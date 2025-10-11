Why is Ben Carson the National Nutrition Advisor?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Ben Carson was just appointed as the National Nutrition Advisor, and to be frank, I’m super annoyed.

The health of our nation should never be treated as a political game. Yet, here we are again. On September 24, 2025, the USDA swore in Dr. Benjamin S. Carson, Sr. as the National Advisor for Nutrition, Health, and Housing.

While the title may sound impressive, the move raises a very real question: why is Ben Carson, a retired neurosurgeon with no background in nutrition, being placed in such a crucial position?

This is exactly why people are losing faith in leadership when it comes to health policy. It’s time we stop playing politics and start putting qualified individuals into roles that directly impact the well-being of millions of Americans.

I’ve sat here long enough with my mouth shut. I’m done. It’s time we spoke up because this is crazy to me. Let’s talk about what’s going on inside our government in regard to putting unqualified people into positions they have no business being a part of.

I’m frustrated, and so should you.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be used to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Ben Carson Takes on a New Role as National Nutrition Advisor

The USDA confirmed that Ben Carson’s new position will focus on advising President Trump and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins on issues surrounding nutrition, rural health, and housing.

I can’t be any more disappointed. Now, that’s not to say that I don’t like Ben Carson, I just don’t think he’s qualified for the job.

According to the agency, Carson will also be a key voice in advancing the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) initiative.

This may sound good on paper because he’s a “doctor,” but let’s be honest… what experience does Ben Carson have in nutrition? He may be a world-class neurosurgeon and a former HUD Secretary, but that does not make him qualified to direct national nutrition policy. These are two very different worlds, and America deserves someone who knows the science of food, health, and diet from the ground up.

Why Nutrition Expertise Matters

Nutrition plays a role in nearly every chronic disease we face as a nation (heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and even some cancers). Having the right person in charge of national nutrition policy could literally save lives.

Yet, instead of turning to experts in dietetics, public health, or clinical nutrition, the administration has placed someone with no direct expertise into this position.

Imagine if we appointed a chef to run neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins just because they were “smart.” Would we be comfortable with that? Absolutely not. Then why should we feel comfortable with Ben Carson stepping in as National Nutrition Advisor without the qualifications to back it up?

See why I’m getting frustrated and annoyed at appointees in this administration? And this isn’t the only one. I could write an entire article on ALL the terrible picks.

Playing Politics with Health

Let’s call this what it is… politics. Ben Carson has been a loyal Trump ally for years, and this move looks more like rewarding that loyalty than ensuring the health of Americans.

When positions of this magnitude are handed out as political favors, it undermines trust in the system. Worse, it can lead to poor decisions that affect every household in the country.

This is not about whether you like Ben Carson as a person (I have nothing against him). It’s about whether he is the right person for the job. And the truth is, he’s not.

Qualified Experts Are Being Overlooked

I can name a dozen individuals in the nutrition and health space who would run circles around Ben Carson when it comes to advising on food policy and public health nutrition.

Registered dietitians, clinical nutritionists, and researchers who have dedicated their lives to studying how food impacts health are out there. They’re qualified. They’re passionate. They’re ready to lead.

But instead, those voices are ignored, and politics once again takes priority over public health. This should frustrate every American who cares about the health of their family and future generations.

What This Means for the MAHA Agenda

The “Make America Healthy Again” initiative is supposed to focus on improving nutrition and rural health. If that’s the goal, shouldn’t the leadership reflect expertise in those areas?

A neurosurgeon advising on national diet and nutrition policy makes about as much sense as a financial planner teaching advanced brain surgery.

This raises concerns over whether the MAHA agenda is more of a slogan than a serious strategy. Without the right leadership in place, how can we expect meaningful improvements to come from it?

We Need the Right People in the Right Roles

This is not an attack on Ben Carson’s career achievements. He’s had an incredible run in medicine and public service. But that doesn’t change the fact that he is not the right fit for this role.

Nutrition policy demands someone who understands food science, the challenges of obesity, the socioeconomic factors behind poor diets, and how to design solutions that actually work.

By putting Carson in this seat, the administration is signaling that politics once again outweighs qualifications. That’s unacceptable when the stakes are this high.

Ben Carson is NOT THE GUY to Be National Nutrition Advisor

The appointment of Ben Carson as the National Nutrition Advisor highlights a dangerous pattern of playing politics with America’s health. Nutrition is not a side issue… it’s one of the most pressing concerns facing our nation.

The decisions made at the federal level will impact everything from school lunches to dietary guidelines to public health campaigns.

If we’re serious about fixing the health of America, we need to start taking nutrition seriously. That begins with putting the right people in the right roles. Ben Carson may be a brilliant man in his field, but nutrition is not his field.

The American people deserve better.

Until politics takes a back seat to qualifications, we’ll continue to see unqualified appointments in positions that shape the future of our health. And unfortunately, it’s the people (us) who will pay the price.