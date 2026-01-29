Whether you’re training for a competition or just aiming to beat your last best, hitting a new personal record takes more than just showing up. The right preparation can make all the difference with a PR attempt, and it starts well before you walk into the gym.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn a few key tips to help you set yourself up for a successful PR attempt.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

7 Tips to Prepare for a PR Attempt

A PR attempt starts in your mind, which means your mind could be the thing that blocks you from attempting your next PR.

Below are a few tips on how you can get your mind in place for a PR attempt:

1. Negativity is what brings you down

While taking a complete rest day before attempting a personal record might seem smart, it rarely produces the best results. Light movement and activity the day before actually helps your body get ready for the intense effort coming in the next 24 hours.

Think of it like how sports teams do walk-throughs before big games. These easy sessions help get your mind and body prepared for what’s ahead.

Your muscles stay loose, your movement patterns stay fresh, and you go into your PR attempt feeling ready rather than stiff from sitting around.

2. Warm up properly

3. It’s all in the routine

It’s easy to reach for new gear or supplements when chasing a PR, but trying something unfamiliar on the day of your attempt isn’t the best move.

If you plan to use equipment like a belt or knee sleeves, start working them into your training well in advance. Get comfortable with how they feel and how they affect your movement.

Just like athletes don’t break in new cleats on game day, you shouldn’t wait until a PR attempt to test new gear.

4. Approach with intention

When it’s time to attempt your PR, don’t leave it to chance.

Avoid going into the lift with a passive mindset. Be clear with yourself about your goal.

Keep your distractions aside and focus entirely on the task in front of you. Direct all your energy and attention toward executing the lift with purpose.

5. It’s okay to fail

When you are chasing a new PR, success isn’t guaranteed, and that’s normal. If you tell yourself that failure absolutely cannot happen, you are just setting yourself up for anxiety and stress during your attempt.

Accept that failing a lift is actually part of getting stronger. It’s about discovering your true limits and identifying areas for improvement. If you’re hitting every single PR attempt you make, you’re probably not pushing yourself hard enough anyway.

Going in with this mindset takes the pressure off and lets you focus on giving your best effort instead of worrying about what happens if things don’t go perfectly.

6. Build with purpose

Building up to a personal best should be done gradually and with intention.

Warm-up sets should progress slowly, with controlled jumps in weight. Rest for at least three to five minutes between sets to allow for proper recovery. This gives your body time to restore key energy systems and clear out fatigue at the muscular level, setting the stage for top performance.

At the same time, pay attention to how you feel during the buildup. If it becomes clear that today isn’t the day, don’t force it. Be willing to shift your attempt to a day when you feel physically and mentally ready. Trusting how your body responds is just as important as training itself.

7. Let go of past attempts

If you miss a PR attempt, treat it as part of the training process and move on. Holding onto that failed lift can cloud your focus the next time you approach the bar.

A missed or failed attempt doesn’t define future results. Take what you can from it, make the necessary adjustments, and keep going forward.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.