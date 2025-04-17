Scientists Say Red Panax Ginseng Can Improve Your Mood and Focus

by Matt Weik, BS, CSCS, CPT, CSN

How often do you feel overwhelmed? Does it cause you to lose focus and motivation, which causes your mood to end up in the dumps? If you’re looking for a natural way to ease stress and sharpen your mind, Red Panax ginseng might be the answer.

Researchers from the Catholic University of Louvaine found that this potent root can enhance cognitive function and potentially reduce your stress levels.

Their study revealed that participants who took Red Panax ginseng showed improvements in spatial planning and visual memory. They also reported feeling less stressed, anxious, and depressed.

This could be the ultimate supplement to use in the middle of the day when 3pm rolls around, and your mind starts wandering, hoping 5pm comes quickly and you start daydreaming of weekend plans — meanwhile, your productivity is thrown out the window, and you’re completely off task.

The study was backed by Botalys, a Belgian ingredient supplier, which developed the supplement used in the research (yes, you could say there is a conflict here).

The findings of the research, published in Nutrients, suggest that Red Panax ginseng could be a great option for those looking to support their mental well-being in a natural way rather than going the route of a prescription drug to get themselves dialed back in when needed.

In this article, we are going to unpack Red Panax ginseng and understand its benefits and uses so that you can make a more informed decision on whether it’s right for you.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to treat or diagnose any condition. It is recommended that you speak with your doctor before starting any exercise program, making changes to your nutrition plan, or adding any new supplements into your current regimen.

What Makes Red Panax Ginseng So Special?

It should come as no surprise, but ginseng has been a staple in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. It contains powerful bioactive compounds like ginsenosides, polyphenols, and polysaccharides. These compounds are what give ginseng its adaptogenic properties, helping the body better manage stress.

However, not all ginseng is created equal. The potency of ginseng depends on its composition and concentration of bioactive compounds.

According to Sylvie Defrère, head of R&D at Botalys, Panax ginseng is known as the “king of adaptogens,” but the effectiveness comes down to the quality of the extract.

Botalys’ Red Panax ginseng contains 20.2 mg of rare ginsenosides, significantly higher than many other ginseng products. The company uses steaming and fermentation to boost bioavailability and enhance the root’s neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant effects.

Breaking Down the Study

To test its effects, researchers recruited 149 adults between the ages of 18 and 60. Participants were randomly assigned to take either Red Panax ginseng or a placebo (which contained 200 mg of rice flour and brown sugar) for three weeks.

At the beginning and end of the study, participants completed assessments to measure stress and mood. The Perceived Stress Scale (PSS) was used to gauge overall stress, while Beck’s Depression Inventory (BDI) assessed depressive symptoms.

Cognitive function was also tested using the Cambridge Neuropsychological Test Automated Battery (CANTAB). Two subtests evaluated visual memory, learning ability, and spatial planning.

The Results? Less Stress, Sharper Thinking

While both the placebo and ginseng groups saw some improvement, those taking Red Panax ginseng experienced greater benefits. Their stress and depression scores improved more than those in the placebo group, suggesting an even greater mood-boosting effect.

On cognitive tests, the ginseng group performed better in visual memory tasks and made fewer mistakes. They also completed spatial planning challenges faster, indicating enhanced brain function.

Past Research on Red Panax Ginseng Agrees

These findings align with past research on ginseng’s cognitive and mood-enhancing properties.

However, the researchers emphasized that the benefits were moderate. They suggest that Red Panax ginseng should be used alongside other wellness strategies rather than as a standalone solution — which is something I preach to everyone using supplements. Supplements are meant to supplement, and we all need to focus on our exercise, nutrition, and lifestyle to get the best results possible.

Supplements are not a magic cure.

The study also opens the door for future research. Scientists believe that exploring the effects of long-term Red Panax ginseng supplementation (especially in people with high stress or anxiety levels) could provide even deeper insights into its potential benefits.

Should You Try Red Panax Ginseng?

Honestly, why not? If you want better mood and focus, it may be exactly what you’re in need of.

Red Panax ginseng is shown to naturally combat stress and improve cognitive function.

While it may not be a miracle cure, it’s a great option for those looking to support their mental clarity and emotional well-being. As research continues, we may see even more reasons to incorporate this powerful root into daily routines.