There’s no denying what Derek Lunsford accomplished last season. Winning the Arnold Classic, Pittsburgh Pro, and Mr. Olympia in the same year is a historic run. Few bodybuilders have ever put together a season like that, and it cemented his place among the sport’s elite.

But here’s where I think Derek Lunsford is getting ahead of himself.

Recently, he pushed back against critics who claim bodybuilding doesn’t have a dominant champion right now. While I understand why he feels that way, I don’t think anyone should be walking into the Olympia believing the title is already theirs.

Especially this year.

Derek Lunsford Believes He’s the Man to Beat

In a recent interview, Derek Lunsford questioned how anyone could say there isn’t a dominant bodybuilder in the Open division.

His argument is pretty straightforward.

He beat the best guys three different times last season.

Not just once.

Three times.

He pointed to victories at the Arnold Classic, Pittsburgh Pro, and Mr. Olympia as proof that he’s clearly the top athlete in the division. He also noted that some competitors skipped certain contests, essentially saying if they weren’t there to challenge him, that’s on them—not him.

From his perspective, it’s hard to argue with those accomplishments.

History Doesn’t Guarantee the Future

Here’s where I disagree…

Bodybuilding has one of the shortest memories in sports. You’re only as good as your last show.

Every prep starts with a clean slate. Nobody gets extra points because they won last year.

The judges don’t care what happened at the Arnold. They don’t care what happened in Pittsburgh. They only judge what stands in front of them on Olympia weekend.

That’s why I think Derek Lunsford should be careful about talking as if he’s untouchable. Confidence is important. Overconfidence can become dangerous.

And it’s not like Derek needs more reasons for fans not to like him. He’s already got enough haters to last him a lifetime.

The Competition Isn’t Standing Still

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s that elite bodybuilders make dramatic improvements in a single offseason.

And this lineup isn’t exactly filled with pushovers.

1. Hadi Choopan Is Always Dangerous

Hadi Choopan has already proven he can win the Olympia.

His conditioning is almost unmatched, and he has a habit of bringing his absolute best when the lights are brightest.

Writing him off would be a mistake.

2. Samson Dauda Wants His Title Back

Samson Dauda knows what it feels like to hold the Sandow.

Former champions tend to come back hungry.

He’s one of the biggest physiques in the division, and if he nails his conditioning, he’s capable of beating anyone on stage.

3. Andrew Jacked Continues to Improve

Then there’s Andrew Jacked.

Every season he seems to bring a better version of himself.

His shape, structure, and aesthetics make him one of the most dangerous competitors in the lineup. If he closes the remaining gaps in his physique, he’ll be right in the mix for the title.

None of these guys are showing up to collect a participation trophy. They’re coming after Derek Lunsford.

Training Hard Is One Thing

Another interesting point Derek Lunsford made was that he doesn’t believe his rivals are willing to go to the same “dark place” mentally during training.

He even invited competitors to train with him, saying that’s the only way they’d truly understand the intensity he brings to the gym. According to Lunsford, his competitors think they’re training as hard as he is, but they aren’t.

I respect that mentality. Elite champions often have that mindset. But every top Olympia contender believes they’re doing whatever it takes. Nobody reaches this level by being mentally weak.

Whether Derek Lunsford is actually working harder than everyone else is impossible for anyone outside those gyms to know.

The Sandow Isn’t Safe Yet

I actually like hearing champions speak with confidence. That’s part of what makes bodybuilding fun.

Fans want rivalries. Fans want athletes who believe they’re the best. But I also think Derek Lunsford would be wise to remember how quickly things can change in this sport.

Last year’s victories don’t guarantee another Sandow. One missed peak. One conditioning issue. One bodybuilder making a massive improvement. That’s all it takes for the title to change hands.

We’ve seen it happen countless times throughout Olympia history.

Derek Lunsford Still Has Everything to Prove

Derek Lunsford absolutely deserves respect for what he accomplished. Winning bodybuilding’s version of the Triple Crown isn’t something many athletes will ever achieve. His résumé speaks for itself.

But I don’t think this Olympia belongs to anyone yet. Not with Hadi Choopan looking dangerous. Not with Samson Dauda chasing redemption. And definitely not with Andrew Jacked continuing to evolve into a legitimate title threat.

The 2026 Mr. Olympia could end up being one of the deepest lineups we’ve seen in years.

That’s exactly why Derek Lunsford shouldn’t be feeling too comfortable.

Because every man standing next to him on that stage believes the Sandow belongs in their hands. And when the prejudging starts, none of last year’s accomplishments will matter. Only the physique standing under the lights will.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.