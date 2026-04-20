If you’re like me, you hate early morning workouts. But… some of my clients absolutely love them. Therefore, I need to be prepared to not only train (myself) but also clients who need my help at the butt crack of dawn before they head off to work.

Here’s something else to think about: How many of you follow Mark Wahlberg? You know, Marky Mark, the guy from Lone Survivor, owner of Wahlburgers, etc.

If you do, you probably know about his famous 4 A.M. club. The guy is juggling acting, producing, business ventures, and family life, yet still finds time to hit the gym before most people even hit the snooze button.

I’m not saying I’m setting my alarm for 2:45 A.M. like he does, but I’ve learned the same principle applies if you want to get your training in (mornings are gold).

No calls, no emails, no distractions. It is just you and the weights. Here’s the reality, though: you can’t just roll out of bed and expect to crush a workout. That may be wishful thinking that the early bird gets the worm, but preparation is everything.

If making this a habit feels tricky and nearly impossible for you, you’re not alone. The good news is that I have some simple, practical tips and strategies to help you with early morning workouts and maybe even have you start looking forward to them.

In this article, I’m going to dive deeper into a handful of tips to improve your early morning workouts and help you get the most out of them.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

5 Tips to Improve Your Early Morning Workouts

These five strategies really helped me become an early riser and have the best workouts. Give them a try, and you may find your early morning workouts are way better, and they allow you to be more productive during the day.

1. Plan the entire day the previous night

If you want to get the most out of an early morning workout, you can’t let your mind spiral into everything else waiting for you during the day. Work deadlines, the kids’ practices, the yard that needs mowing, all of it will be there. If I carry that mental clutter into the morning, it’s almost impossible to focus on training.

As they say, “proper planning prevents piss poor performance.”

What helps is taking a few minutes the night before to map things out. Write down your to-dos, break them into a checklist, and even schedule them by the hour if you can. It sounds simple, but that small act of planning is like telling yourself not to worry and everything is already taken care of.

There’s a kind of relief in knowing the tasks have a place. With that weight off your shoulders, it’s much easier to give your full energy to the first task on the list, and that is your early morning workouts.

2. Gradual adjustment

Start by waking up just 15 minutes earlier than you normally do. That slight shift gives your body a chance to adjust without feeling shocked.

Once it starts to feel easy, move the alarm back a little more.

Keep making those gradual changes every few days until you settle into the wake-up time that works best for your workouts.

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3. Maintain a consistent wake-up time

The hardest part of early morning workouts is simply getting out of bed. The trick is consistency. Wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends, so your body learns that’s when the day begins.

Over time, your brain adjusts, making it easier to feel alert instead of groggy.

Think of it as a monthly challenge where you commit to a steady wake-up call and let your body adapt. Once you are in rhythm, you can allow the occasional late morning, but consistency is what makes early workouts stick.

4. Get enough sleep

If you want to be at the gym by 5:00 A.M., staying up late to catch one more show or binge another episode isn’t going to help you. To get the best out of your body, you need to be rested.

For most people, 7–9 hours of sleep is ideal. Even six can work if you absolutely have to, though it is not the most sustainable option.

The truth is that recovery is just as important as training. Go to bed on time, get comfortable, and give your body the chance to recharge. If falling asleep is difficult, try something simple, like drinking a cup of calming tea to wind down.

If you do have a rough night and barely sleep, it is smarter to skip the workout than go into it without properly recovering from the prior day. That may not sound “hardcore,” but one strong session later in the day will do more for you than dragging yourself through a weak one in the morning.

5. Consume a quality meal

Always remember that time matters in the morning, but if you want your workout to be at its best, your body needs fuel. After all, you’ve gone several hours without food while sleeping.

It might feel easy just to grab a pre-workout and head out the door (something I used to do every single day for years), but if you plan on lifting heavy, your muscles need real nutrients.

A simple option is Greek yogurt with fruit, oats, and nuts. It takes only a couple of minutes to prepare, creates almost no mess, and gives you the right balance of protein, quick carbs, slow carbs, and healthy fats.

Also, don’t forget water. You should strive for at least 16 ounces of water before you train. Your body needs proper hydration just as much as it needs food.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.