Why is a Scale THE WORST Thing to Check Weight Loss Progress?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Tracking your weight loss progress can be frustrating. I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve had clients complain that their weight is all over the place, and they can’t figure out what’s going on.

One morning, they wake up, and the scale says they lost weight, and then the next morning, they wake up, and the scale says they’ve gained several pounds.

What gives?

When people want to track their weight loss progress, they almost always turn to the scale. That’s a big mistake. That little piece of plastic and metal can ruin your day in a matter of seconds. One bad weigh-in, and suddenly, you’re convinced all your hard work was for nothing.

I’ve been in the fitness industry for over two decades training clients, and I can tell you firsthand that a scale is one of the most misleading tools for tracking weight loss progress.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into why you should stop obsessing over that number and start focusing on what actually matters when it comes to your weight loss progress.

Your Body Holds and Loses Water — A Lot

Ever wake up feeling lighter, then step on the scale after dinner and nearly have a heart attack? That’s water weight (and food in your system) playing tricks on you.

Your body retains water for all kinds of reasons — eating salty foods, drinking more or less water than usual, and even stress. You could be doing everything right and still see the scale go up just because your body decided to hold onto an extra couple of pounds of water. That’s not fat gain. It’s just biology messing with your head when you see the number on the scale.

And on the flip side, sweating a ton during a workout or spending time in a sauna can make the scale drop temporarily. That doesn’t mean you magically burned off pounds of fat — it just means you lost water. Drink a couple of glasses and boom, the weight comes right back.

Defeating, right? But wait… there’s more.

The Bathroom Factor — Yes, It Matters

Let’s be real: if you weigh yourself before using the bathroom and then again right after, you’re going to see a difference. Your body is constantly processing food and liquids, and depending on when you last ate, drank, or hit the toilet, the scale could give you a completely different reading.

Just because you see the number on the scale go down after a massive bowel movement, that doesn’t mean you lost weight in the sense of body fat.

So, if your weight jumps up and you haven’t… ahem taken care of business, don’t panic. It’s not fat gain. It’s just your body doing its thing.

Weighing Yourself at Different Times of the Day is a Trap

If you weigh yourself first thing in the morning, then again at night, the number is almost always higher later in the day. Why? Because you’ve eaten, you’ve had fluids, and gravity is pulling everything down.

Your body weight naturally fluctuates, and the scale doesn’t account for that.

This is why stepping on the scale randomly throughout the day is a bad idea. You’ll drive yourself crazy seeing those numbers go up and down like a yo-yo.

Muscle vs. Fat — The Scale Doesn’t Know the Difference

Here’s something I see all the time. Someone starts lifting weights, eating right, and doing everything they should for their weight loss progress. But then they step on the scale, and the number doesn’t move — or worse, it goes up.

“Matt, your program sucks! You’re a fraud! I want my money back!”

Pump the brakes.

Clients freak out and think they’re failing (or worse, you failed them).

But in reality, they’re likely losing fat and gaining muscle. And guess what? Muscle weighs more than fat but takes up way less space. That means you can look leaner, feel stronger, and still have the scale tell you nonsense.

So, if you’re training hard and the number on the scale isn’t budging, don’t stress. Check how your clothes fit, how you feel, and how your strength is improving instead.

What You Should Track Instead for Your Weight Loss Progress

If you really want to track your weight loss progress, forget the scale and focus on these things instead:

1. Progress Photos

Take pictures every couple of weeks in the same lighting and pose. You’ll notice changes that the scale would never show you.

2. How Your Clothes Fit

Are your jeans looser? Is your shirt fitting better? That’s a sign of progress — no scale required.

3. Measurements

Track your waist, hips, arms, and legs with a measuring tape. These numbers tell you more about fat loss than a scale ever could.

4. Strength and Endurance

Are you lifting heavier? Running farther? Feeling more energetic? That’s what really matters.

5. How You Feel

Weight loss isn’t just about numbers. It’s about confidence, energy, and feeling good in your own skin. If you’re feeling better, that’s progress.

My Own Experience with the Scale

I’ll be honest — back in the day, I used to be obsessed with the scale. I’d weigh myself daily, sometimes multiple times a day, and let that number dictate my mood.

But once I realized how misleading it was, I stopped. Instead, I focused on strength, endurance, and how I looked and felt. Best decision ever. I very rarely ever find myself jumping on a scale to dictate weight loss progress or even progress during a bulk.

I tell my clients to do the same thing. If you want to truly measure weight loss progress, ditch the scale. Use the right tools. Track the things that actually matter. Your mental health (and your sanity) will thank you.

Don’t Get Caught Up in Obsessing Over Checking Your Weight Loss Progress

The scale is a liar. It fluctuates for a million reasons that have nothing to do with real fat loss. If you’re serious about tracking weight loss progress, stop stepping on that thing every day.

Focus on the real indicators — how you look, feel, and perform.

At the end of the day, the number on the scale doesn’t define you. Progress does. Keep pushing forward, and don’t let a stupid number mess with your head.