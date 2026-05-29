Is Derek Lunsford Getting A Little Cocky?

The on-camera shit-talking between reigning Mr. Olympia Derek Lunsford and reigning Arnold Classic champion Andrew Jacked has spread throughout the industry like wild fire. Could the interaction have been staged? It’s highly unlikely. Derek is a short man with a flawed physique. Andrew is tall man, with a jaw-dropping look. The fact, Andrew and Samson dwarf Derek and Hadi. It’s like He-Men meet the Smurfs. The idea that either of those half-pints can defeat guys like Samson or Andrew, is quite frankly laughable. That said, Derek can definitely feel the Nigerian Wave. Either could say to Derek in Hulk Hogan voice “WHATCHA GONNA DO WHEN THE NIGERIANS RUN WILD ON YOU, BROTHER?” And what Derek going to say on-stage? Could he possibly say? He will likely find a stage curtain sob on first and then blow his nose. He’ll clearing snot rockets while Samson and Andrew walk by with their Sandow and silver medal (not order) and then Martin Fitzwater might accidentally bump into him his bronze medal.



We know what staged feuds look like. Who doesn’t remember King George Brown and his Oscar Award winning performance. No Cap, KING GEORGE BROWN can play a role like a Hollywood movie star. But they even said it was staged. That’s what you call entertainment. Even staged feuds draw fan interest. There’s no question of that. But this wasn’t that. I feel that Derek genuinely doesn’t like Andrew, doesn’t like Nick, tolerated Hadi because of the-then Coach/Sponsor connection, and we can just go on and on. On the flip, he is Mr. Olympia. He isn’t supposed to be Bob Cicherillo or whatever. There can only be one man so beloved, revered, and magnificent as Bob .. But speaking of potato chips, Derek basically hates everyone. He gets a pass though because everyone is wanting to dethrone him. Some might do it with a smile and others might want to crush his spirits. In the end, they all want to take his title away.

What say you? Legit drama? Just drama? Staged? What?