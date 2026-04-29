IronMagTV, MIKE O’HEARN Collab!!

NO HOLDS BARRERD hosted by GREGG VALENTINO and “BIG” FRANK BUDELEWSKI isn’t your typical bodybuilding show. The guys say whatever they want to, but this is a show all about positivity. More often than not, the idea of speaking bluntly is associated with negativity and pettiness, but not here.

Gregg and Frank aren’t just talking about bodybuilding – they’ve lived it. Neither of them is new to the sport, either. Our hosts are well-connected and well-respected movers and shakers in the sport. I stop short of calling them influencers because that term gets tossed around so much it’s starting to smell bad. Nonetheless, people listen to what’s said on NBH and as our audience grows more and more each week. The word is spreading and the proof’s in the pudding. One very important listener turned out to be the greatest natural bodybuilder of all time, Mr. MIKE O’HEARN, himself.

Missed the show? Watch it, here!!

Everything was done like a pro. Mike’s people reached out to IronMagTV with a collab request and we jumped at the opportunity. Not only did Mike like what Gregg and Frank said, but he wanted to join forces on this episode. Imagine how great of a feeling that was for us. We literally started IronMagTV just a couple of months ago and we’re getting the blessing of one of the most celebrated athletes in physique-based sports. We hope to continue to earning the respect and viewership of great people in the industry.

Could we grow faster by being jerks? Sure, but that’s not who we are. We want to build something great here. We want to build a hub that features shows YOU, the viewers want to watch. We also want to build a hub where potential advertisers will want to showcase their goods and services. I guess what I’m trying to say is, we don’t just want to create another channel – we want to create an actual community.

Thanks again, MIKE. You made our day, week, and month. God Bless You and All Of Our Readers & Viewers!