Have you been suffering from a sore back? Truthfully, my hand was raised for a very long time. My lower back was so bad that even in my early 30s, I felt like I was in my 60s due to a constantly sore back.

Sound familiar?

Back pain comes with both good and bad news.

The good part is that it’s rarely something serious and, in most cases, doesn’t last forever. The not-so-good part is how common it is. Nearly 80% of adults experience back pain at some point (unfortunately, we’re part of that statistic).

Most cases are temporary, with around 90% of people recovering within a few weeks.

Lower back pain, in particular, is something many deal with at least once, and while it can be uncomfortable, it’s usually manageable.

The good thing is that relief is often possible with simple at-home approaches, and most people can get back to their normal routine without anything extreme.

In this article, I want to unpack the common causes that create a sore back and the things you can do to (hopefully) remedy your pain.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

What Are the Causes of a Sore Back?

Lower back pain can come from a mix of everyday habits and underlying conditions. Some of the most common causes include:

Overuse injuries from repeating the same movements

Muscle or ligament strains

Injuries from falls or sudden impact

Repetitive movements that put stress on the body

Degeneration of discs, joints, or ligaments

Spinal stenosis

Osteoarthritis

Osteoporosis

From what I’ve seen, it’s often not one big incident but small, repeated habits that build up over time. In my case, it was one heavy, deep squat that did me in.

7 Ways to Solve a Sore Back

Back pain is one of the most common reasons people see a doctor. At some point, most people deal with lower back pain, whether it’s from a sudden strain or something that builds up over time.

The causes can vary, from minor injuries to longer-term issues, but there are simple ways to manage them and keep your back in better shape.

Below are seven tips to ease a sore back and help support overall back health:

1. Strengthen your core muscles

Your lower back does a lot of heavy lifting. It supports your entire upper body, so when the surrounding muscles aren’t strong enough, that pressure builds up.

Core muscles don’t get used as much in everyday movement as we think they do, which is why they need a bit of intentional work. Even a few minutes of simple core exercises each day can make a noticeable difference in how your back feels.

2. Sleep better

Back pain and poor sleep often feed into each other. When you don’t sleep well, the pain feels worse, and certain sleep positions can make it worse, too.

Sleeping on your side with a pillow between your knees helps keep your spine aligned and reduces strain. If you prefer lying on your back, placing a pillow under your knees can take pressure off your lower back.

3. Mindfulness and meditation

Chronic back pain doesn’t just affect your body. It can wear you down mentally, too, bringing frustration, irritability, or even low moods over time.

That’s why managing stress and your response to pain matters just as much as physical treatment. Practices like meditation, yoga, and tai chi can help you relax, improve body awareness, and better manage how your nervous system reacts to pain.

4. Hot and cold therapy

Both heat and cold can help with back pain. It really comes down to what feels better for you. Cold packs are useful when there’s inflammation or swelling, as they help calm things down.

Heat, on the other hand, works well for relaxing tight muscles and easing stiffness. You can try either method for about 20 minutes at a time, a few times a day, and see what your body responds to best.

5. Topical pain relief

Pain-relief creams can offer some quick, temporary relief for back pain and are easy to find at most pharmacies or online.

Creams with menthol create a cooling sensation that helps dull pain by desensitizing the area. Just be careful not to overuse them, as too much can make the skin more sensitive over time.

Some people also try CBD-based creams. There’s some early evidence suggesting they may help reduce back pain symptoms, though more research is still needed.

6. Massage

Massage can provide short-term relief for lower back pain, especially when muscles feel tight or tense. It often works best when combined with other treatments rather than used on its own.

Techniques such as kneading, pressure, and gentle movements can help relax soft tissues and ease discomfort. That said, it’s not recommended for everyone.

Avoid massage if you have conditions like skin infections, severe inflammation, burns, unhealed fractures, active tumors, or deep vein thrombosis.

7. Supportive shoes

The shoes you wear can have a bigger impact on your back than you might think. Footwear with a low heel generally puts less strain on your spine and helps maintain better posture.

At the same time, completely flat shoes with little to no support, like flip-flops, can also lead to back pain.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.