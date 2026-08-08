Phil Clahar Starts GoFundMe to Compete? GTFO!

I’m just saying, but I didn’t have Phil Clahar starting a GoFundMe page to pay for his hobby on my bingo card this year. But… HERE WE ARE.

There are certain things in bodybuilding that make you scratch your head. Then there are things that make you say, “You have to be kidding me.”

Phil Clahar starting a GoFundMe to help pay for his bodybuilding career falls into the second category.

Look, bodybuilding is expensive. I get it.

I have been around this industry for a long time. Contest prep costs money. Food costs money. Coaching costs money. Supplements cost money. Gear costs money. Travel costs money. Hotels cost money.

Nobody said competing was cheap.

But at some point, you have to ask yourself a very simple question. If you cannot afford to compete, why are you expecting everyone else to pay for it?

Phil Clahar Wants Fans to Fund His Bodybuilding Career?

This is where I have a problem. Phil Clahar is an IFBB Pro. He has been competing professionally for years. He has also had some legitimate accomplishments.

But honestly, who the hell even cares to see him compete anymore?

Clahar won the 2023 Orlando Pro. That victory earned him a qualification for the 2023 Mr. Olympia, where he ultimately finished 16th. Not exactly a top-tier showing, right?

He also competed at the Masters Olympia. In 2023, Clahar finished third in the Men’s Open division. Then, in 2025, he finished second behind Dorian Haywood at the Masters Olympia in Tokyo.

So, this isn’t some guy who has never stepped on a professional stage. But that’s also exactly why the GoFundMe bothers me.

You’re a professional bodybuilder. At some point, isn’t it your responsibility to figure out how to fund your own career?

Get sponsors. Get clients. Get a job. Create content. Sell something. Do whatever you need to do. But asking the public to financially support your bodybuilding prep? GTFO.

Phil Clahar Isn’t Competing at THE Mr. Olympia

Let’s also put this into perspective…

We’re not talking about Phil Clahar trying to qualify for the Mr. Olympia and asking fans to help him chase the biggest title in bodybuilding. We’re talking about the Masters Olympia.

And before someone gets angry at me, let me clarify something. The Masters Olympia is a legitimate bodybuilding contest. There are some incredible athletes who compete there.

But let’s not pretend it carries the same level of mainstream interest as the actual Mr. Olympia. It doesn’t.

Clahar has already competed at the actual Mr. Olympia. He finished 16th in 2023. The Masters Olympia is completely different.

In 2025, Clahar finished second to Dorian Haywood. The final score was 19 points for Haywood and 20 for Clahar after Clahar had led following prejudging.

That was certainly a controversial result. But here’s the thing… Losing a bodybuilding contest doesn’t mean the bodybuilding world owes you another opportunity.

Does Anyone Really Want to See Phil Clahar Compete Again?

This is another part of the conversation that I think needs to be addressed.

Where are all these people demanding that Phil Clahar return to the stage? Where are the fans knocking down his door asking when he’s going to compete again?

I’m not seeing it. Maybe they’re out there?

But I certainly don’t see the overwhelming demand that would make me think the bodybuilding community desperately needs another Phil Clahar appearance.

And that’s important. Because if you’re going to ask strangers to give you money to accomplish something, there should probably be some demand for what you’re offering.

If fans were screaming from the rooftops that they needed to see Phil Clahar back onstage, perhaps the conversation would be different.

Instead, we’re talking about a professional bodybuilder asking people to bankroll his contest prep. That’s a tough sell.

Even if guys like Phil Heath, Kai Greene, or Jay Cutler decided to compete again, you can bet your house that they aren’t going to start a GoFundMe. What a joke.

I’d be completely embarrassed if I had to beg people for money just to get on a bodybuilding stage to take home next to no money (even if you win).

Phil Clahar Has Been Highly Critical of the IFBB

Then we get to the part that makes this entire situation even more bizarre.

Clahar has spent years publicly criticizing the IFBB and people associated with the organization.

He has been highly critical of Jim Manion, Tyler Manion, Dan Solomon, and others. He has also publicly criticized Steve Weinberger.

There has been no shortage of criticism aimed at the organization and the people running it. And that’s fine. If you believe something is wrong, say it. I’m all for athletes speaking their minds.

But here’s where I struggle.

If you genuinely believe the organization is fraudulent, corrupt, or full of scammers, why are you so desperate to continue participating in it?

You can’t spend years telling everyone how terrible the organization and its leadership are and then turn around and ask people to help finance your return to that same organization.

That doesn’t make much sense to me.

You Don’t Have to Compete

Here’s the reality…

Nobody is forcing Phil Clahar to compete. Nobody is putting a gun to his head and telling him he needs to step onstage.

If competing is something you love, great. Pay for it. Find sponsors. Build your business. Work. Save money. Make it happen.

That’s what adults do.

And yes, I understand that bodybuilding isn’t like the NFL or NBA. Most professional bodybuilders aren’t getting rich from competing.

In fact, bodybuilding has historically been notorious for athletes spending enormous amounts of money to compete while receiving relatively little financial return.

The 2023 Masters Olympia Men’s Open winner received $20,000, while second place received $10,000 and third place received $5,000. Clahar finished third that year and earned $5,000.

Phil’s GoFundMe is for $20,000. That’s all he’d get back if he won the show. Again, what he’s doing makes me think someone should check his mental health. Ask fans for $20,000 so you can potentially win $20,000? WTF?

That’s not exactly life-changing money when you consider the costs associated with competing. But again, that’s part of the game.

Phil Clahar Needs to Figure It Out

I’m not saying Phil Clahar can’t compete. I’m not even saying he isn’t a good bodybuilder. And I’m certainly not saying he didn’t deserve to be upset about finishing second at the 2025 Masters Olympia.

He led after prejudging before Dorian Haywood came back in the finals and ultimately won the contest by one point. But being disappointed isn’t a business plan.

If Phil Clahar wants to compete again, then go figure out how to pay for it.

Get a job. Get sponsors. Build a following. Sell something. Do whatever you need to do. But don’t expect the bodybuilding community to open its wallets because you want to stand under the lights again.

And especially don’t expect people to feel sorry for you when you’ve spent years attacking the very organization you’re trying to compete under. You’re delusional.

At some point, you have to own your decisions. You wanted to be a professional bodybuilder. You wanted to compete. You wanted to continue pursuing the sport.

Fine.

Then pay your own way. That’s adulthood. That’s business. And that’s bodybuilding.

If you can’t afford it, maybe it’s time to find another hobby. Because asking people to fund your bodybuilding career isn’t exactly the flex you think it is.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.