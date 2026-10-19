If I said that women in the gym are whores for what they wear, I’d be canceled. It wouldn’t take a few minutes, it would probably take only a matter of seconds.

Shane Gillis recently sparked controversy with a joke about women’s gym attire during his October 10, 2026, appearance hosting Saturday Night Live. His comment that women “dress like whores now” because of what they wear to the gym quickly drew criticism from people who viewed the remark as sexist and degrading.

But here’s my question. Why do we care so much about what someone else wears to the gym?

Seriously. When did putting on a pair of shorts and a sports bra become everybody else’s business?

If a woman wants to wear tight shorts, a crop top, leggings, or whatever else she feels comfortable wearing while working out, who cares? It’s her body. It’s her choice. And if she has worked hard to build a body she feels proud of, why shouldn’t she feel comfortable showing it off?

Women in the Gym Are Whores? Let’s Get Real

Gillis made his comments during a monologue about his experiences returning to the gym. He joked about the revealing shorts some women wear and the irony of being told not to look when women might be filming TikTok videos. His remarks drew criticism, including a response from former SNL cast member Ego Nwodim, who posted a gym selfie with the caption “Whore reporting for duty.”

Look, comedy is comedy. People are going to make jokes that some people find hilarious and others find offensive. That’s part of the territory.

But let’s separate the joke from the bigger issue.

A woman wearing tight-fitting workout clothes doesn’t tell you anything definitive about her character. It doesn’t tell you how hard she trains, what her goals are, what kind of person she is, or why she chose that outfit.

It tells you what she decided to wear.

That’s it.

Calling women names because of their clothing doesn’t suddenly make you an expert on fitness, gym etiquette, or morality. It just means you have an opinion about somebody else’s wardrobe.

And you’re entitled to that opinion. Just as she’s entitled to ignore it.

If Women Work Hard for Their Bodies, Let Them Show Them Off

Let’s talk about something that seems to get lost in this conversation: the work that goes into building a body.

Anyone who has spent serious time training knows that progress takes effort. It takes consistency, discipline, and patience. Building muscle, improving body composition, and getting stronger don’t happen overnight.

For many people, the gym becomes a place where they develop confidence alongside physical strength. They see changes in the mirror. They hit personal records. They accomplish things they once thought were impossible.

And when they reach a point where they feel proud of their appearance, they should be able to enjoy that accomplishment.

If a woman wants to wear minimal-fabric workout clothing because she likes how it looks, feels comfortable in it, or wants to show off the physique she’s worked hard to develop, that’s her decision.

She doesn’t owe anyone an explanation.

She shouldn’t have to dress according to somebody else’s personal standards of modesty. And she certainly shouldn’t have to worry that wearing a pair of shorts will cause strangers to make assumptions about her character.

Women should feel empowered to wear what makes them feel confident. That includes clothing that fits tightly or reveals more skin.

You don’t have to like the outfit. You don’t have to wear it yourself. But you don’t get to decide what another adult should wear.

The Gym Is Not a Fashion Police Station

Here’s another thought. What happened to going to the gym to work on yourself?

You walk through the doors to improve your health, build strength, increase endurance, lose body fat, gain muscle, or simply feel better. You have your own goals and your own challenges.

Why are you spending so much energy worrying about what someone else is wearing?

If you don’t like another person’s outfit, don’t pay attention to it. Put your headphones on. Get your workout done. Focus on your training.

You have far more important things to worry about than whether the woman on the next treadmill is wearing shorts you consider too revealing.

And this applies to everyone, not just men.

The gym is a shared space. People should be able to train without being harassed, intimidated, or treated disrespectfully. Everyone should follow the facility’s rules and respect other members.

But there’s a difference between reasonable gym etiquette and expecting everyone to dress according to your personal preferences.

One is about sharing a space responsibly. The other is about policing somebody else’s choices.

What About Looking at Women in the Gym?

This is where the conversation gets a little more complicated.

People notice other people. That’s human nature. Someone might catch your eye because they’re attractive, muscular, stylish, or simply standing out in a crowded room.

Noticing someone isn’t the same as making them uncomfortable.

There’s a difference between briefly noticing another person and staring at them throughout their workout. There’s a difference between attraction and making unwanted comments. And there’s a difference between looking around a gym and deliberately filming, harassing, or bothering other members.

Common sense matters.

Nobody is suggesting that people should be rude or disregard boundaries. Women deserve to work out without feeling watched, harassed, or treated like they’re there for somebody else’s entertainment.

But wearing tight clothing doesn’t automatically invite attention, and it certainly doesn’t give anyone permission to behave inappropriately.

You can acknowledge that someone looks good without making it their problem.

You can also choose to look away and get back to your workout.

Both are pretty simple concepts.

Women in the Gym Are Whores? No. Let People Live.

The controversy surrounding Shane Gillis and his joke about women in the gym are whores highlights how quickly conversations about clothing turn into judgments about character.

I don’t think women should be shamed for wearing workout clothes that make them feel confident. If they’ve worked hard for their physiques and want to show them off, good for them.

If they prefer oversized shirts and sweatpants, that’s fine, too.

There isn’t one correct way to dress for the gym beyond following reasonable safety and facility requirements. People have different preferences, different comfort levels, and different reasons for choosing what they wear.

And that’s okay.

The gym should be a place where people focus on becoming better versions of themselves. It should be about health, fitness, strength, and personal progress.

Not judging strangers.

Not making assumptions about someone’s character based on the length of their shorts.

And not wasting your workout worrying about what another person is wearing.

So, women in the gym are whores? Really?

No. They’re people working out in clothing they’ve chosen to wear.

If you don’t like it, look away and get back to work.

You’ve got your own body to worry about.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.