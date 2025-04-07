New Study Reveals Shocking Benefits of Whey Protein for Older Adults

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Whey protein is something all of us use. To us, it’s just another tool we leverage to help us continue seeing the results we desire. We never think about discontinuing the use of whey protein as we age, simply because we understand the benefits. But for the older demographic not using it, it can work wonders.

The use of whey protein for older adults is an absolute must. And research is finally showing the full benefits, and we need to do our part to ensure that demographic understands that they, too, should be utilizing whey protein on a daily basis.

Unfortunately, not many brands are targeting this demographic, and therefore, whey protein for older adults has never really been a topic of discussion. But in this article, we are going to dive deeper into the subject and look at some of the research that has come out.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

The Loss of Muscle Mass is a MAJOR Concern

Aging brings a natural decline in muscle mass, a condition known as sarcopenia. This process accelerates due to reduced physical activity and insufficient protein intake.

Studies suggest that nearly 46% of older adults don’t consume enough protein to maintain muscle health.

That’s a big problem.

Losing muscle increases the risk of falls, fractures, and frailty. The good news? Whey protein supplements (especially when combined with resistance training) can slow this decline and even help rebuild lost muscle.

Whey Protein for Older Adults is More Than Just Muscle Support

The benefits of whey protein for older adults don’t stop at muscle maintenance. New research in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggests that whey protein enriched with B vitamins and taurine may also enhance cognitive function in those with mild cognitive impairment.

After a 12-month study, participants who supplemented with whey protein not only gained lean muscle mass but also showed improvements in vitamin B levels, reduced homocysteine (a marker linked to cardiovascular disease), and slight weight gain — something that can be beneficial for underweight seniors who want to prevent frailness and overall weakness.

Whey protein for older adults has also been linked to other health benefits, including:

Lowering blood pressure in hypertensive individuals

Supporting immune function

Reducing inflammation

Helping to regulate blood sugar

Clearly, whey protein for older adults is something that population needs to focus on and ensure they add to their diets. But again, few supplement brands are actively marketing to this demographic — which is a massive miss, in my opinion.

The Untapped Market of Whey Protein for Older Adults

Right now, the biggest consumers of whey protein are young adults, particularly those aged 18 to 35. When looking at the UK (as an example), whey protein dominates 16% of the European market.

However, with an aging population and increasing awareness of nutrition’s role in longevity, older adults are beginning to catch on.

Despite this shift, many brands still focus their messaging on athletes and gym-goers, missing a massive opportunity with a huge demographic who could really benefit from its use.

“Manufacturers are missing a trick by marketing high-protein foods mostly to young adults and those taking part in resistance training,” says dietitian Dr. Carrie Ruxton.

“Studies show older adults can benefit from higher protein intakes as this preserves muscle mass, helps prevent frailty, and supports cognitive function.”

A Shift in Consumer Demographics

Brands are starting to take notice. Simon Jurkiw, product director at Bulk, acknowledges that the whey protein market is evolving.

“This shift is two-fold,” he explains. “First, those who started using whey protein 10 to 20 years ago are now aging and still using it. Second, emerging research and mainstream acceptance of protein are bringing more older adults into the category.”

This shift presents an opportunity for brands to develop targeted marketing strategies and new product innovations aimed specifically at older consumers.

Innovation in the Protein Industry

As research continues to highlight whey protein’s benefits beyond muscle support, brands could introduce products tailored to older adults. But there’s a challenge — regulations around health claims.

“It’s difficult to make specific claims without corresponding regulatory approval,” says Jurkiw. “For example, there are no approved claims linking protein to cognitive function.”

We can thank the FDA for this as they always seem to side with Big Pharma and (it sure seems like) destroying the supplement industry. We’ve seen so many beneficial supplements removed from the market because they interfered with the sale of prescription drugs.

However, future products may combine whey protein with scientifically supported cognitive-enhancing ingredients, such as vitamins, minerals, and nootropics, to create a more compelling case for brain health in older adults.

How Much Whey Protein for Older Adults Is Really Needed?

One of the biggest hurdles in promoting whey protein for older adults is outdated dietary recommendations.

Many countries still base protein guidelines on old data. In the UK, women are advised to consume 45g of protein daily — a figure based on an average body weight of 60kg. Today, the average woman weighs closer to 73kg, meaning her actual needs are significantly higher.

For those who exercise regularly, protein needs are even greater. The American College of Sports Medicine recommends 1.2 to 2.0g of protein per kilogram of body weight for active individuals. For a 70kg person, that’s at least 84g daily — nearly double the standard recommendation.

The challenge? Many older adults struggle with appetite loss, making it difficult to meet these needs through whole foods alone. This is where whey protein powders and bars can play a crucial role in bridging the gap.

It’s Time for a New Approach

The science is clear: whey protein for older adults offers a range of benefits, from maintaining muscle mass to supporting cardiovascular and cognitive health. Yet, most brands are still stuck targeting the younger crowd (which is understandable).

With an aging population and growing interest in longevity, now is the time for supplement companies to rethink their approach. Marketing strategies and product innovations should evolve to meet the needs of older consumers who want to stay strong, active, and independent.

Ignoring this demographic could mean leaving a massive opportunity on the table.

While I do my part to tell all of my aging clients the benefits of whey protein for older adults, it’s key that brands do their part to help people understand that protein supplements are for everyone — men and women, both young and old. The benefits aren’t just for one demographic. Everyone benefits and should be using whey protein.