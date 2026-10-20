In an effort to bring you the best quality protein powder, brands are taking things to the next level. If you’re still using a protein powder that is a plain-old whey concentrate or a blend of concentrate and casein, you need to step out of the ’90s and into the new age.

I’m sure that for many of you still utilizing old-school formulas, you’re living with bloating issues and the terrible gas that tends to follow cheaper formulas. In today’s age, you need to look for advanced protein powder formulas to take your results and physique to the next level.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

Level-Up Your Results with Advanced Protein Powder Formulas

While there is technically nothing wrong with whey concentrate and casein protein, I wouldn’t exactly say those types of protein are ideal for what many individuals are looking for and how they plan on utilizing their protein powder.

For most, protein powder is utilized post-workout, where the body can quickly absorb and utilize the protein to enhance recovery. With a blend that contains casein, you’re slowing down the process (not ideal).

With advanced protein powder formulas, you should expect to see the inclusion of a much higher-quality protein. Something such as a whey protein isolate or a whey protein hydrolysate (or even a blend of both).

Both of those sources are extremely high-quality and ones I would recommend you consider — especially following an intense bout of exercise.

With all this being said, you can’t get the full benefit from advanced protein powder formulas if you can’t effectively break down and utilize the ingredients in the profile, right?

For that reason, brands have been including digestive enzymes in their advanced protein powder formulas to aid in digestion as well as reduce the likelihood of uncomfortable bloating and gastric discomfort/distress.

Why use a product if you don’t yield all of the benefits and aren’t able to absorb and use the full dose of protein? It doesn’t make any sense.

Advanced protein powder formulas can be used, as already mentioned, post-workout, but they can also be used between meals or even as a meal replacement if you are unable to prepare and consume a real, whole-food option.

Look for a high-quality protein powder that contains a minimum of 20g of protein per serving.

Additionally, with flavor specialists today, you can find some delicious protein powders that taste like a dessert — so don’t settle for a product you don’t look forward to using on a daily basis.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.