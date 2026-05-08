Nick Walker’s Silence Raises Concerns

I’m worried about Nick. There, I said it. I’m worried about him from a career standpoint, but I’m also worried about what may be going through his head at this point. You have to understand that bodybuilding is a very unique sport. Unlike team sports, it’s a sport of individuals – at least on the face of it all. I say that because it would be naïve to say that the sport is only about the competitor, but ultimately, it’s not a team sport and all the pressure falls on the shoulders of a single athlete. Sometimes it’s actually better to be a no-name, totally off the radar, just competing for fun. Some people might argue that that’s a lack of ambition but look at what attention gets you. And I wish we – as journalists – had clean hands, but we don’t. Some writers and content creators might argue that point. They might claim that they only cover the uplifting parts of the sport, but even if that were the case, “positive journalists” still take benefit from the reach that was created by “too negative” journalists. It’s just a fact of life. If the media didn’t have the potential to be dangerous to famous competitors and/or massive supplement companies, then we wouldn’t be taken seriously. No one is trying to vilify Nick, but Nick is also a very opinionated guy who likes to tell a tall tale from time to time. This past Arnold Classic is a major case in point, but ultimately, it all speaks to the mountain of pressure he has to carry around with him wherever he goes. And that’s not an issue when you’re not on the rise, but if you find yourself in a spot like Nick, it can become chaotic very quickly.

Let’s be brutally blunt, Nick Walker was supposed to be Mr Olympia by now. He’s kind of falling into the window that Big Ramy was in after taking 2nd at the O and then basically getting written off. Big Ramy was thought to win the Olympia in 2017 but took second. And then he was more or less back to square one, not winning the Sandow until 2020 (and only then because he got a special invite).

Nick Walker was supposed to win big in Pittsburgh last year, but then Derek Lunsford jumped in at the 11th hour. Nick was supposed to win the Arnold Classic this year, but Andrew got it. And the Arnold was supposed to be Nick’s redemption – when he took control of his coaching. The implication was that his shortcomings were on some level linked to subpar prior coaching. He may never have come out and said it, but when he said that no one knew his body better than he did, it implied a certain level of incompetence had been play. What put egg on Nick’s face is when Guy Cisternino basically revealed that he had had a much larger hand in Nick’s preparations for Columbus. And at that point, Walker had to come clean. It was one of those “oh, shit” moments that I’m sure he wishes he could play down. But taking 2nd place at the 2nd most prestigious bodybuilding contest in the world is nothing to hold your head down about. I still remember Derek Lunsford in 2019 or 2020 eating cold green beans out of a Tupperware container. He had had a great placing, but he didn’t win, and you could tell. I remember the late, great CJ (Cynthia James) going to Derek to console him. That’s just the kind angel she was. But that’s what I think of when I think of how Nick must have felt after Andrew was announced the winner and where his head might be right now.

I don’t know if Nick sees a therapist or puts any attention into mental health, but it’s never a bad idea. I’m not questioning his sanity or suggesting that he has any mental health issues. I’m clarifying not just to cover my ass or IronMag’s, but I’m saying so because I sincerely don’t believe Nick has “any issues.” But guess what? It never hurts to talk to someone. A licensed therapist is great to have at all times – both for the lows AND the highs – in life. I go to a therapist, and I love having the opportunity to get to know myself more. I like exploring ways to live a happier life. What’s wrong with that? From my totally layperson position, I think therapy would help someone like Nick. I think it would help most Top Olympians because of the amount of pressure that’s on them. It’s at work, the gym, church – it’s everywhere. But I think it’s even more pronounced for a guy like Nick Walker. Pressure and inner demons are one thing, but when you literally have millions of fans that are on you like white on rice, that takes the pressure to a whole new level.

And as Dave Palumbo, has correctly pointed out, Nick Walker is the most popular / most talked about bodybuilder on the planet. You can love him or hate him, but you gotta give him his flowers when it comes to being the most popular. And his fans constantly want him to improve. He looked INSANE at last year’s Pittsburgh and this year’s Arnold, but his fans WANT MORE!! They always want more! They want to see him win the NY Pro 20x, win another Arnold, and win his first (of MANY) Olympias. The fact he’s come up short each and every time since turning pro at the North Americans, compounds the amount of stress on his shoulders.

Fast forward to May 2026. Nick has still not qualified for the 2026 Olympia. He skipped two shitty shows in the FIBO and Arnold Classic South America. He also skipped out on two major shows in the Pittsburgh Pro and the New York Pro. The same New York Pro that he’s won three times. He’s seemingly done competing for the year, but he still looks stage worthy. He hasn’t downsized, but what’s he got on his mind? I’d like to think he has a master plan, but what if he’s lost? What if he’s on the verge of a nervous breakdown? You can ask a lot of questions in the what-if realm. I just hope Nick is in a good place emotionally. It’s not “just bodybuilding” to people on this level. It’s so much deeper and more complex than that.

You know what I mean?

As always, I hope you enjoyed reading my article, here, at IronMag. I look forward to reading your feedback in the comments. Please be sure to copy and paste a link to this article on all your social media feeds. It’s bound to create lively conversation.

Author Bio:

Christian I. Duque is the owner of StrengthAddicts.com, a physique and strength website founded in 2008. He has worked for a number of bodybuilding websites, including RX Muscle and Muscular Development. Christian has written nearly 1,000 published articles for IronMag Blog, as well as articles for StrengthAddicts, RX Muscle, and others. By day, he is also a licensed attorney practicing in the areas of family law, immigration, and criminal defense.