There is nothing quite like the muscle soreness that shows up a day or two after an absolutely brutal workout (especially if you’ve tried something new). I’ve had mornings where getting out of bed after leg day felt nearly impossible and like I was hit by a bus.

While a little muscle ache can be a sign that you challenged yourself, it can also feel uncomfortable enough to slow you down. Over time, I’ve learned that recovery is just as important as the workout itself.

The good news is that post-workout muscle soreness is common and manageable.

In this article, I’ll dive into some of the quickest and easiest ways to relieve muscle soreness and why you actually get sore after a workout.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Why Do Muscles Get Sore After a Workout?

Sore muscles are not random. You don’t get muscle soreness from happenstance. They are the result of tiny, microscopic tears that happen in your muscle fibers during challenging or unfamiliar exercise.

When you lift heavier than usual, try a new routine, or push your body to the max, those fibers are put under stress. Your body responds by repairing them, which is how you ultimately get stronger.

This type of post-workout discomfort is also known as delayed-onset muscle soreness, or DOMS. It usually kicks in 24 to 48 hours after an intense training session.

While it can be frustrating and become a nuisance throughout the day, muscle soreness actually serves a purpose. It’s your body’s built-in signal to slow down while it heals.

The temporary inflammation and tenderness are part of the recovery process, reminding you not to overload the muscle again before it’s ready.

5 Best Ways to Relieve Muscle Soreness

Muscle soreness is inevitable if you’re training with any type of intensity, but there are effective ways to relieve it and not move throughout the day like a crippled old man (or woman).

Below are five ways for you to relieve muscle soreness:

1. Ice or heat therapy

When it comes to easing sore muscles, the ice-versus-heat debate doesn’t have a simple answer. The research is mixed, and honestly, both can work. It is all about understanding what each one actually does.

Cold therapy slows down circulation. That can help reduce swelling and dull sharp pain, making it beneficial right after a brutal workout or for a newer injury.

Heat therapy does the opposite. It increases blood flow, which helps loosen tight muscles and ease stiffness. This can feel especially good once the initial inflammation has settled and your muscles just feel tight and achy. Heating pads, warm showers, or a hot bath all fall into this category.

Some research suggests that using either ice or heat within an hour after exercise can help calm muscle aches. Cold therapy may relieve pain for up to 24 hours, while heat can provide longer-lasting comfort.

A practical approach is to start with ice early on, then switch to heat as muscle soreness peaks a day or two later.

2. Epsom bath salts

Another option many health professionals suggest for sore muscles is an Epsom salt bath. Epsom salt, also known as magnesium sulfate, has been studied for pain management and muscle relaxation.

When you soak in warm water with Epsom salt, you combine heat therapy with magnesium exposure. The warmth helps increase circulation and relax tight muscles, while magnesium sulfate has been shown in some clinical settings to reduce pain and even lower the need for certain pain medications after surgery.

3. Use a foam roller

Foam rolling is essentially a form of self-massage, often called myofascial release. It helps ease muscle soreness, loosen stiffness, and improve flexibility. You should also understand what not to do with a foam roller.

You use a foam roller, which is a firm cylindrical tube, or a similar tool to apply pressure to your fascia. That’s the connective tissue that supports and surrounds your muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

You can roll after a workout to help your body recover.

In fact, a small study suggests that doing it post-exercise may reduce soreness and even improve athletic performance.

If you’re just starting out, go easy. A smooth, low-density foam roller or a massage ball is usually more comfortable at first.

4. Hydration

If you’re dealing with intense muscle soreness or hoping to avoid it altogether, don’t overlook something as simple as water.

Staying hydrated helps prevent cramps and reduce inflammation, both of which contribute to muscle soreness. When your body has enough fluids, your muscles function better and recover more smoothly.

I’ve noticed that on days I slack on water, everything feels tighter and heavier.

5. Try out massage therapy

If self-massage doesn’t appeal to you, seeing a trained massage therapist is another option. A post-workout massage can support recovery by reducing muscle inflammation.

A 2012 review found that receiving a massage about 4 hours after high-intensity exercise may ease muscle soreness and improve muscle performance.

In another study, massage outperformed other recovery methods, including active recovery and contrast hydrotherapy.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.