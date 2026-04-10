9 Top High Estrogen Foods You Should Know About

The female sex hormone estrogen is an essential chemical messenger that is important for both men and women. It significantly influences overall health, affecting everything from reproductive function to emotional well-being.

However, factors such as genetics and lifestyle can disrupt the balance of estrogen, impacting how the body functions and feels.

Your diet plays a significant role in hormone health — certain foods can naturally support or influence estrogen levels. While high-estrogen foods and supplements offer some potential benefits, they also come with considerations.

In this article, we’ll dive deeper and explore the top high-estrogen foods and their potential benefits (yes, benefits of high estrogen foods).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Symptoms of Low Estrogen

Estrogen is essential not only for reproductive health but also for maintaining strong bones and stabilizing mood.

Low estrogen levels are most commonly linked to perimenopause, the transitional phase leading to menopause, which typically occurs in women during their 40s. During this time, fluctuating estrogen levels can trigger symptoms such as:

Hot flashes

Irregular periods

Mood swings

Sleep disturbances

Changes in metabolism

Brain fog

Osteoporosis

Incontinence

9 Foods That Are High in Estrogen

Phytoestrogens are plant compounds that act as estrogen, occurring as lignans, isoflavones, coumestans, and stilbenes. These natural compounds are found in many everyday foods, including fruits, vegetables, grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and herbs.

Below is a guide to foods that can help maintain healthy estrogen levels:

1. Flax seeds

Flax seeds, which come in golden or brown varieties, have become a potent source of health benefits. Among all plant foods, these tiny seeds hold the highest concentration of lignans, plant compounds that function as phytoestrogens.

Research indicates that the phytoestrogens in flax seeds may help reduce breast cancer risk, particularly among postmenopausal women.

2. Soybeans

Soybeans, originally from East Asia, stand out as one of the richest sources of phytoestrogens — plant compounds that can act similarly to estrogen in the body.

These legumes’ natural estrogen-like properties may offer protective benefits against hormone-related cancers, including breast cancer.

3. Dry fruits

Dried fruits are convenient, nutrient-packed snacks that are tasty and easy to enjoy. They are also powerful sources of phytoestrogens, with dates, prunes, and dried apricots leading the pack.

In addition to their estrogen-like compounds, dried fruits are abundant in fiber and essential nutrients, making them a healthy addition to your diet.

Whether you snack on them while on the go or incorporate them into meals, dried fruits provide an easy way to enhance both flavor and nutrition.

4. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is more than just a treat as it’s packed with potential health benefits. Cocoa, its main ingredient, is rich in flavonoids, some of which mimic estrogen in the body.

Research suggests these compounds may be responsible for dark chocolate’s ability to enhance mood, promote satiety, and support memory and brain function. Enjoying a square or two can be a delicious way to nourish both body and mind.

5. Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds are tiny but mighty. They are packed with fiber and a nutty flavor that enhances Asian dishes with a satisfying crunch. They are also a rich source of phytoestrogens and other essential nutrients.

A 2020 study found that sesame seeds may protect the heart, liver, and kidneys because of their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and cholesterol-lowering properties.

A 2023 study noted improved bone health with daily intake, while a 2024 study in rats suggested that sesame oil could help prevent osteoporosis by maintaining estrogen and aromatase levels.

6. Garlic extract

Garlic provides a wealth of phytoestrogens that help manage estrogen balance in the body.

Recent research has demonstrated that aged garlic extract specifically benefits cardiovascular health among women after menopause.

7. Peaches

Peaches, loved by many for their fuzzy skin and sweet flesh in shades of yellow or white, offer more than just delicious flavor. They also provide essential vitamins and minerals and lignans, a type of phytoestrogen.

A 2009 research analysis revealed that diets high in lignans might lower breast cancer risk by 15% among postmenopausal women, though additional studies are needed to understand these potential protective effects fully.

8. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts are nutritional powerhouses that offer a wealth of vitamins, minerals, and phytoestrogens.

Broccoli and cauliflower stand out for their high levels of secoisolariciresinol, a lignan linked to protection against hormone-related cancers, including breast, endometrial, and prostate cancer.

Meanwhile, cabbage and Brussels sprouts shine with their abundance of coumestrol, a phytoestrogen known to support bone density and ease menopause symptoms. Adding these versatile veggies to your meals boosts flavor and delivers a range of health benefits.

9. Berries

Berries are known for their incredible health benefits; they are packed with vitamins, minerals, fiber, and beneficial plant compounds, making them a nutritional powerhouse.

Among these compounds are phytoestrogens, which are abundant in berries such as strawberries and blackberries.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.