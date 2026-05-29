Top 8 Low Carb Alternatives to Pasta and Noodles

Pasta and noodles are delicious. I think we can all agree on that. However, they contain high amounts of carbohydrates, which some individuals prefer to limit in their diet. You might consider low-carb alternatives to traditional wheat pasta if you follow a low-carb eating plan, have gluten sensitivity, or simply want to avoid the uncomfortable bloating that sometimes follows pasta meals.

Fortunately, you don’t have to completely give up pasta dishes and their delicious sauces as there are several low-carb alternatives and substitutes available.

In this article, we will list down some flavorful, low-carb alternatives to traditional pasta and noodles that can satisfy your cravings while supporting your dietary needs and goals.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Best 8 Low-Carb Alternatives to Pasta and Noodles

Below are some of the best low-carb alternatives to pasta and noodles:

1. Zucchini

Zucchini is a great alternative to regular noodles because it’s easy to turn into spaghetti-like strands.

This summer squash, also called courgette, is made up of about 95% water and has only 25 calories per small zucchini. It’s almost completely fat-free and has no cholesterol.

Also, it’s packed with nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, vitamin K, and vitamin B6. Zucchini is also rich in antioxidants, which help protect your cells from damage.

Besides making zucchini noodles with a spiralizer, you can cut them into different shapes to replace other types of pasta. For example, slice it into sticks for a ziti-like shape or thin rounds for something like orecchiette.

2. Spaghetti squash

My entire family loves spaghetti squash, and this is coming from a family where my wife is Italian.

Spaghetti squash serves as an excellent alternative to traditional spaghetti. Native to North and Central America, this winter vegetable features a distinctive yellow-orange exterior. When cooked, its flesh can be easily separated into spaghetti-like strands using a fork, which explains its name.

With only 6.5 grams of carbohydrates per 3.5 ounces (100 grams), spaghetti squash contains approximately 20 percent of the carbohydrates found in an equivalent amount of conventional pasta.

Additionally, it provides significantly higher levels of vitamins A, C, E, K, and most B vitamins.

3. Shirataki noodles

If you are looking for low-calorie, low-carb alternatives to pasta, shirataki noodles are a great choice.

Available in fettuccine, angel hair, and spaghetti styles, they work well in many dishes. Originally popular in Japanese cuisine, you can now find these long, white noodles in most supermarkets.

With just 10 calories and 3 grams of carbs per cup, they are perfect for a low-carb diet. They are also high in soluble fiber, which helps keep you full longer, which is great if you struggle with feeling hungry on a diet.

Shirataki noodles are made of just starch and water. The starch, called glucomannan, is a prebiotic that supports gut health by feeding good bacteria in your digestive system.

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4. Broccoli rice

Broccoli offers an excellent alternative for those who have grown tired of cauliflower-based substitutes. Personally, I’ve tried the cauliflower alternatives and no one in my family was a fan.

But with its enhanced flavor profile, broccoli particularly complements burrito bowls, fried rice dishes, and various soups. Similar to cauliflower, you can transform broccoli into rice-like granules or pasta substitutes by using the sturdy stems.

5. Egg noodles

Low-carb egg noodle varieties closely mimic traditional recipes while containing minimal carbohydrates. Substituting almond flour for wheat flour and adding ingredients like butter and cream cheese, these noodles deliver a rich flavor and can be shaped into any pasta form.

They cook quickly, offer higher protein content, and provide nutrients like riboflavin and selenium, which makes them an excellent alternative for health-conscious pasta lovers.

6. Eggplant lasagna

Eggplant originated in India. While technically classified as a berry (which possibly no one reading this has classified it as), it’s typically prepared and consumed as a vegetable.

A 3.5-ounce (100-gram) serving of eggplant contains approximately 9 grams of carbohydrates, which is about 3.5 times less than the same amount of pasta. It’s also rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, particularly vitamin K, thiamine, and manganese.

7. Cucumber

Just like zucchini, cucumbers can be turned into noodles by spiralizing or cutting them into thin strips. You can also slice them into wide ribbons to use as a fresh, low-calorie alternative to lasagna noodles.

Since cucumbers are over 95% water, they are incredibly hydrating, nearly fat-free, and very low in carbs. They also provide a good amount of vitamin K, along with vitamin C, potassium, and manganese.

8. Mung sprouts

While you may recognize mung beans from stir-fries or Vietnamese summer rolls, they can also serve as a pasta alternative and one of the viable low-carb alternatives to pasta and noodles.

You can look for them in the produce section alongside other sprouts.

Be careful not to confuse fresh mung beans with mung bean vermicelli (glass noodles), which contain approximately 43 grams of carbohydrates per serving. Fresh mung beans offer a truly low-carb option with only 32 calories and 6 grams of carbohydrates per cup.

Author Bio:

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is a globally recognized health, fitness, and supplement industry expert with over 25 years of hands-on experience. He is the founder of Weik Fitness and one of the most prolific writers in the space, known for translating complex science into clear, actionable content. Matt holds a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from Penn State University and multiple industry certifications, giving his work both academic credibility and real-world authority. His writing has been featured on thousands of websites and in 100+ magazines worldwide, including FLEX, Muscular Development, Iron Man, and Muscle & Fitness UK, and he has authored 30+ published books. Trusted by leading supplement brands and media outlets alike, Matt is widely regarded as one of the most knowledgeable and reliable voices in health, fitness, and sports nutrition.