Will Derek Lunsford Make History?

by Christian Duque

The pressure is mounting behind Derek Lunsford now more than ever. Recently Nick’s Strength And Power’s Nick Miller was talking about why Derek was only showing shots of his legs and saying that while his legs look bigger they don’t look super impressive. I tend to agree. I think that Derek needs to show us everything if he’s going to do daily updates. At the same time it’s very much a sport that is so much different than any other that I can understand his reticence to doing so. At the end of the day there is a psychological component that is undeniable. Not only are the fans looking at competitor updates but so is the competition and coaches.



Now more than ever good coaches are privy to what other competitors are doing. We have often heard the saying that bodybuilding is not a sport where competitors compete against each other, rather, bring their very best. And that’s true to a point but it’s also a bunch of bullshit. Competitors do their homework with regards to what their competition is bringing to the stage. So in a very real way Derek is perhaps not wanting to let the competition know where exactly he’s at. Maybe it’s his intention to make it seem that he’s not 100% ready when in reality he is. Then again maybe not. We really don’t know definitively why he is only showing one part of his body, but that’s what everybody’s talking about. Derek is creating mystery where perhaps it wouldn’t be there if he showed all of his physique. Let’s talk more about the chances of Derek Lunsford winning the Olympia and how all the pressure mounting on his shoulders could actually counteract even his best efforts of getting on stage and winning back the title.

We have often heard about the very important mental side to bodybuilding. Mental health is key. But what do you do when cortisol levels are bouncing all around and every time you reach for your phone the fans are talking about the way you look? How can you process that? How can anyone? But then on top of that you add caloric manipulation, dehydration, and then you have a recipe for disaster. Unless of course the competitor has been trained to be able to coexist with these realities.

Most mainstream sports stars could not deal with it. Bodybuilders have to. This is the name of the game for physique-based sports and especially while the sport continues to be a niche sport. It’s the usual suspects. There are certain media outlets and certain writers that these bodybuilders either run to or run away from. But the really good bodybuilders know how to work with all of them. Look at a guy like Nick Walker, he can’t deal with criticism. Nick Walker has blocked me and won’t even give an interview with Ron Harris (for whatever reason and won’t go on his outlet). Derek is not Nick. Derek is the guy that rolls with the punches. He’s not somebody that’s living in an alternate reality.

Derek sees everything and hears everything; he has to be able to filter it on and off. It’s very difficult to see people just try to tear you down and what’s worse it’s the people that aren’t doing it on a personal basis but they’re doing it based on what they think they see. In some regards it might be better to get cursed out by somebody that’s nothing but a hater and a troll than to be torn to pieces by a consummate professional that isn’t trying to be a dick but is just trying to be objective and transparent. I think that Derek has an ironclad resolve and has developed leatherneck-skin. Because any other way would subject him to all sorts of negative feelings.

Now with regards to his physique, I don’t think Lunsford really needs to do very much. I think it’s comical that some of these media outlets are questioning whether or not he’s ready. Did they forget that he won the Arnold Classic and beat the defending Mr Olympia in the process? Did they forget that he won the Pittsburgh and defeated the much hyped up Nick Walker? I don’t think Derek needs to prove anything to anyone. I think he’s already done that and I think he’s cemented himself as the true number one contender.

That being said, the fans have their favorites. To think otherwise would be utterly naive. The very people saying Derek may not be in shape most definitely have an ulterior motive. No self-respecting Lunsford fan would say anything like that. But the fans that want other competitors to win would. The truth of the matter though is Derek may be trolling them. He may be intentionally keeping the rest of his body under wraps. He may only show his legs and his legs may not be as dominant. Maybe he hasn’t really improved as much as he wants to make it seem by only showing his legs. Maybe he’s trying to get one over everyone. By showcasing a bodypart that isn’t going to win him the show, he might make the viewer think he’s that delusional. When in reality the arsenal that’s going to win the show, comes in the form of a thick back, insane arms, and great front shots. Only time will tell why he’s only showing his legs but he sparked the interest of the most popular YouTuber in the world. I would say that’s a pretty good indication that he knows how to play the media right into his hand.

It’s been my long-held opinion that the most likely person to topple Samson from his reign would be Derek. He did it in Columbus and there’s no reason he couldn’t do it again in Las Vegas. For all the talk that he’s not in shape and all the talk that he doesn’t want it bad enough, I think once what is going to shut up even a lot of people in about 2 days time. I think people are looking for all the talk that he’s not in shape and all the talk that he doesn’t want it bad enough. I think what is going to shut up a lot of people in about 4 or 5 days time. I think people are looking at Hadi, Andrew, even Martin, but they just want to gloss over Derek. I’m talking about a slice of the bodybuilding population that simply does not believe that the youngsters can make it happen. And Derek’s really not that much of a youngster anymore but to a lot of us Derek will forever be part of that next generation. What he’s been able to achieve is nothing short of amazing. Who would have ever thought that 212 Mr Olympia would win the open olympia? I know I didn’t and guess what, another guy that made may repeat it would be Keone. Is it going to do it in 2025? I would say no, but he’s definitely in the conversation. All rules and all bets are off. This speaks directly to Lee Priest’s point that we don’t need to have a 212, but nonetheless, Nick won both Olympia titles and with his win in Columbus earlier this year, he’s looking to be the number one contender.

The YouTubers will continue speaking their peace, the message boards will continue to rumble with Derek fans and others, but something’s going to happen in Las Vegas in the next 2 days. It may be history or it may be a complete failure for Derek, but something is going to happen. And to be honest I can’t see him failing. I can only see him bring his absolute best. And if he does fail, it won’t be his physique, it’ll be falling prey to all the bullshit online and all the drama that that brings.

Do you think Derek will win, lose, or something else?