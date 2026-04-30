No Holds Barred! From Alcohol to Broken Arms… This Got Crazy!

In this episode of NO HOLDS BARRED, things go everywhere — and nothing is off limits 😤
Gregg Valentino and Big Frank dive into real talk about alcohol 🍺 — do they still use it, do they even like it, and what changed over the years…
But that’s just the beginning 👀
We get into:
💪 The truth about height in pro bodybuilding (why most guys are shorter than you think)
🏈 Was Gregg REALLY a legit lacrosse player?
💥 The insane story of a legendary arm wrestler breaking Iain Valliere’s arm/tricep
🤯 Strongmen like Brian Shaw stepping into the arm wrestling world
Raw opinions, wild stories, and zero filter — just how it should be 💯
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