212lb Bodybuildinmg WAR Is On!

Last week’s discussion about the 2:12 Olympia division sparked one of the biggest debates we’ve ever had on IronMag TV… so we’re addressing it. Gregg Valentino and Big Frank respond to the backlash, explain what was actually said, and continue the conversation about the future of the 212 division, the Olympia, and modern bodybuilding. We also dive into legendary physiques from Lee Priest, Shawn Ray, Lee Labrada, Kevin English, Flex Lewis, Ronnie Coleman, Lee Haney, Dorian Yates, Dave Palumbo, Jimmy Pellechia, Brock Lesnar and more.