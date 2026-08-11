James Hollingshead Wins The Atlanta Supershow!!

THE SHED is going to the 2026 Mr. Olympia!! And it couldn’t have come at a better time!! James has become the perennial people’s champion for a number of reasons. The most obvious one is that he’s been competing relentlessly in pursuit of that Olympia qualification. He took 2nd to Jordan in Portugal, 2nd to Behrouz in China, and 2nd to Nick in Tampa. And did he ever complain? Did he ever blame politics? Was he ever sore at the man in the winner’s circle? No, never! He has been a shining example of good sportsmanship. The fans see that and they appreciate it. The sport of bodybuilding has been plagued by sore losers and conspiracy nuts – people who throw their trophies on the floor or storm off the stage. It’s a breath of fresh air to see a competitor who values good sportsmanship and respects the stage. There is something to be said about being a professional.

A lot of times physique-based athletes think of being a professional based on the pro card, alone. That’s not quite what I’m talking about. That means that you’re able to compete with other professionals, but it doesn’t mean that you’re a good sport or much less a role model for others. James has displayed good sportsmanship when it really matters. Anybody can be a good sport when they’re winning and receiving top honors, but you really are put to the test when you are faced with adversity. I’m not talking about taking the runner-up spot at one or two shows. James has literally been runner up at a handful of them, on several continents, but he doesn’t stop. He always shows respect to the judges, and he always comes back better.

This is something that we have seen from Portugal to China to Tampa and now to Atlanta. The Shed was able to work hard and not let the placings get into his head. At the end of the day getting to the Olympia is the top priority, but it should not dominate your thoughts. Ultimately, your values are what matter most. And he showed that. That’s why I believe he’s a consummate professional, because he could have thrown a tantrum or he could have gone on the various programs and implied bad faith from the judges or the Federation but he didn’t do that. Guys like that are seldom if ever recognized by the media. But I would like to make a point to do so because I have always prided myself on writing about the athletes that make the sport better. The athletes that grow the sport. A great way to grow bodybuilding, or any sport for that matter, is by having competitors and athletes that believe in something greater. After all, without the competitors there would be no sport. But also without the fans, there would be no sport, either. James is very mindful that a lot of people are watching him and what he says and what he does. This is why I believe he is such a great pro bodybuilder. We need all the guys like The Shed possible.

Atlanta was no cake walk. There were some heavy hitters there. A lot of guys came looking phenomenal including Regan Grimes. I have been very critical of Regan over the years because of the fact that he is very impressive on social media but cannot bring it together on stage. He has unfortunately developed this reputation. While it is good to look good on social media it doesn’t matter how good you look on Instagram or Facebook, what matters is what you bring on game day. The judges need to see your best. A lot of times these competitors use goon lighting and other special effects to deceive their followers into believing that they are more ready than they are. Sometimes the fans come to a stark realization when they meet their favorite competitors at expos and fitness events. Many are left dumbfounded wondering what happened? Why are their favorite bodybuilders so different in person? And that is because of lighting gadgets and things like Photoshop and airbrushing. These little tricks of the trade were employed for years by the magazines but now they are in the hands of everyday people on social media. It’s getting to the point where it’s very difficult to discern what is in fact reality and what is not. That’s all fine for social media. There is plenty of smoke and mirrors to go around. But when it comes to the stage, that’s where the rubber meets the road. And there is where James has shined the most. He has been able to bring a tremendous amount of condition, muscularity, and flow. He poses hard and he shows the judges what they need to see. He may pose for the cameras and for the audience, but he is giving his best to the judges. Those are the people who decide who wins and who loses.

Do I think James should have won in China? I most certainly do. Do I think he won in Tampa? Maybe not in Tampa because Nick Walker looked phenomenal, but he certainly held his own. Could he have won in Portugal? Absolutely, but it doesn’t matter because he didn’t win in those places. You can’t live your life in the rearview mirror. When it comes to bodybuilding you have to look forward. The past is the past and it needs to stay there. If you dwell on it for too long, it’ll consume you. Fortunately for The Shed, he’s been able to keep his head put on straight. He fought hard in Atlanta and he won, but had he taken 2nd or 3rd or 4th, he would have gone to Texas and kept going. That’s why James Hollingshead has become the underdog so many fans love. He’s a fighter and he keeps coming back. He won’t whine, he won’t quit, he just keeps bringing it. That’s more than being an underdog, that’s being a people’s champion. Anyone who can deal with the curveballs life throws can relate to that. It’s the guys who always get what they want who people tend to hate the most.

I could write about which poses James won or I could write about what James ate post-contest, but I’ll leave that to the other outlets. I’m not going to talk to you about who took second or who took third. I will say that I respect Regan and I respect his efforts. Will he win in Texas? I don’t know. Did he look his best in Atlanta? I’d say that would be a fair assessment. Did Patrick Moore look incredible? Yes. But Atlanta was James and all James. I’m so happy that he finally won not because of getting an Olympia qualification but more so because of the fact that he is a man who deserves to get the accolades. He is somebody who has given his all and has competed the right way. We don’t see a lot of guys like that. I think it’s very honorable the way that he has carried himself and I want to see more people do the same.

As always, I hope you enjoyed reading my article, here at IronMag. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. Please be sure to copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. It is bound to generate lively conversation.

Author Bio:

Christian I. Duque is the owner of StrengthAddicts.com, a physique and strength website founded in 2008. He has worked for a number of bodybuilding websites, including RX Muscle and Muscular Development. Christian has written nearly 1,000 published articles for IronMag Blog, as well as articles for StrengthAddicts, RX Muscle, and others. By day, he is also a licensed attorney practicing in the areas of family law, immigration, and criminal defense.