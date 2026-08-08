Who Will Emerge Victorious from The 2026 Atlanta Pro? 

The world of bodybuilding and fitness is in for an all-out battle in the South, as several top competitors arrive in Atlanta to claim their ticket to the Mr. Olympia. This is of course the Lenda Murray’s show. The one and only Lenda Murray. She is arguably the greatest female bodybuilder that ever lived – her only competition being Iris Kyle. No stone has been left unturned for this world-class production. Linda will be there, Ronnie Coleman will be there, and a who’s who of the bodybuilding world will emerge in this historic city to find a champion to represent the contest at the Super Bowl of Bodybuilding. This will be no easy feat at all. We have some real heavy hitters. Some guys are fresh off the stage in Tampa, other guys have not seen a stage in quite some time, but they’re coming here, this weekend, to settle a score.

Every single professional bodybuilder dreams of being able to step on stage at the Olympia in Las Vegas, Nevada. And that is because the Olympia is the only show in the world that determines the best in each of the physique-based divisions. Before you go and say that there is a competitor that can win it all without any effort, let me correct you my dear friends because that is simply not the case. This is not a one-man show, or a two-man show, or even a three-man show. There are four men who have equal opportunities to gain this title. But only one man is going to go to the Olympia. Only one man is going to feel the roar of that Atlanta crowd as he receives the first-place check, the first-place medal, and that coveted Olympia qualification. So, who will it be?

Will it be Reagan, will it be James, will it be Charles, or will it be Jo? Each man presents their own set of factors making them extremely dangerous to the other, but there’s also a few competitors that are not included in this group of four. We’re going to try to talk about all of them – within reason of course. After all this is just one article but we know that you come here for the best commentary in the physique-based world.

One individual that has taken a lot of heat for his brand of self-promotion is none other than Jo Palacios. Just about a month or two ago I wrote right here on IronMag.com about the backlash you received for promoting himself. Jo is a heavy hitter who understands how modern day bodybuilding works. The magazines are a thing of the past. Contest coverage is a thing of the past, as well. Nowadays if you want to get recognized you don’t do it by the quality of your physique alone, but you do it by the amount of hype behind your appearance. And this is because we live in a click-based world. We’re in a time when fans want news and sometimes if the news is not exciting enough, they’re going to either make it up or go to places where they get the juicy stuff. Jo talked a big game. He made it seem like he would stroll into Tampa and deny Nick Walker his Olympia qualification. Of course, that drew criticism from big names in the sport like William “The Conqueror” Bonac. Others simply rolled their eyes. Nonetheless Jo needed to make sure that he created waves and even though he came up short, as many of us suspected he would, he continues to be a much talked about name in the game. And it’s not that we didn’t think he could do it, it’s just that Nick is far more advanced than he is at this point in his pro career. Nick Walker has won an Arnold Classic, Nick Walker has been top three at the Olympia. Joe is on his way but as a mass monster, but he needs to work on the details. He needs to work more on his condition, and he also needs to work a little bit more on his posing. He has definitely put himself on the map, though. He may not have been able to beat Nick Walker in Tampa, but will he beat the competition in Atlanta? That’s a fascinating question. I will tell you one thing though, there is a very strong rivalry between Palacios and Walker. And the fans would love to see a showdown at the 2026 Mr. Olympia. Rivalries get clicks, they sell tickets, and they sell pay-per-view streams.

But let’s not forget about Charles Griffen. Charles Griffen, who fired shots at Fouad Abiad and various media outlets felt ignored. And that’s because he was. He brought a phenomenal physique to the stage and had a very impressive road. He did not disappoint us. In fact, he placed higher than Jo and he commanded a lion’s share of recognition. Unfortunately, Charles did not subscribe to the game plan Jo did. He didn’t do the trash talk. As I stated previously, that’s not going to work. You need to talk; you need to sound off. And I think that because of his indignation of being ignored more people are starting to look at him. It’s sad to say but that’s where the sport of bodybuilding is today. Fortunately for Charles though he has one hell of a physique and he can stand toe-to-toe against mass monsters, as well as aesthetically pleasing competitors. Who’s to say that he doesn’t walk away with the win in Atlanta this weekend? Who’s to say it won’t be Lenda Murray and Ronnie Coleman presenting him with the first-place prize and top honors?

Then of course we have Regan Grimes. Now Regan Grimes is interesting. Much like Nick Walker and Phil Heath, good ole Regan has had me blocked for God knows what reason? Maybe I wrote an article that critiqued him and he didn’t like it. Maybe I didn’t handicap him to win a contest. Unfortunately, I don’t have the time or the interest to analyze what I may have done to have caused Mr. Grimes to block me. I’m a bodybuilding writer. I need to be objective in a very subjective sport. It’s not easy, but I love what I do. Do I get blocked along the way? That being said, I will give him an honest assessment. I have never seen Regan look better than now. Then again, he is one of these bodybuilders that looks great on the road to the stage, who looks great on social media, who looks great in photos, but doesn’t bring it to the stage. Something happens in the interim. I don’t know if he cheats on his diet, I don’t know if it’s cortisol, but whatever it is, he just doesn’t bring it on game day. And as I’ve often said on many of my articles, it doesn’t matter what you do on Instagram or YouTube, it only matters what you do on game day in front of that panel of judges. Only time will tell if he is going to put it together THIS TIME. One thing I will say is that everybody was expecting Regan to compete at the Texas Pro. Of course, he still has to because he’s contractually obligated to do so, but his addition to Atlanta was at the 11th hour. Will that make a difference? Will that hinder his ability to win? Only time will tell. He looked like a Mississippi pimp when he arrived with gold chains and a bandana and just looked ridiculous. He was talking a big game and honestly setting himself up for failure if he comes up short. Nonetheless, he understands the importance of entertainment and trash talk. so of course, he did it as soon as the rubber met the road.

I’ve left the last of the big four for last because I truly am rooting for James Hollingshead. We saw The Shed take a controversial second in China, we saw him take second place in Portugal, we saw him take second place in Tampa, but now we hope he will win in Atlanta. The reality of the matter is that this is one of the good guys. His good sportsmanship is second to none. His physique continues to improve, and he is someone to really keep an eye on. I really believe that James has become the people’s champion. Can he beat Regan? Can he beat Charles? Can he beat Jo? I say yes, yes, and yes, but everybody will be rooting for James because James has become the perennial underdog and bodybuilding fans sure love an underdog.

One other guy who could upset the apple cart is Tim Budesheim. He has very good physique but I just don’t know if it’s good enough to take first place. Could he break into the top four? Absolutely. Tim brought good look to Tampa and this could be his big moment. One other competitor that I think is worth looking at – even though he hasn’t been active in quite some time – is Justin Rodriguez. Justin at his prime, firing on all cylinders could beat every man in this lineup without a problem. But when you spend time away from the stage, the longer you’re away – the harder it gets. Then again, nobody’s looking at Justin so who knows if he can come in here completely under the radar and win it all? I’m very excited to see what he will do.

At the end of the day this is going to be a hard-fought battle for that Olympia qualification. We would like to wish all the competitors luck. Even though our heart goes out to James, there are a lot of guys in this lineup that are deserving of an opportunity to go to the Super Bowl of Bodybuilding. Who do you think will win the big contest in Atlanta?

As always, I hope you enjoyed reading my article, here at IronMag. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. Please be sure to copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. It is bound to generate lively conversation.

Author Bio:

Christian I. Duque is the owner of StrengthAddicts.com, a physique and strength website founded in 2008. He has worked for a number of bodybuilding websites, including RX Muscle and Muscular Development. Christian has written nearly 1,000 published articles for IronMag Blog, as well as articles for StrengthAddicts, RX Muscle, and others. By day, he is also a licensed attorney practicing in the areas of family law, immigration, and criminal defense.