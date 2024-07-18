7 Common Foam Rolling Mistakes to Avoid

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Foam rolling has surged in popularity in recent years, offering individuals the opportunity for self-rehabilitation and faster recovery. It has a lot of similarities with the benefits of deep tissue massage; foam rolling has become a staple in many fitness routines. Unfortunately, there are people out there making some costly foam rolling mistakes.



To truly harness the full potential of foam rolling, it’s crucial to execute foam rolling with precision. Making common errors during this practice can actually hinder progress and cause you to get hurt.

By understanding and avoiding these foam rolling mistakes and pitfalls, you can optimize your foam rolling sessions and reap the full benefits they have to offer for your physical well-being.

In this article, we will discuss seven common foam rolling mistakes that you should avoid to help you get the most out of your foam rolling sessions.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program.

The Importance of Foam Rolling

Before we talk about the foam rolling mistakes to avoid, let’s also understand the benefits of actually foam rolling first.

Foam rolling is a popular self-muscle release technique similar to a deep tissue massage. It targets tight muscles, helping in joint mobility and scar tissue breakdown while boosting blood flow. Additionally, it addresses fascia, the connective tissue supporting muscles throughout the body.

Tight fascia from factors like intense exercise, poor posture, or stress can limit mobility and cause discomfort. Foam rolling helps maintain fascial mobility for enhanced movement and pain relief.

Below are some of the benefits:

Improves muscular performance by increasing mobility and range of motion, leading to improved power and strength during workouts.

Relieves muscular soreness and speeds up recovery by breaking up scar tissue, increasing blood flow, and providing muscles with more nutrients and oxygen.

Restores muscles and prevents injury by stretching and lengthening muscles, allowing for a full range of motion and better performance during exercise.

Improves postural control and corrects muscle imbalances by restoring mobility and aiding muscular function, leading to natural equilibrium and reduced strain on muscles.

7 Common Foam Rolling Mistakes to Avoid

To maximize the benefits of foam rolling and avoid potential issues, it’s essential to stay away from the common mistakes I see quite often. Below are some foam rolling mistakes to avoid:

1. Foam rolling directly on a bruised area

While it may seem intuitive to target the exact spot of pain with a foam roller, this approach can actually harm the issue for several reasons.

Firstly, repetitive rolling on the affected area may increase inflammation and tension, worsening muscle and fascia tightness.

Secondly, pain location doesn’t always indicate the source of the injury.

Therefore, direct foam rolling on an injured area, especially in the case of a pulled muscle, should be avoided to prevent further aggravation.

2. Rolling in the wrong direction

If you’re struggling to maintain balance on the foam roller, you may be rolling incorrectly. Instead of positioning it parallel to the muscle, try rotating the roller so it’s perpendicular to the muscle’s length.

Rolling along the entire length of the muscle in this manner allows for better balance, a smoother rolling motion, and increased coverage of the targeted area with each roll.

3. Only rolling up and down can cause a knot

Rolling directly over a painful knot can make matters worse because the muscle may tighten further. Instead, when you come across a tender spot, stop rolling and move the muscle through its range of motion while applying pressure to target the knot.

For example, if you feel discomfort in your quads, pause and, while maintaining pressure with the roller, bend and straighten your knee until you feel the knot start to relax.

4. Don’t overdo it

While foam rollers are effective for easing knots in muscles, prolonged pressure on one area can risk further injury. Limit each spot to about 20 seconds of rolling using slow, deliberate movements to avoid exacerbating the issue.

5. Wrong posture

Foam rolling can be strenuous, especially when targeting specific areas, which may lead to poor form if done when fatigued.

Incorrect form reduces effectiveness and can even cause injury, particularly if the spine is not properly aligned. To avoid this, foam roll when energized and maintain proper posture throughout the session.

If your form starts to fail, take a break and resume only when you can maintain good form.

6. Foam rolling your lower back

The intention behind using a foam roller is typically to relieve muscle tension and soreness. However, when applied to the lower back, it can trigger the muscles to tighten as a protective response to safeguard the spine.

This contradicts the desired outcome of relaxation and relief from tension.

7. Rolling on bony areas

Foam rollers are designed to target soft tissue and release tension, making them ineffective and potentially painful when used directly over bony areas.

The focus should be on rolling the muscles and tissues beneath the bones to get the desired relief. Therefore, it’s important to avoid applying a foam roller directly on your bones during your rolling sessions.