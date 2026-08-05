Flex Wheeler actually called bodybuilders drug addicts, and I’m here for it. There was a time when bodybuilding was about building muscle. And while that still may be true, things certainly aren’t the same in the sport.

Back in the day, you trained harder than everyone else. You ate when you didn’t want to. You recovered. You repeated the process for years.

Today?

Too many people are looking for shortcuts.

That’s why I found myself nodding along with what Flex Wheeler recently said about the state of modern bodybuilding. His comments weren’t meant to sugarcoat reality. They were meant to wake people up. And honestly, I think more people need to hear them.

Flex Wheeler Didn’t Hold Back

Flex Wheeler has seen bodybuilding evolve over several decades.

He’s watched the sport grow. He’s also watched it change in ways he doesn’t necessarily like.

One of the biggest issues he pointed out is the obsession with drugs.

According to Wheeler, many bodybuilders today behave more like drug addicts than athletes because they’re constantly chasing the next compound, higher dosage, or faster result instead of focusing on training and nutrition.

It’s a harsh statement. But I don’t think it’s an inaccurate one.

Bodybuilding Has Become a Race for Quick Fixes

This is where I completely agree with Flex Wheeler.

Somewhere along the way, patience disappeared.

Instead of asking how to improve their training program, people ask what drug they should add next.

Instead of fixing weak body parts through years of hard work, some turn to site enhancement oils hoping to create the illusion of muscle.

Instead of respecting the process, they’re searching for hacks.

That’s not bodybuilding. That’s chemistry with dumbbells.

Training Should Always Come First

The greatest physiques weren’t built overnight. Even the legends who used performance-enhancing drugs still trained with unbelievable intensity and consistency. They mastered the fundamentals.

Today’s culture often skips those fundamentals entirely. Many younger athletes think the syringe matters more than the squat rack.

That’s a dangerous mindset.

Social Media Has Made the Problem Worse

Social media deserves some blame. Every day, someone is showing off another massive transformation.

Nobody wants to wait five or ten years anymore. Everyone wants the “secret.”

That creates an environment where drugs become normalized while discipline becomes optional.

Flex Wheeler has also spoken about how social media has distorted bodybuilding and people’s perception of success. It’s difficult to argue with that observation when likes and followers often matter more than contest placings.

Site Enhancement Oils Have No Place in Bodybuilding

I’ll probably catch heat for this. And I really don’t care because it needs to be said.

Injecting site enhancement oils isn’t bodybuilding. It’s cosmetic manipulation.

Building muscle requires years of progressive overload, recovery, nutrition, and consistency. Injecting oils into a muscle to make it appear larger doesn’t demonstrate any of those qualities.

It simply creates the illusion of development.

We’ve all seen physiques ruined because someone wanted bigger arms or rounder shoulders without putting in the work.

That’s not impressive. It’s sad. Some say Derek hit his arms. Others talk about Hadi’s shoulders. This isn’t anything new. And sadly, it seems normal today.

Flex Wheeler Understands the Risks Better Than Most

One reason I think Flex Wheeler’s opinion carries so much weight is because he’s lived through bodybuilding at the highest level.

He’s openly discussed the substances used during his career, the long-term health consequences, and the fact that he now requires testosterone replacement therapy for life after years of competing. He’s also dealt with serious kidney issues and other health complications following retirement.

He’s not speaking from ignorance. He’s speaking from experience.

When someone who’s lived through those consequences tells younger athletes to think differently, it’s worth listening.

We Need to Stop Glorifying Drug Protocols

One trend I absolutely hate is the endless discussion about cycles. Entire podcasts revolve around drug stacks. Forums debate dosages. Social media influencers openly discuss what they take as though they’re reviewing a new pre-workout.

Flex Wheeler has previously explained why he’s uncomfortable openly discussing steroid protocols. While he understands that education has value, he believes public figures have a responsibility because the wrong information can influence others and potentially cause harm.

I respect that position.

We spend more time talking about drugs than training principles. Think about how backward that is.

Bring Back Real Bodybuilding

I miss the mentality where earning muscle actually meant something. Where improvements came from years under the bar. Where people respected hard work instead of shortcuts.

I’m not naïve enough to pretend performance-enhancing drugs don’t exist in bodybuilding. They always have. But they shouldn’t become the entire conversation.

They also shouldn’t replace everything else that made bodybuilding great. That’s the difference.

I Agree with Flex Wheeler’s Comments

Some people will criticize Flex Wheeler for calling bodybuilders drug addicts. Others will say he’s exaggerating. I don’t think he is.

When someone becomes obsessed with finding faster chemical solutions instead of improving their training, nutrition, recovery, and consistency, the sport loses something.

Bodybuilding should reward discipline. It should reward patience. It should reward relentless effort.

If those values disappear, we’re no longer celebrating bodybuilding. We’re celebrating shortcuts. And that’s exactly why I agree with Flex Wheeler.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.