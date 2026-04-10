Aged Garlic Extract Can Boost Testosterone?

If I told you to start using aged garlic extract, you may think I’m some sort of weird vampire hunter, right? But what if I said it can help boost testosterone?

Got your attention now?

Testosterone is a big deal when it comes to men’s health. It plays a role in everything from energy levels and muscle mass to libido and overall vitality.

The problem? Testosterone levels naturally decline with age.

Research suggests that levels can begin dropping around age 35 and may fall by roughly 1% per year after that. Lifestyle factors such as excess body weight, lack of exercise, and smoking can also contribute to declining testosterone levels.

With low testosterone becoming a growing concern, men are increasingly looking for natural solutions to support their hormone levels. One ingredient now getting attention is aged garlic extract.

But can aged garlic extract actually support testosterone levels? Let’s break down what the research says.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new dietary supplements into your current regimen.

Why Testosterone Support Matters for Men

Testosterone isn’t just about muscle and strength. It impacts several aspects of male health.

Low testosterone levels have been associated with fatigue, reduced sexual health, and lower quality of life. Because of these concerns, interest in testosterone support products has exploded in recent years.

In fact, online searches for “low testosterone” have increased significantly over the past several years. At the same time, the testosterone booster supplement market continues to expand rapidly.

Many traditional herbal ingredients dominate the space. Compounds like fenugreek, ashwagandha (like KSM66®), and tongkat ali are commonly used in products targeting men’s hormonal health.

But now another ingredient is gaining attention: aged garlic extract.

What Exactly is Aged Garlic Extract?

Garlic has been used for centuries for its health benefits. In fact, if you go back in history, garlic was even consumed by athletes in the early Olympic Games in Greece.

Roman soldiers and sailors were also known to consume garlic for strength and endurance.

Aged garlic extract is produced through a specialized aging process. During this process, compounds in garlic transform and stabilize, leading to the formation of a key antioxidant known as S-allylcysteine (SAC).

This compound is believed to play an important role in many of garlic’s health benefits.

Researchers have long studied garlic for cardiovascular health, immune support, and antioxidant activity. Now scientists are exploring how aged garlic extract may also influence hormonal health.

New Research on Aged Garlic Extract and Testosterone

A recent human clinical trial explored how aged garlic extract could affect testosterone levels in men.

The study was designed as a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial. In total, 52 men between the ages of 25 and 60 participated in the research.

Participants were selected because they showed symptoms associated with reduced testosterone levels. These symptoms were evaluated using the Aging Males’ Symptoms (AMS) scale and erectile function scores from the International Index of Erectile Function (IIEF).

For 60 days, participants took one capsule after dinner. The capsule either contained 200 mg of an aged garlic extract ingredient called Alliàge or a placebo made with maltodextrin.

At the end of the study, the results were interesting.

Men who took the aged garlic extract experienced statistically significant improvements in both AMS and IIEF scores compared to the placebo group. Fatigue scores also improved in the aged garlic extract group.

Researchers also found improvements in overall health-related quality of life using the 36-Item Short Form Survey.

But perhaps the most notable finding involved testosterone.

Participants taking aged garlic extract showed significant increases in both total testosterone and free testosterone compared to the placebo group.

How Aged Garlic Extract May Work

The researchers proposed that aged garlic extract may influence testosterone through its effects on steroid production in the testes.

Interestingly, the study did not find significant changes in DHEA levels between the groups. This suggests the increase in testosterone likely did not originate from adrenal hormone pathways.

Instead, the researchers believe aged garlic extract may support gonadal steroidogenesis (the process through which the testes produce hormones like testosterone).

Earlier preclinical research has also suggested that aged garlic extract may help support healthy testicular function.

Some scientists believe antioxidant compounds in garlic may help reduce oxidative stress, which can negatively affect testosterone-producing cells in the testes.

Garlic Has Been Used for Performance and Vitality

While modern research on aged garlic extract is still developing, garlic itself has a long reputation for supporting strength and vitality.

Historically, garlic was used by athletes and warriors to enhance endurance and stamina.

Today, scientists believe some of garlic’s benefits may be linked to its sulfur-containing compounds and antioxidant activity.

These compounds may help reduce oxidative stress, support cardiovascular health, and improve overall cellular function. All of these factors can play a role in hormonal balance and male vitality.

Should You Give Aged Garlic Extract a Try?

Honestly, what do you have to lose?

The early research on aged garlic extract and testosterone is promising, and for that reason, I see no reason why men shouldn’t give this a try.

A recent clinical trial showed improvements in testosterone levels, fatigue, sexual health scores, and overall quality of life in men who supplemented with aged garlic extract.

However, it’s important to remember that research in this area is still relatively new. More studies will be needed to fully understand how aged garlic extract affects hormonal health over the long term.

That said, the ingredient is gaining attention as a potential addition to men’s health formulas.

As interest in natural testosterone support continues to grow, aged garlic extract may become one of the more intriguing ingredients to watch in the supplement space.

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Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.