If I asked you to point to your psoas muscle, could you?

I’ve been in the industry a long time and have worked with clients of all ages, and if I were a betting man, I would guess that 95% of the people out there would have zero idea where it was if asked (so don’t feel bad).

The psoas muscle sits deep in your core and acts as a key hip flexor, helping lift your thigh with each step. When it becomes too tight or too weak, it can throw off your body’s balance, leading to discomfort and even affecting how you walk.

If you’ve ever dealt with unexplained hip or lower back tightness, chances are this muscle had something to do with it. It’s worth understanding how it works and a few simple ways to stretch and strengthen it.

In this article, we’re going to dive deeper into the psoas muscle and the ways you can stretch and strengthen it.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

What is the Psoas Muscle?

The psoas muscle runs along the lower back in the lumbar region and forms one of the primary muscles in your core. It sits deep in the abdomen, with one on each side of the spine.

This muscle helps flex the hip joint, supports movement in the lower back, hips, and upper legs, and helps maintain posture.

Your body engages the psoas more often than you might realize. It gets activated when you sit, walk, run, or lift, especially when you raise your knee toward your chest.

Everyday movements like climbing stairs and more intense exercises like mountain climbers, leg raises, or high knees all engage this muscle.

Beyond movement, the psoas may also connect to how your body responds to stress. It forms part of a larger system that links physical and emotional responses. Because of this, muscle tension has been linked with lower back discomfort and may even relate to how the body processes stress.

When you stretch and relax, some people notice not just physical relief but a shift in how their body feels overall.

What Are the Best Stretches for the Psoas Muscle?

The psoas muscle helps flex, or bend, your hip. So, when you move in the opposite direction and extend or straighten your hip, you naturally stretch the psoas.

Stretching this muscle can help release built-up tension and may ease discomfort in the hips and lower back. You’ll usually feel these stretches right at the front of your hips, where the muscle runs deep.

Below are some great stretches you can try for your psoas muscle:

1. Kneeling lunge stretch

A kneeling lunge works as one of the most effective ways to stretch the psoas. It allows each side to be targeted individually, which helps since one side often feels tighter than the other.

2. Camel pose

The camel pose stretches the entire front of your body, including the psoas on both sides at once. It creates a deep opening through the hips and spine.

Since this position places your spine into strong extension, you should check with a professional first if you have any existing back concerns.

3. Bridge pose

A glute bridge drives your hips into extension, which stretches the iliopsoas muscles at the front of your hips. It can help ease muscle tension, reduce lower back pain, and support conditions like hip bursitis.

At the same time, it activates your glutes. When your glutes and hip flexors stay balanced, your hips and spine move with better stability and control.

4. Quadricep stretch

This stretch helps lengthen the muscles along the front of your legs and hips. By doing this regularly, you can ease built-up tension in the psoas and move more comfortably.

5. Cobra stretch

Cobra pose opens up the chest and stretches the abdominals while also targeting the hip flexors. It creates a gentle backbend that helps release tightness through the front of the body.

Since it involves spinal extension, it may not suit those with existing back issues, so it’s worth being cautious if you have any spinal conditions.

6. Supine hip flexor stretch

In a supine position, you perform this hip flexor stretch while lying on your back. It works best on a firm bed or table, where gravity helps gently pull one hip at a time into extension.

This setup allows the stretch to feel more natural and controlled, while still giving you a deep release through the front of the hips.

7. Straight leg raise

Lifting your leg while keeping it straight places more demand on your muscles than lifting it with a bend. Your hip flexors take on more load as they work to raise and control the weight of your leg.

This added challenge helps build strength in both the quadriceps and the psoas over time.

8. Marching in a place

Lifting your leg while keeping it straight places more demand on your muscles than lifting it with a bend. Your hip flexors take on more load as they work to raise and control the weight of your leg.

This added challenge helps build strength in both the quadriceps and the psoas over time.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.