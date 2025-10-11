6 Comfort Foods That Are Actually Good for You

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Food nourishes both body and soul. Beyond basic nutrition, meals are an important aspect of our social life. They bring families together, mark cultural traditions, and lift spirits. Whether grandma’s recipe sparks cherished memories or a favorite snack eases a tough day, comfort foods connect deeply with our emotions.

Comfort food is all about making you feel good and comfortable, but it may not be good for your health. Some comfort foods can often lead to bloating and many other health issues. But there are some comfort foods that are good for you.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about comfort foods that are good for your health and also hit that sweet comfort spot.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What is Comfort Food?

The term “comfort food” comes from its ability to make us feel good. While these foods differ across cultures and countries, they hold special meaning for communities, families, and individuals.

People turn to comfort foods for several reasons:

They remind us of special times — like mom’s holiday cooking or the soup that made us feel better when we were sick.

Our feelings guide our food choices — stress or sadness often leads us to specific dishes.

Certain situations make us crave particular foods — like having popcorn at the movies or enjoying a snack after work.

Most comfort foods taste delicious because they contain lots of sugar, fat, or salt. While they don’t have to be unhealthy, their great taste is what draws us to them.

Finding Balance with Comfort Foods

Some people can easily control their portions, enjoying a small bowl of ice cream without wanting more. A healthy diet can include these occasional treats, even if you are watching your heart health.

For others, stopping at a small portion is harder. They might eat an entire container of ice cream or chips at once. This becomes unhealthy when these foods replace nutritious meals that your body and mind need.

If you find yourself overindulging in comfort foods instead of eating balanced meals, here are some helpful steps:

Eat mindfully: Focus on your food without TV or phone distractions. Notice its smell, taste, and how it makes you feel.

Focus on your food without TV or phone distractions. Notice its smell, taste, and how it makes you feel. Pay attention to hunger signals: Eat when hungry, stop when full. Many of us keep eating when distracted or emotional rather than hungry.

Eat when hungry, stop when full. Many of us keep eating when distracted or emotional rather than hungry. Find other mood boosters: Sleep well, exercise, spend time outside, talk with friends, or try meditation.

Sleep well, exercise, spend time outside, talk with friends, or try meditation. Seek professional help: Talk to a nutrition expert who can help you build a healthy relationship with food without strict rules.

Talk to a nutrition expert who can help you build a healthy relationship with food without strict rules. Be kind to yourself: You can enjoy comfort foods while eating healthy. Focus on your overall eating habits rather than single meals.

Remember: It’s not about perfect eating; it’s about finding what works for your health and happiness.

Comfort Foods Can Be Healthy, Too

While traditional comfort foods often pack unhealthy ingredients, you can find nutritious alternatives that satisfy those cravings and support your well-being. Below are six wholesome options that offer both comfort and health benefits when you need a pick-me-up.

1. Baked potato with chili

While baked potatoes make perfect comfort food, traditional toppings like butter, salt, and bacon can quickly become unhealthy. Try topping yours with turkey-vegetable chili instead. This combo offers lean protein from the turkey, nutritious vegetables, and fiber-rich beans, turning a simple potato into a complete, nourishing meal.

2. Lasagna

Love lasagna but want a healthier version? Skip the heavy cheese and meat layers. Instead, build your dish with vegetables, low-fat cheese, and whole-grain pasta. You will get the same comforting warmth with less saturated fat and more nutrients in every bite.

3. Popcorn

While popcorn is a classic movie snack and a good source of fiber, how you prepare it matters. Avoid the huge theater-style servings and make yours at home. Use an air popper for the healthiest option. If you need oil, choose healthier varieties. Keep the butter, salt, and extras light to enjoy this satisfying snack without the extra calories.

4. Pretzel

Need something to munch on while watching shows? Grab whole-grain pretzels with less salt instead of chips. Pair them with flavorful mustard varieties or protein-packed hummus made from chickpeas. You will satisfy your crunch craving while making a better snacking choice.

5. Oatmeal raisin cookie

Nobody thought cookies could be healthy. Still, a good oatmeal raisin cookie made it onto the healthy list. Made with whole-wheat flour and maybe some plain yogurt or applesauce, this cookie is indeed healthy.

6. Chips & salsa

Choose baked tortilla chips instead of fried ones; you can easily make these at home. Pair them with nutritious dips like black beans, fresh vegetable salsa (check labels to avoid added sugars), or homemade guacamole. Guacamole adds healthy fats, fiber, and potassium to your snack while keeping it delicious and satisfying.

Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN, is the owner of Weik Fitness. He is a globally recognized and prolific writer. With a passion for creating health and fitness content, Matt’s work has been featured on thousands of websites, over 100 magazines, and he has authored over a dozen published books.