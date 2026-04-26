What if I told you that krill oil supplements might be more than just another omega-3 product? You may think I’m off my rocker, right?

But new research suggests this supplement may actually support muscle strength and physical function in older adults (and none of us are getting any younger).

And that’s a big deal given how muscle declines with age thanks to sarcopenia.

In this article, I’m going to unpack what the study did, what it found, and why it should matter to you.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

Why Muscle Health Matters

As we age, muscle loss isn’t just common… it’s predictable.

People start losing muscle mass around age 50. Studies estimate we lose about 1% to 2% of muscle every year after that. Unfortunately, strength drops too, and the rate accelerates after the age of 60.

This loss isn’t just cosmetic. It affects everyday life. It makes walking harder. It raises fall risk. It limits independence.

That’s where krill oil supplements come in.

What the New Krill Oil Supplements Study Looked At

Researchers re-analyzed data from a clinical trial.

Here’s what they did:

Participants were 65 years old or older.

They were randomly split into two groups.

One group took krill oil supplements daily (4 g/day).

The other group took a placebo.

The study ran for six months.

What Was Measured

The researchers didn’t just look at one thing. They measured:

Muscle strength

Muscle size

Physical function

M-wave signals (a marker of muscle membrane excitability)

This wasn’t a tiny snapshot either. It was a real six-month effort.

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Key Results from Using Krill Oil Supplements

The findings were clear:

People taking krill oil supplements showed improvements in muscle strength.

They also had increases in muscle size.

Physical function was better compared with placebo.

The benefits weren’t limited to one type of person either.

Improvements happened regardless of:

Age (under 70 vs over 70)

Sex (men and women)

Body mass index (BMI)

That’s important as it suggests krill oil supplements could help a broad range of older adults, not just a specific subgroup.

Men vs Women: A Small Twist

One interesting piece was about the M-wave measurement.

Men had a larger change in M-wave than women. This might mean the way krill oil supplements influence muscle could differ by sex. But when it came to overall strength gains, both men and women benefited.

That’s a nuance worth noting.

It doesn’t take away from the results, but it shows there might be more to explore mechanistically.

What Experts Are Saying About Krill Oil Supplements

Researchers behind the study call this practical and meaningful. Saying it another way: this isn’t just statistically significant… it’s relevant.

They emphasized that krill oil supplements might help counter age-related declines in muscle strength and size. And because this is a nutritional approach, it’s accessible and safe for many older adults.

We all understand the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids. They’re something I recommend to all of my athletes and clients, as many Americans aren’t getting enough healthy fats in their diet alone.

I fully believe that nutritional strategies like omega-3 supplementation deserve more attention, especially as healthcare systems deal with the consequences of aging populations.

How Does This Fit into the Bigger Picture?

This isn’t the only research showing omega-3s can help muscles.

Previous studies (mostly with fish oil) showed positive effects on muscle protein synthesis, grip strength, and muscle size without exercise training.

What makes this study different is its focus on krill oil supplements, which have a unique fatty acid profile and additional nutrients like phospholipids and astaxanthin.

Those components could help with absorption and muscle metabolism in ways traditional fish oil doesn’t. Although more research is needed to confirm this, the early data are promising.

What It Means for You

If you’re 65 or older (or simply want to get ahead of things before reaching 65), muscle loss isn’t inevitable.

Here’s what the research suggests:

Krill oil supplements may help preserve muscle strength.

They might also boost muscle size and overall function.

Benefits were observed across age ranges, sexes, and body types in the study.

This doesn’t replace staying active or lifting weights when possible. But it could be a powerful addition to a comprehensive plan to maintain muscle health.

Try Krill Oil Supplements for a Boost in Muscle Strength

A six-month regimen of krill oil supplements (4 grams per day) was linked to improvements in muscle strength, size, and physical function in older adults. Sounds worthwhile, right?

These benefits were consistent across age, sex, and BMI groups, which means using krill oil supplements can benefit you.

Overall, we have to agree that muscle strength matters. It affects quality of life and independence. And if a relatively simple nutritional strategy helps, it’s worth paying attention to.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.