11 Morning Fatigue Fighting Hacks to Supercharge Your Day

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Do you ever wake up feeling like you could sleep for another week? My hand is definitely raised. Morning fatigue is something many of us deal with, making it hard to find the energy to face the day.

But what if you could turn that groggy start into an energized morning routine?

The good news is that with a few simple changes, you can wake up feeling refreshed and ready to tackle anything.

In this article, we’ll dive deeper and share some practical tips to help you shake off morning tiredness and start your day on a high note. From better sleep habits to quick energy-boosting tricks, these hacks will have you saying goodbye to sluggish mornings and hello to a more productive you.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

11 Simple Ways to Fight Morning Fatigue

Below are some simple ways to consider to fight morning fatigue and start your day with full energy:

1. Don’t hit snooze at any cost

Hitting the snooze button may be doing more harm than good. Those broken bits of sleep before fully waking can leave you feeling groggy all day.

Instead, set two alarms: one 90 minutes before your wake-up time and another at your actual get-up time. This approach aligns with your natural sleep cycle, allowing you to wake up after REM sleep rather than during it.

As a result, you will likely feel more refreshed than if you keep hitting the snooze button.

2. Get quality sleep

A great morning begins the night before with quality sleep. Aim for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted rest to recharge your body and mind.

Establish a soothing bedtime routine, such as reading, meditating, or gentle stretches, to set the stage for relaxation. Reduce screen time before bed, as blue light can interfere with your sleep cycle.

3. Hydrate as soon as you wake up

Starting your day with a glass of water does more than just quench your thirst. Morning dehydration often causes that tired feeling and morning fatigue after waking up and can affect your mood and thinking.

A simple glass of water helps wake up both your body and mind. It rehydrates your system and gets your metabolism moving. If you are still feeling sluggish, drink more water and other non-caffeinated beverages throughout the day.

4. Stretch

Have you ever wondered why stretching feels so good in the morning? During REM sleep, your muscles enter a paralyzed state (atonia).

Stretching reactivates them and boosts energy by releasing feel-good endorphins to battle morning fatigue.

5. Exercise

When you are tempted to stay under the covers, a quick workout might be just what you need to wake up and fight morning fatigue.

Aerobic exercises, like brisk walking or jumping jacks, boost blood flow and alertness. Simple moves like high knees, torso twists, or a short cardio session in the morning can energize you for the day ahead.

6. Splash your face with cold water

A morning blast of cold water can do wonders for your health. Whether it’s a full cold shower or just splashing your face, cold water helps wake up your body and might even keep you healthier.

7. Power up with protein

Never skip breakfast if you want to stay energized all day and reduce morning fatigue.

Start with a protein-rich meal to fuel your body and mind. Proteins like eggs, yogurt, fish, nuts, and pulses promote better sleep through serotonin production and help you wake up refreshed.

Ditch sugary carbs and go for wholesome, nutrient-packed options instead.

8. Better sleep starts with better habits

A good morning energy begins the night before. Creating consistent bedtime habits signals your body when it’s time to rest. This means skipping late-night caffeine, avoiding evening workouts, and putting away screens before bed.

Wake up at the same time every day, even on weekends, if you want to reduce morning fatigue. Your body runs on a natural clock, and keeping it consistent helps you feel more energized.

While sleeping on weekends might feel tempting, sticking to a regular schedule helps your body maintain its natural sleep-wake rhythm, which leads to better rest and more energetic mornings.

9. Avoid sugar

Not all breakfasts are created equal. Sugary options like pastries, sweetened cereals, or coffee drinks may cause a quick energy spike followed by a crash, leaving you feeling sluggish.

Choose balanced, nutrient-dense foods to fuel your morning right.

10. Let natural light wake you up

Getting some morning light is a simple but powerful way to start your day alert and beat morning fatigue.

When sunlight or bright indoor light hits your eyes first thing in the morning, it tells your body it’s time to be awake.

11. Drink less coffee

While coffee has its perks, overdoing it in the morning could lead to a midday energy crash.

Studies show excessive caffeine can leave you feeling more tired the next day.

Try scaling back your intake to reduce morning fatigue and wake up with sustained energy that lasts throughout the day.