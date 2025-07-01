Boost Your Fitness Without Running: Try Japanese Walking

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If you know anything about me, you know I hate running. I don’t think I’d run even if someone was chasing me with a knife. I despise running. Thankfully, walking has become my friend, and now I’ve heard about Japanese walking, and it has some pretty impressive benefits.

Perhaps you’re in the same boat as me here? If you’re looking for a simple, low-impact way to boost your fitness, Japanese walking might be the answer. This method, also known as Interval Walking Training (IWT), involves alternating between periods of slow and brisk walking.

This particular style of cardio was developed by Japanese researchers nearly two decades ago, and it’s gaining popularity for its efficiency and benefits.

In this article, I want to dive deeper and help provide you with information on Japanese walking, as it may be something you’d be interested in trying or at least implementing into your routine to change things up and keep them fresh. After all, unless you have fresh trails to walk on all the time, it can get pretty boring walking around your neighborhood every day.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What is Japanese Walking?

Japanese walking is essentially a structured form of interval training. It typically consists of walking at a comfortable pace for three minutes, followed by three minutes of faster, more intense walking. The keyword there being “walking.”

This cycle is repeated five times, totaling a 30-minute workout. The method was designed to enhance cardiovascular health without the high impact of running.

What I like about this is the change of pace. You’re not walking the same pace the entire duration of your cardio. The up-and-down intensity adds a fun factor.

For those who enjoy HIIT cardio but whose joints are telling you to rethink your life decisions, Japanese walking is a “lower” intensity form of HIIT that you may enjoy.

Health Benefits of Japanese Walking

Let’s take a look at some of the benefits you can experience through Japanese walking to better understand if it’s something you think is worth giving a try.

1. Cardiovascular and Metabolic Improvements

Studies have shown that Japanese walking can significantly improve aerobic capacity (VO2max), lower blood pressure, and help regulate blood sugar levels.

In a study involving over 200 adults with an average age of 63, participants experienced notable health improvements after adopting this walking routine.

2. Muscle Strength and Weight Management

This walking technique also strengthens thigh muscles and aids in weight management.

While it may not burn as many calories as running — a 155-pound person burns approximately 375 calories running a 5K compared to 100-200 calories during a 30-minute IWT session — it offers a sustainable and joint-friendly alternative.

Research has also found that Japanese walking can protect aging individuals from losing strength and fitness.

3. Mental Health Benefits

Beyond physical health, Japanese walking can positively impact mental well-being. The structured intervals help the nervous system adapt to physical activity, a concept utilized in cognitive behavioral therapy for chronic pain.

This method can assist individuals in re-establishing a positive relationship with exercise.

How to Start Japanese Walking

The great thing about Japanese walking is that beginning this routine is very straightforward and doesn’t require any special equipment.

If you don’t consider yourself to be in good physical shape, you can start with shorter intervals if needed — for example, three minutes of normal walking followed by one minute of brisk walking. Then, gradually increase the intensity as your fitness improves.

Aim for a total of 30 minutes per session, five days a week.

Who Can Benefit?

Japanese walking is perfect for a wide range of individuals, such as:

Beginners looking for a manageable entry into fitness

Older adults seeking low-impact exercise options

Individuals recovering from injuries.

Those with busy schedules needing efficient workouts

Its adaptability makes it an excellent choice for various fitness levels and lifestyles.

Should You Try Japanese Walking?

I mean, why not?

What do you have to lose other than weight? You don’t even have to be an athlete or in great shape to see the benefits from Japanese walking.

Japanese walking is a practical and effective way to enhance your physical and mental health without needing to do something super strenuous.

The simplicity and adaptability of Japanese walking make it an option to many people of all health and fitness levels, providing a great alternative to more strenuous exercise routines.

Incorporating this cardio method into your daily routine could be a step toward improved health and well-being. I recommend you give it a try if you want something different or if you’ve been walking for quite some time and want to try something new.