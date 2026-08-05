If you love coffee and also care about getting enough protein every day, there’s a good chance you’ve come across the latest trend taking over social media: proffee.

The name is pretty straightforward…

Protein + coffee = proffee.

While some trends come and go without much substance behind them, this is one that actually makes a lot of sense for people who are trying to improve their nutrition, increase protein intake, or make their morning routine a little more functional.

Personally, I’m a big fan of adding protein to my coffee. In fact, I put collagen protein into my coffee every single morning. Interestingly enough, that’s the only time I ever use collagen protein. I don’t add it to shakes or other foods. For me, coffee is where it fits into my daily routine.

And that’s really what makes proffee so appealing.

It’s convenient.

It’s simple.

And it can help people get more protein into their day without adding another step to an already busy schedule.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

What is Proffee?

Proffee is coffee combined with a protein source.

The most common ways people make proffee are by adding:

Protein powder

A ready-to-drink protein shake

Collagen peptides

Some people drink it hot, while others prefer an iced version using cold brew or chilled coffee. Personally, I do both hot and cold.

The concept isn’t complicated. Most people already have coffee as part of their morning routine. Adding protein turns that cup of coffee into something that provides additional nutritional value.

For many people, breakfast can be a rushed meal. A protein coffee can be an easy way to add protein without requiring a full meal preparation.

That’s what happened to me. I needed more protein and started pouring either part of a vanilla RTD into my morning coffee or some vanilla protein powder. Honestly, it was just like creamer and was delicious. Now, I add protein to my coffee daily.

Why The Proffee Trend Makes Sense

Let’s be honest… protein has been a hot topic in the health and fitness industry for decades. That’s nothing new.

Whether someone is trying to build muscle, maintain their physique, manage their weight, or support overall health, protein is an important part of their diet.

The problem is that many people struggle to consume enough of it.

That’s where proffee can help.

By adding protein to something you already consume daily, it removes one of the biggest barriers people face — convenience.

Instead of trying to remember another shake or another meal, you’re simply upgrading something you’re already doing.

Proffee Can Help Increase Protein Intake

One of the biggest benefits of proffee is that it can make hitting your daily protein goals easier.

Depending on the protein source you choose, your coffee can provide additional protein that you may not have consumed otherwise.

This can be especially helpful for people who have busy mornings, don’t enjoy traditional breakfast foods, or struggle to consistently eat enough protein throughout the day.

Now, does this mean everyone should replace breakfast with proffee?

No.

Whole foods still matter.

A balanced diet provides more than just protein. Foods can provide fiber, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that you won’t necessarily get from a protein coffee.

Think of proffee as a tool, not a replacement for proper nutrition.

My Personal Take on Adding Collagen to Coffee

As I mentioned, I add collagen protein to my coffee every morning (whether I make a fresh cup of hot coffee or have a cup of coffee chilled in the refrigerator from the previous day).

For me, it’s about consistency and convenience.

I’m not someone who uses collagen protein throughout the day, but adding it into my morning coffee has become part of my routine.

It’s easy. It takes seconds. And it gives me a little extra protein without having to think about it.

I think that’s where many people are missing the point of the proffee trend. It’s not about creating some magical health drink. It’s about finding small ways to improve your daily habits.

If adding protein to your coffee helps you consistently get more protein into your diet, then it’s doing its job.

Things To Watch Out for with Proffee

While I think proffee is a great option for many people, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Be Careful with the Temperature

If you’re mixing protein powder into hot coffee, you may run into issues with clumping.

One easy solution is to let your coffee cool slightly before adding protein powder. Another option is mixing the powder with a small amount of cold water or milk first to create a smoother mixture before adding it to your coffee.

Ready-to-drink protein shakes are another easy option, especially for iced proffee.

Pay Attention to Calories and Ingredients

Not all protein coffees are created equal. Adding a quality protein source to black coffee can be a great option.

However, if you start adding large amounts of cream, sugar, flavored syrups, and other high-calorie ingredients, you can quickly turn your coffee into something very different.

Always look at the bigger picture. The goal is to improve your nutrition, not accidentally create a dessert in a coffee cup.

Watch Your Total Caffeine Intake

Coffee already contains caffeine.

While caffeine itself isn’t a problem for most people when consumed responsibly, you should be aware of how much caffeine you’re consuming throughout the day — especially if you’re also using other caffeinated products.

Is Proffee Worth Trying?

I think the proffee trend is one of the better trends we’ve seen come from social media.

It’s not a gimmick. It’s not complicated. And it actually has a practical purpose.

Adding protein to your coffee can be an easy way to increase your protein intake while keeping your morning routine simple.

For me, proffee has become a daily habit. Adding collagen protein to my coffee works because it’s convenient, consistent, and something I actually enjoy.

At the end of the day, the best nutrition strategies are the ones you can stick with.

And if adding protein to your coffee helps you take one more step toward your health and fitness goals, then this is one trend worth considering.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.