What REALLY Happens to Your Testosterone When You Masturbate?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Masturbation. It’s one of those topics people either laugh about or refuse to discuss. It’s like talking about church and politics out in public. If you want a real party, talk about politics while masturbating at church. Then, you can cross off all three. But, guys, let’s be real — it happens. And for some reason, there’s still a belief floating around that it wrecks testosterone levels.

But here’s the reality… IT DOESN’T.

So, proudly grab your meat and beat away. Ok, simmer down — I’m joking. At least wait until after you finish reading this article.

The old myth that you’ll see a drop in testosterone if you masturbate has been around for ages, scaring men into thinking their gains will disappear if they spend too much time alone (or that they’ll go blind or kill a kitten every time they engage in the act).

But science has taken a deep dive into the topic, and the truth is, masturbation isn’t killing your testosterone.

In this article, we are going to dive deeper into what really takes place with your testosterone after you masturbate.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

Why Do People Think Masturbation Lowers Testosterone?

Somewhere along the way, people started connecting masturbation with weakness, lack of motivation, and lower testosterone levels. Maybe it’s because guys feel a little drained afterward. Maybe it’s old-school fear tactics.

Either way, the myth stuck. Some claim frequent masturbation leads to less muscle, lower energy, and even reduced libido.

But here’s the thing — there’s no real evidence backing any of this up. Science has looked into it, and the results say otherwise.

What Really Happens to Testosterone Levels When You Masturbate?

Testosterone isn’t some delicate flower that wilts at the first sign of solo action. In fact, studies show that masturbation has little to no effect on overall testosterone levels.

Let’s look at the facts:

Testosterone levels fluctuate naturally throughout the day, whether you’re hitting the gym, watching Netflix, or scrolling Instagram.

throughout the day, whether you’re hitting the gym, watching Netflix, or scrolling Instagram. Masturbation causes a temporary dip in testosterone for a very short time — just minutes to hours. Then, levels go right back to normal.

temporary dip in testosterone for a very short time — just minutes to hours. Then, levels go right back to normal. One study found that abstaining from ejaculation for about three weeks led to a slight increase in testosterone. But after that, levels returned to baseline. There was no long-term boost or drop.

So, unless you’re planning on abstaining for the rest of your life (which… good luck with that), masturbation isn’t doing anything crazy to your testosterone levels.

But What About Energy and Motivation?

Some guys swear they feel drained after masturbating. And hey, if you’re going at it five times a day, you might feel a little sluggish. But that’s more about temporary dopamine and energy shifts than testosterone.

But for real… Five times a day? Damn. You need a girl. She’ll never leave you with that kind of stamina.

The truth is, after ejaculation, your body releases prolactin, a hormone that helps with relaxation. This can make you feel sleepy or less motivated in the moment. But it’s not tanking your testosterone or turning you into a weakling.

If anything, when done at night, it’s going to help you sleep better.

Does Masturbation Affect Muscle Growth?

If you’re worried about losing muscle because of masturbation, stop. Lifting weights, eating enough protein, and getting proper recovery are what actually impact muscle growth.

Testosterone plays a role in muscle-building, but as we’ve already covered, masturbation isn’t affecting your levels in a way that will make or break your gains.

But do you know what will?

Skipping workouts, eating garbage, and not getting enough sleep. Priorities, my friends.

What About Sex? Does That Affect Testosterone Differently?

Great question. Some studies suggest that sexual activity can cause a small temporary increase in testosterone. But in the grand scheme of things, it’s still not a massive change or increase that you’ll actually notice.

Sex, like masturbation, is a normal biological function. Neither is going to wreck your testosterone or turn you into a couch potato.

If anything, regular sexual activity has been linked to improved mood, reduced stress, and better sleep — things that actually support testosterone production.

So, Should You Stop Worrying?

Yes. If you enjoy masturbation, do your thing. Grab your lube, tissues, pocket pussy, or the old write a chick’s name on your hand, spit on it, and go to town trick. What? I’m the only one?

If you don’t masturbate at all, that’s fine too. Just don’t believe the hype that it’s destroying your testosterone.

If you really want to keep your testosterone levels high, focus on things that actually matter, like:

Getting quality sleep

Eating a healthy diet with enough fats and protein

Strength training and staying active

Managing stress

Avoiding excessive alcohol and junk food

Masturbation? That’s way down on the list of things to worry about.

Go Ahead and Beat Your Meat Without Worry

The idea that masturbation lowers testosterone is a complete myth. Science says it doesn’t have any significant long-term effects. So, if you’ve been stressing about this, relax. Your testosterone levels are just fine.

Now, go hit the gym, eat some steak, and stop believing stupid internet rumors that come from fat dudes in their mom’s basement.

Oh, and “cum” to think of it… go wash your hands with soap and hot water. We know what you were doing earlier.