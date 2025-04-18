Did You Know About These Health Benefits of Zucchini?

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

Are you a fan of zucchini or at least willing to try this awesome vegetable?

Zucchini, or courgette, is a versatile summer squash from the Cucurbitaceae plant family, which also includes melons, cucumbers, and spaghetti squash.

Generally harvested while still young and tender, zucchini measures under 8 inches but can grow over 3 feet in length.

This squash comes in hues from deep yellow to dark green and boasts a rich history, starting in the Americas and being refined in Italy in the early 1800s. Zucchini has historically been appreciated in folk medicine for its possible benefits in easing colds, aches, and various health issues.

In this article, we will dive deeper and learn more about zucchini and its many benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. You should speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, changing your daily nutrition, or adding any supplements to your regimen.

Nutritional Value of Zucchini

Zucchini has many important minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants that can help support various aspects of our health.

According to the USDA, a cup of zucchini offers the following nutritional value:

Calories : 21.1 kcal

: 21.1 kcal Carbohydrates : 3.86 grams (3% of the recommended daily value or DV)

: 3.86 grams (3% of the recommended daily value or DV) Fiber : 1.24 grams (4.43% of DV)

: 1.24 grams (4.43% of DV) Sugars : 3.1 grams

: 3.1 grams Protein : 1.5 grams

: 1.5 grams Fat : 0.397 grams

: 0.397 grams Potassium : 324 milligrams (6.89% of DV)

: 324 milligrams (6.89% of DV) Magnesium : 22.3 milligrams (5.31% of DV)

: 22.3 milligrams (5.31% of DV) Calcium : 19.8 milligrams (1.52% of DV)

: 19.8 milligrams (1.52% of DV) Iron : 0.459 milligrams (2.55% of DV)

: 0.459 milligrams (2.55% of DV) Zinc : 0.397 milligrams (3.61% of DV)

: 0.397 milligrams (3.61% of DV) Sodium: 9.92 milligrams (0.43% of DV)

7 Health Benefits of Zucchini

Below are some of the notable health benefits of zucchini.

1. Rich in antioxidants

The powerful antioxidants in zucchini help protect the body from harmful free radicals.

This vegetable contains high amounts of carotenoids, including lutein, zeaxanthin, and beta-carotene. These compounds support eye, skin, and heart health while reducing the risk of certain cancers, such as prostate cancer.

Protective antioxidants primarily concentrate on the skin, with yellow types having slightly higher levels than light green ones.

2. Promotes healthy digestion

Zucchini significantly improves your digestive health. This vegetable is 94.8% water, which helps move food through your system and prevents constipation by keeping stools soft.

Zucchini also provides both soluble and insoluble fiber. The insoluble fiber adds bulk to waste, which makes it easier for it to pass through your digestive tract. This combination of water and fiber supports gut health and regular bowel movements.

Research shows that these dietary fibers do more than aid digestion. They may also lower one’s risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers.

3. Supports immunity

Zucchini is packed with vitamins A and C, along with plant compounds like polyphenols and carotenoids, which act as powerful antioxidants. These micronutrients help reduce inflammation and fight free radicals, which can lead to chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.

Studies highlight the importance of antioxidants in neutralizing free radicals and protecting the body from oxidative stress.

4. It may reduce blood sugar levels

Zucchini can help lower blood sugar levels, especially in people with type 2 diabetes. With only 3 grams of carbs per cooked cup (232 grams), it’s a great low-carb alternative to pasta.

Low-carb diets stabilize blood sugar and reduce the need for medication. The fiber in zucchini prevents blood sugar spikes and improves insulin sensitivity. Diets rich in fiber from fruits and vegetables, like zucchini, lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Studies also suggest zucchini peel’s antioxidants may further reduce blood sugar and insulin levels.

5. Improves eye health

Zucchini contains nutrients that protect your vision. Its high vitamin C content fights harmful compounds that can damage your eyes.

According to studies, vitamin C helps lower your chances of developing age-related eye problems like macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts.

The antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin in zucchini provide extra protection against these same eye conditions. These compounds help keep your vision sharp as you age.

6. It may support heart health

Having zucchini in your diet may support heart health and lower your risk of cardiovascular disease. Low in calories and fat but rich in fiber, zucchini can help improve cholesterol levels.

Research links higher fiber intake to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.

Zucchini also offers 324 mg of potassium per cup, which helps regulate blood pressure and reduce hypertension risk. These nutrients make zucchini a heart-healthy choice, especially for those falling short on fiber or potassium.

7. Weight loss

Zucchini makes an excellent choice for weight management. Its high fiber and water content help you feel satisfied while eating fewer calories. Even better, it won’t spike your blood sugar levels since it’s low in carbs and starch.

When you eat zucchini, you spend more time chewing due to its fiber content. This slows down your eating, which prevents overconsumption.

Studies show that eating more vegetables and low-fat foods like zucchini supports weight loss and helps maintain a healthy weight over time.