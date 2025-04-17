What Causes Side Stitches and How Do You Get Rid of Them?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

If you do cardio or have played sports, you know that side stitches, well… suck. There’s nothing fun about them, and they hit you like a ton of bricks when they pop up.

Research shows that about 70% of runners deal with side stitches each year, and they are particularly (and unfortunately) common during races.

While these painful cramps can be frustrating, they are not dangerous or a cause for medical concern.

Though scientists have yet to determine precisely what causes side stitches, there are effective ways to handle them when they occur and continue exercising comfortably.

In this article, we will dive deeper into what side stitches are and how to prevent them.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. You should speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

What are Side Stitches?

A side stitch, medically known as exercise-related transient abdominal pain (ETAP), is a sharp or stabbing discomfort felt during physical activity. Though it can be uncomfortable, it’s not harmful in the long term.

ETAP is specific to exercise-related pain. If you feel similar discomfort while at rest, it could be due to other causes, like cramps or indigestion.

To rule out other conditions, your doctor can evaluate persistent or unexplained side pain.

What Causes Side Stitches?

The exact cause of a side stitch remains unclear, but its location suggests it may be linked to muscle exertion or increased blood flow around the diaphragm, which is the flat muscle that separates the lungs from the abdominal organs.

A 1997 study suggests that repeated spinal movements and muscle fatigue could cause cramps, which can lead to side stitches.

Additionally, irritation from extra motion in the torso may trigger abdominal pain, which can sometimes radiate to the shoulder. While the exact mechanisms are still being studied, these factors are believed to contribute to this common exercise-related discomfort.

How to Prevent a Side Stitch

Side stitches are pretty common and not something to be concerned about. But that does not mean you shouldn’t try to stop them from happening or manage the pain when it happens.

Below are a handful of tips that might help you prevent side stitches:

1. Focus on posture

Good posture can make a huge difference when it comes to how often you fall victim to side stitches.

According to research, poor alignment and spine issues can affect your torso, which makes you more prone to experiencing side stitches.

Focusing on your posture and strengthening your core muscles, which provide support for your spine and pelvis, is essential for keeping your body aligned properly.

If you get side stitches while running, review your running form to ensure you are not putting extra strain on your torso. Strengthening your core and improving your posture can help lessen the chances of feeling discomfort when you exercise.

2. Take a deep breath

Some researchers believe that muscle contracts and lack of blood flow to the abdominal muscles might cause the pain of a side stitch.

To reduce the pain of a contracted muscle, you should take a deep breath. Keep breathing in and out slowly, and repeat this several times. Taking slow, deep breaths can help ensure that your muscles receive a fresh supply of oxygenated blood.

A study of 965 athletes found that 40% experienced relief from side stitch pain by using pursed-lip breathing. The pain often subsided within 1 to 2 minutes.

To practice pursed-lip breathing, inhale through your nose for a count of two, focusing on expanding your belly while keeping your chest still. Then, exhale slowly through pursed lips for a count of four. This technique can help reduce discomfort and relieve side stitches during exercise.

3. Stretch your abdominal muscles

Stretching can help prevent cramps, including side stitches.

To relieve a side stitch, try this technique:

Raise the arm opposite to the side where you feel the stitch above your head

Gently bend towards the side where the stitch is, keeping your arm raised

This stretch helps lengthen the muscles around your torso and may reduce cramping, providing relief from the discomfort of side stitches.

4. Avoid high-fiber and high-fat food before working out

High-fat and high-fiber foods take longer to digest and require more blood to be directed to your digestive system. This can limit the oxygen-rich blood available to other parts of your body, affecting your workout performance.

To prevent discomfort, consume a light meal or snack prior to exercising. Make sure your body has sufficient time to digest, and refrain from running or engaging in intense activities immediately after eating to avoid cramps and sluggishness during your workout.

5. Put direct pressure on the affected area

In one study, 31% of athletes found relief from side stitches simply by applying pressure to the affected area.

To try this technique, gently press on the side stitch while leaning toward the affected side or bending forward. This method can help reduce the discomfort and provide quick relief during exercise.