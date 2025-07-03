What Should You Look for in a Rucking Vest?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Truthfully, I never knew that rucking was an actual thing until years ago when I saw Andy Frisella out shooting content with his rucking vest on.

At first, I just thought he was out walking in parking lots, making content for his social media while wearing what appeared to be weights. I never knew people outside of the military actually utilized rucking as a form of cardio.

I figured you either went out and hiked, or you walked around, never thinking civilians combined them for fun.

But if you’re looking to take your workouts to the next level, a rucking vest might be exactly what you need.

Rucking is a simple yet brutal way to build strength, endurance, and mental toughness. But not all rucking vests are created equal. Trust me — I’ve tested enough gear to know what works and what’s a waste of money.

In this article, we’re going to dive deeper and break down exactly what you should look for in a quality rucking vest so that you don’t set your money on fire with a steamy pile of dog poop for a rucking vest.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Durability: Your Rucking Vest Should Be Built to Last

A good rucking vest needs to withstand abuse. And I mean ABUSE. Physical, mental, emotional, everything. Ok, that may be going a little too far and dark, but you get the idea.

You’re not wearing this thing to sit on the couch. You’re loading it with weight, sweating all over it, and probably dragging it through dirt, rain, and whatever else Mother Nature throws your way.

Rucking Vest Material Matters

Look for heavy-duty materials like:

1000D Cordura : This is the gold standard. It’s abrasion-resistant, water-resistant, and built like a tank.

: This is the gold standard. It’s abrasion-resistant, water-resistant, and built like a tank. Ripstop Nylon : Lighter than Cordura but still tough. Great for those who want durability without the extra bulk.

: Lighter than Cordura but still tough. Great for those who want durability without the extra bulk. Reinforced Stitching: The last thing you want is a weight vest that rips apart mid-hike. Double or triple-stitched seams are a must.

Cheap materials will fall apart fast. And trust me, there’s nothing worse than watching your rucking vest self-destruct on mile three of a ten-mile trek — and having to lug it back to your vehicle. Let’s just say that SUCKS.

Weight Capacity: How Heavy Should Your Rucking Vest Be?

The weight of your rucking vest depends on your fitness level and goals. Below is a quick guide you can follow:

Beginners : Start with 10-20 lbs . Your body needs time to adapt.

: Start with . Your body needs time to adapt. Intermediate : Work up to 20-35 lbs . This is where things get spicy.

: Work up to . This is where things get spicy. Advanced: If you’re a beast, go for 35-50 lbs. Just be prepared to feel every step.

Some rucking vests allow you to adjust weight with small plates, while others come pre-loaded. Adjustable weight is ideal if you want to scale up over time.

Comfort: Because Pain Should Come from the Workout, Not the Gear

A rucking vest should fit snugly but not feel like a medieval torture device. Here’s what to look for:

1. Shoulder Straps

Wide, padded straps are the way to go. If they’re too thin or lack padding, you’ll feel like you’re carrying a sack of bricks on your bare skin. Avoid anything that digs into your shoulders.

2. Adjustability

A good rucking vest should have adjustable straps on the shoulders, chest, and waist. A loose vest will bounce around like a toddler on a sugar high. A too-tight vest? That’s a one-way ticket to discomfort city, and it’ll feel like someone is trying to suffocate you. You’ll need to find that sweet spot like Goldie Locks.

3. Breathability

Look for moisture-wicking materials and mesh panels. This is a must. You’re going to sweat — a lot. A breathable vest helps keep you from feeling like you’re trapped in a sauna.

Fit: One Size Does NOT Fit All

Your rucking vest should feel like an extension of your body, not a clunky backpack from your school days.

Men vs. Women’s Fit : Some brands offer gender-specific fits. Women’s vests typically have a slightly different strap placement for better comfort.

: Some brands offer gender-specific fits. Women’s vests typically have a slightly different strap placement for better comfort. Body Type Considerations: If you’re broad-chested or have a smaller frame, look for brands that offer multiple sizes.

Try before you buy, if possible. If you’re ordering online, check return policies in case the fit isn’t right. These things come with a pretty hefty price tag (at least the quality ones), and the last thing you want to do is buy something you can’t or won’t use.

Ease of Loading and Unloading Weights

You don’t want to wrestle with your rucking vest every time you add or remove weight. Some key things to look for:

Plate Pockets : Many vests use weighted plates. Make sure they slide in securely but are easy to swap.

: Many vests use weighted plates. Make sure they slide in securely but are easy to swap. Sandbags vs. Plates : Some vests use sandbags instead of plates. Both work, but plates distribute weight better.

: Some vests use sandbags instead of plates. Both work, but plates distribute weight better. Secure Closures: Velcro and zippers should be heavy-duty so weights stay in place.

A poorly designed vest can turn weight changes into a frustrating mess. Go for a vest that makes the process smooth. Ensure the Velcro is quality. The last thing you want is your 35lb plate busting through the bottom because the Velcro didn’t hold, and it lands on your foot.

Price vs. Quality: What’s Worth the Money?

Like most fitness gear, you get what you pay for. A quality rucking vest will cost anywhere from $100-$250. Cheaper ones might save you money upfront, but they’ll likely fall apart quickly.

Invest in a solid rucking vest, and it’ll last years. Plus, your shoulders, back, and sanity will thank you.

My Experience with Rucking Vests

I’ve tested a lot of vests over the years — some great, some an absolute hot piece of garbage that I gave away after the first use to some poor soul who was so excited to get a rucking vest. I only wish I could have seen his face after his first rucking experience with it.

If you pick the right one, rucking can be one of the best full-body workouts out there. It builds muscle, torches calories, and gets you outside. But pick the wrong vest? You’ll be dealing with discomfort, frustration, and probably a few choice words that my wife seems to find enjoyment in yelling at me for saying.

Get a durable, well-fitted, and adjustable rucking vest, and you’ll be set. Then load it up, hit the road, and enjoy the burn!

There you have it — everything you need to know before buying a rucking vest. If you’ve got a favorite vest or a horror story about a bad one, drop a comment. I’d love to hear about it!