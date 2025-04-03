7 Healthy Costco Foods You Should Be Eating

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Costco is your ultimate destination for various items, from fresh produce to cutting-edge gadgets and stunning jewelry. Those of us in the fitness and bodybuilding industry love Costco, as it can save us money by purchasing items in bulk that we consume on a daily basis.

That said, let’s be real: the Costco snack selection is the bee’s knees.

As you stroll down the spacious aisles, you will find a ton of trail mixes, dried fruits, nuts, and granola bars, all offered at affordable prices that won’t make you feel like you’ve been violated.

What makes this worth discussing is that picking the right snacks matters for your health. Nutritious options give your body the necessary vitamins and minerals while keeping your energy steady throughout the day.

Studies show that having one or two good snacks as part of a healthy diet helps you get enough of the essential nutrients your body needs, such as fruits, dairy, and fiber.

In this article, we will dive deeper and discuss Costco foods that can be a part of a healthy and balanced diet. Warning… this article may cause you to spend money (but you’ll thank me later).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

7 Healthy Costco Foods to Add to Your Diet

Below are seven Costco snacks and various foods that are great for your health:

1. Whisps Popped Very Cheddars

Whisps Popped Very Cheddar is a light, crispy snack made with real cheddar cheese.

These baked, poppable bites offer 10 grams of protein per serving, 0 grams of sugar, and just 2 grams of carbohydrates, making them a guilt-free choice for any time of day.

Whisps are convenient and packed with protein. They don’t require refrigeration, making them ideal for on-the-go snacking. Pair them with fresh fruit for a balanced and satisfying treat.

2. Mini Peppers

The vibrant mini bell peppers from Costco make excellent snacks. They are sweet, crunchy, and perfectly sized for dipping in something like a healthy humus spread.

Although they may be more expensive than standard peppers elsewhere, their large bags at Costco offer great value.

The best part about these mini peppers is that they are not just delicious but also rich in vitamin C, which supports a healthy immune system. Unlike many other veggies, they have a decent shelf life in the fridge.

Plus, if you have some leftovers, they are incredibly versatile. You can add them to chili or fajitas, stir-fries, or chop and freeze them later.

3. Kirkland Signature Three Berry Blend Frozen Berries

Frozen fruits and berries can be pricey, but buying them in bulk is a smart way to save money. Costco offers a ton of frozen berry mixes that store well in the freezer.

These berries are perfect for adding to oatmeal, mixing with Greek yogurt, dumping in your smoothie or protein shake, or even enjoying straight from the freezer on a warm day.

For a refreshing treat, blend frozen berries with Greek yogurt, a drizzle of raw honey, and a spoonful of Kirkland Signature almond butter. I like it better than ice cream (no joke).

4. Premier Protein Frozen Pancakes

Mornings are rough. Some people hate mornings in general, others find themselves taking care of not only themselves but their kids before they head off to school. These Premier Protein frozen pancakes are super fast to make, and the entire family will love them.

These pancakes pack 15 g of protein per serving, making them ideal for breakfast or a quick snack. Heat them in the microwave for a few minutes to enjoy their warm, fluffy, fresh flavor.

Research shows that protein can help suppress appetite by reducing levels of ghrelin, the hormone that triggers hunger. With a convenient protein boost ready in minutes, these pancakes are a great way to keep hunger at bay.

5. Kirkland Stir-Fry Vegetable Blend

Keeping a frozen vegetable blend in your freezer is a smart way to ensure you have a nutritious option, especially during winter when fresh produce might be scarce.

For a quick and wholesome meal, slice some chicken breasts and sauté them in a pan with some extra-virgin olive or avocado oil.

Once the chicken is cooked, toss in the frozen stir-fry vegetables. Add a splash of your favorite teriyaki or soy sauce for flavor. Serve this delicious mix over frozen cauliflower rice or brown rice for a balanced and satisfying dish.

6. Clementines

Costco’s fruit prices are hard to beat, whether you are picking up berries, mangos, grapes, or avocados. But their clementines are something special. These sweet little oranges are a hit with everyone in the family, and buying them in bulk for the whole family won’t break the bank.

Clementines are perfectly snack-sized, easy to peel, and fit just right in lunch boxes. They even make a great side for breakfast alongside your eggs and toast.

These little orange citrus gems are loaded with vitamin C to help keep you healthy, and unlike some other fruits, they’ll stay fresh in your fridge for weeks. It’s one of those rare finds that makes your wallet and your family happy.

7. WILDE Protein Chips

I love snacks, and WILDE Protein Chips offer the satisfying crunch of classic potato chips without the potatoes.

Instead, they are made from real chicken breast, egg whites, and bone broth and have 10 grams of protein per serving.

Research indicates that including poultry like chicken in a vegan diet may help lower the risk of obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and type 2 diabetes.